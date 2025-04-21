Mohamed Salah gets his wish after being locked in for another two years with Liverpool

After months of uncertainty, it has finally been confirmed that Mohamed Salah’s love affair with Liverpool is set to continue for another two years at least. Despite Salah expressing his desire to remain in Merseyside, talks between the Reds’ hierarchy and his team had stalled during the course of this season.

Reports from England indicated that the major stumbling block was the contract’s length. Because of Salah’s age (he turns 33 in June), Liverpool were said to be offering the forward only one year. However, he wanted more security than just 12 months.

“And what makes him special on the pitch is, in my opinion, that he can score goals” — Arne Slot

In November 2024, the Egyptian had said it appeared he was “more out than in” at Liverpool. Of course, he was quick to add that he wanted to continue with the Reds. With City stumbling, Liverpool have a perfect opportunity to add to their thin league success in the Premier League era (from 1992).

Best in the world

Such ambitions considered, it was only logical that Salah and Liverpool would find the middle ground, agreeing on fresh terms that suit them both.

Despite his age, Salah remains in optimum physical condition. His output has him firmly perched among the best players in the world. On form, only Barcelona’s Brazilian winger Raphinha compares with the Egyptian attacker. Salah sits on 45 goal involvements (27 goals and 18 assists) in what has been a sensational season for him.

He is just three short of usurping Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s joint record of 47 goal involvements, which the former strikers achieved when the Premier League was still played over 42 matches in the early 1990s.

Thus, Liverpool could not ignore that they were negotiating with a man at the peak of his powers.

Nevertheless, it is a pleasant ending for all involved — for Salah and his family, who are all settled in Merseyside, and for the club, who have kept their best player to bolster their ambitions. And also for the soccer lovers around the world, who will have the opportunity of seeing this legendary African star continue to compete at the highest level.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I’ve played eight years — hopefully it’s going to be 10 enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career,” Salah told Liverpool.com after the confirmation of his extension.

Boy to man

When Salah arrived at Liverpool in 2017, there were questions about whether he could finally fulfil his potential as a Premier League player. He had arrived in England via London, having left Swiss club Basel to join Chelsea three years before he moved to Merseyside.

Salah’s time at Chelsea saw him struggle to command a place in the starting line-up, and he was twice sent on loan to Italian clubs, first with Fiorentina and then with Roma.

The latter club eventually signed him permanently in 2016, but he remained in Italy for just that season before the Reds came marching in, asking for his services. Suddenly, he could redeem his disappointing first stint in English football.

He did this emphatically during his debut season for Liverpool, scoring a staggering 44 goals in 52 matches.

Despite some murmurings that such a return was a fluke, Salah has managed similar hauls in subsequent seasons. This is a trend he has maintained even this season and one that has seen him rise to third on Liverpool’s all-time top scorers list, with more than 240 goals in just under 400 outings for the club.

“It’s great. But I’m prouder when we win team trophies, because this is the most important thing,” Salah said of his scoring feats in Merseyside.

“When you win something with the team and are scoring goals and you are involved, that’s what people remember. Just individual awards without winning anything doesn’t feel great,” he added.

Read more: Liverpool will need laser-sharp focus to finish this season well with Premier League triumph

Role model

Salah has grown immensely since signing for the Reds from Roma in 2017. He has learnt how to win and how to lose. He has matured to become a better teammate, whereas in the early years of his Liverpool tenure he was sometimes accused of being a bit too greedy with the ball. He is a better footballer and a leader now.

“I’ve been here since I was like 24. So, I’ve grown up here as a person and as a player. I’m also very happy when the younger players come to me and ask me questions… I’m very happy with my roles during the years,” Salah stated.

“I know how professional I am. I always try to be here first and do my job properly… But I’m not thinking that much about [being a] role model or not,” he added.

“I just try to enjoy myself. And the younger players here are very smart. They sometimes try to copy what I’m doing and always try to be in the gym early as well. It’s working well so far.”

Read more: On Klopp of their game — ex-Liverpool manager’s fame boosts Hout Bay FC’s fortunes

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot. (Photo: Getty Images)

More silverware

Liverpool have all but wrapped up just their second league in the Premier League era. However, the team would have been disappointed to have exited the European Champions League in the round of 16, especially after the exhilarating soccer they exhibited in the league phase.

With Salah staying on, the Reds just need a few more quality signings and they will be ready to challenge for both league and European glory again next season.

Manager Arne Slot has adjusted to life in England exceptionally this season. Next season he’ll be hoping to build on the gains made in 2024/25.

Salah will be central to this.

“First of all, he is always judged just as a player — which is, of course, what you guys should do. But I also see him as a human being,” Slot said of his talisman.

“He is a humble person who always wants to work hard, always puts a lot of effort into becoming the player he has become. He wants to stay at that level, so he just keeps bringing that effort every single day. And what makes him special on the pitch is, in my opinion, that he can score goals,” the Dutch mentor continued.

“Apart from quality [and] physique you need to be mentally really strong as well, and I think that, apart from all the other things, how mentally strong he is is probably what stands out for me.”

Salah’s legacy in Liverpool — and beyond — is already cast in stone. Over the next two years he will just be fixing the odd chink in the masterpiece that is his Liverpool career to ensure that by the time he hangs up his boots, he has crafted the most perfect sculpture. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.

