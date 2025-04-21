Francis: Pope of the people

Newly elected Pope Francis I waves to the waiting crowd from the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica on March 13, 2013 in Vatican City, Vatican. Argentinian Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected as the 266th Pontiff and will lead the world's 1.2 billion Catholics. (Photo: Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images) Pope Francis attends a Mass in the Papal Basilica of St Paul Outside the Walls on April 14, 2013 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis took possession of Saint Paul outside the Walls, another of the four major Roman Basilicas. (Photo: Franco Origlia / Getty Images) A nun carries a cross and a picture of Pope Francis as she prays in St. Peter's Square following the death of Pope Francis, Vatican City, 21 April 2025. Pope Francis died on 21 April 2025 at the age of 88, according to the Holy See. Pope Francis greets atomic bomb survivors during a meeting for peace at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, 24 November 2019. Pope Francis kissesa child as he arrives in the island on July 8, 2013 in Lampedusa, Italy. On his first official trip outside Rome, Pope Francis arrived at Lampedusa airport and then boarded a boat accompanied by fishermen in their own boats to lay a wreath in the sea in memory of those who lost their lives in the crossing. The Pope also met with a group of immigrants at the pier and celebrated mass. (Photo: Tullio M. Puglia / Getty Images) Pope Francis greets the crowd during his weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City, 11 September 2013. Pope Francis upon arrival for a meeting with young people of Scholas Occurrentes on 3 August, 2023 in Cascais, Portugal. Pope Francis visits Portugal for World Youth Day (WYD) which takes place over the first week of August. WYD is an international Catholic rally inaugurated by St. John Paul II to invigorate young people in their faith. (Photo by Antonio Cotrim - Pool/Getty Images) Pope Francis blesses a fan of Italian soccer club SS Lazio during a papal audience for athletes and supporters of the sports club SS Lazio in Paul VI Hall, Vatican City, 07 May 2015. Pope Francis (R) attends the general audience, in San Damaso courtyard, in the Vatican City, 30 September 2020. Pope Francis attends the holy mass and beatification of Anne of Jesus at Heysel Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, 29 September 2024. Pope Francis leads the Way of The Cross at the Colosseum on April 18, 2014 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images) Pope Francis waves to the crowds during a drive around St. Peter's Square after delivering his blessing to the palms and to the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square during Palm Sunday Mass on March 24, 2013 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Pope Francis prays by the Western Wall on May 26, 2014 in Jerusalem, Israel. Pope Francis arrived in Israel on Sunday afternoon, a day after landing in the Middle East for his first visit to the Holy Land. During his visit to the West Bank the Pontiff addressed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as 'unacceptable' and urged both sides to find courage in seeking a peaceful solution. (Photo by Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images) Pope Francis during the meeting with bishops, priests, religious, consacreted and seminarians, cathechists and animator at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Maputo, Mozambique, 05 September 2019. Pope Francis receives a boat as a gift from an indigenous woman before meeting with authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps at the APEC Haus in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, 07 September 2024. Pope Francis shows a flag of Ukraine that was sent to him from the Ukrainian town of Bucha during the weekly general audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall, in Vatican City, 06 April 2022. Cartrice Haynesworth, center, has a selfie taken with Pope Francis, left, as he walks through the crowd during a visit to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington September 24, 2015 in Washington, DC. Pope Francis is in the United States for six days during his first trip as the leader of the Catholic Church. (Photo by David Goldman-Pool/Getty Images) In this handout image provided by the Sisli Municipality Press Office, Pope Francis releases a white dove prior to delivering a Holy Mass at the Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Spirit on November 29, 2014 in Istanbul, Turkey. Pope Francis arrived in Turkey on Friday at a sensitive moment for the Muslim nation, as it cares for 1.6 million refugees and faces the continued threat of the Islamic State group who have been advancing into areas near Turkey's southern border. (Photo by Sisli Municipality Press Office via Getty Images) Pope Francis waves to the crowds as he arrives in St. Peter's square for his weekly audience on January 22, 2014 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis devoted the catechetical portion of his weekly General Audience to the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. The main reflection delivered by Pope Francis in Italian, said, 'We know that Christ has not been divided; yet we must sincerely recognize that our communities continue to experience divisions which are a source of scandal and weaken our witness to the Gospel.' (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images) Pope Francis (L) is escorted by U.S. President Barack Obama as he greets and other political and Catholic church leaders after arriving from Cuba September 22, 2015 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Francis will be visiting Washington, New York City and Philadelphia during his first trip to the United States as Pope. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican on July 04, 2019 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Getty Images) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales shakes hands with Pope Francis during the canonisation of Cardinal Newman held by Pope Francis at St. Peter's Square on October 13, 2019 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinal Newman is the first English saint since the Forty Martyrs were canonised in 1970, and the first British saint since St John Ogilvie in 1976. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images) Pope Francis (L) walks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) as he arrives at the prime minister's official residence on November 25, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Pope Francis has made only the second ever Papal visit to Japan where he visited Nagasaki and Hiroshima before travelling to Tokyo to meet with newly-enthroned Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Abe and also hold Mass at Tokyo Dome. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images) Pope Francis (R) meets Israeli President Shimon Peres and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for a peace invocation prayer at the Vatican Gardens on June 8, 2014 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis invited Israeli President Shimon Peres and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to the encounter on May 25th during his visit to the Holy Land. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images) Pope Francis wears a traditional headdress that was gifted to him by indigenous leaders during his visit on July 25, 2022 in Maskwacis, Canada. The Pope is touring Canada, meeting with Indigenous communities and community leaders in an effort to reconcile the harmful legacy of the church's role in Canada's residential schools. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) Pope Francis poses with Giorgia Meloni, Italy's Prime Minister and the other G7 heads of State, Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, Emmanuel Macron, President of France, Joe Biden, President of the United States, Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and heads of delegation of Outreach countries and Charles Michel, President of the European Council and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission for a family photo on day two of the 50th G7 summit at Borgo Egnazia on June 14, 2024 in Fasano, Italy. The G7 summit in Puglia, hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the seventh held in Italy, gathers leaders from the seven member states, the EU Council, and the EU Commission. Discussions will focus on topics including Africa, climate change, development, the Middle East, Ukraine, migration, Indo-Pacific economic security, and artificial intelligence. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (L-R) French President Emmanuel Macron smiles as Pope Francis joins him and other G7 heads of State, and heads of delegation of Outreach countries for a family photo on day two of the 50th G7 summit at Borgo Egnazia on June 14, 2024 in Fasano, Italy. The G7 summit in Puglia, hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the seventh held in Italy, gathers leaders from the seven member states, the EU Council, and the EU Commission. Discussions will focus on topics including Africa, climate change, development, the Middle East, Ukraine, migration, Indo-Pacific economic security, and artificial intelligence. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel chats with Pope Francis after their meeting in his private library at the Vatican on May 18, 2013 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung-Pool via Getty Images) Pope Francis welcomes Queen Elizabeth II for a private audience during their one-day visit to Rome on April 3, 2014 in Vatican City, Vatican. During their brief visit The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will have lunch with Italian President Giorgio Napolitano and an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican. The Queen was originally due to travel to Rome in April 2013 but the visit was postponed due to her ill health. The audience with Pope Francis will be the fifth meeting The Queen, who is head of the Church of the England, has held with a Pope in the Vatican. (Photo by Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images) Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) applaud Pope Francis after his speech in a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on September 24, 2015 in Washington, DC. Pope Francis is the first pope to address a joint meeting of Congress and will finish his tour of Washington later today before traveling to New York City. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Pope Francis is welcomed to the Speakers Balcony at the US Capitol by members of congress, September 24, 2015 in Washington, DC. Pope Francis will be the first Pope to ever address a joint meeting of Congress. The POpe is on a six-day trip to the U.S., with stops in Washington, New York City and Philedelphia. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images) Pope Francis is met by Archbishop of Athens and All Greece, Ieronimos II as he arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos at Mytilene airport on April 16, 2016 in Mytilene, Lesbos, Greece. Pope Francis will visit migrants at the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos along with Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I and Archbishop of Athens and All Greece, Ieronimos II. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images) Pope Francis chats with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as they and other G7 heads of State, Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, Emmanuel Macron, President of France, Georgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, Joe Biden, President of the United States, Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and heads of delegation of Outreach countries and Charles Michel, President of the European Council and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission for a family photo on day two of the 50th G7 summit at Borgo Egnazia on June 14, 2024 in Fasano, Italy. The G7 summit in Puglia, hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the seventh held in Italy, gathers leaders from the seven member states, the EU Council, and the EU Commission. Discussions will focus on topics including Africa, climate change, development, the Middle East, Ukraine, migration, Indo-Pacific economic security, and artificial intelligence. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Istiqlal Mosque Nasaruddin Umar pose for picture in front of the Istiqlal Mosque on September 05, 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Pope Francis embarked on a historic 12-day tour of Southeast Asia, which will take in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Singapore. The 87-year-old pontiff aims to promote interfaith dialogue and address issues like climate change during his longest trip yet as leader of the Catholic Church. (Photo by Oscar Siagian/Getty Images) Pope Francis attends the Celebration of the Lord's Passion at St. Peter's Basilica on March 25, 2016 in Vatican City, Vatican. On Good Friday Pope Francis presided over the liturgy of Our Lord's Passion in St Peter's Basilica, and the Way of Cross at the Colosseum. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images) A priest attends the Pope as a gust of wind catches Pope Francis' cassock as he visits the holy shrine on August 26, 2018 in Knock, Ireland. Pope Francis is the 266th Catholic Pope and current sovereign of the Vatican. The Roman Catholic pilgrimage site is famous for it's shrine where the Blessed Virgin Mary was said to appear to villagers in an apparition along with Saint Joseph and Saint John the Evangelist in 1879. His visit, the first by a Pope since John Paul II's in 1979, is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of Catholics to a series of events in Dublin and Knock. During his visit he will also have private meetings with victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) Pope Francis gestures during his visit to the rehabilitation center for disabled people at Kkottongnae on August 16, 2014 in Eumseong, South Korea. Pope Francis is visiting South Korea from August 14 to August 18. This trip is the third trip abroad for the pope following Brazil and the Middle East. This is the third pontifical visit to South Korea. (Photo by Ahn Young-Joon-Pool/Getty Images) Pope Francis rides his Pope mobile through a crowd of pilgrims before holding an open-air mass on September 15, 2021 in Sastin, Slovakia. The mass concluded an apostolic trip by the Pope to Central Europe from September 12 to 15. The Pontiff visited five cities, starting with Budapest, Hungary, for the closing mass of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress, continuing with the Slovak capital Bratislava, and visiting Kosice, Presov and Sastin. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Pope Francis participates in a pilgrimage to Lac Ste. Anne, in northern Alberta, Canada, 26 July 2022 (reissued 21 April 2025). Pope Francis died on 21 April 2025 at the age of 88, according to the Holy See. Pope Francis presides over the Way of the Cross torchlight procession on Good Friday in Rome, Italy, 03 April 2015.