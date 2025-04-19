Gaming adventure — America’s Deep South in action with ‘imaginative presentation’

The last couple of years have given gamers some truly terrific third-person action games — titles that have helped elevate the genre with deep combat mechanics.

South of Midnight isn’t one of those games, as in comparison, it’s a relatively straightforward adventure with a predictable approach to action. But where South of Midnight distinguishes itself is in its imaginative presentation, well-executed storytelling, and, most importantly, its heart.

South of Midnight is an experience, one that taps into a vein of style and substance that has very rarely been explored in video games: America’s Deep South, a region full of fascinating history and folklore, as seen through the eyes of its protagonist Hazel.

It’s a direction that feels refreshingly original in the current industry climate of big-budget sequels and live-service games, as the hauntingly beautiful swamps and forests of this mysterious region are teeming with dark tales and supernatural creatures living side-by-side with greedy real estate developers and the lingering effects of America’s slave trade.

South Of Midnight. (Photo: Supplied/Compulsion Games)

South Of Midnight. (Photo: Supplied/Compulsion Games)

Hazel finds herself caught in the middle of myths intruding upon reality after her home — and social worker mom — are washed away in a devastating flood. But it’s not long before she discovers her hidden heritage. She becomes the next in a long line of Weavers, protectors of the land who are linked to the grand tapestry of life. Armed with blades and tools that can rip and mend the very fabric of reality itself, Hazel soon discovers that she has a knack for the weaving arts, using these metaphysical gifts to heal the world around her.

And that right there is where South of Midnight shines.

Developer Compulsion Games has created a stunning tale built around a grand tapestry of myths and legends, juxtaposing it against incredibly human tales of pain and suffering. Hazel works to mend broken hearts and souls, interacting with the people of her hometown of Prospero, who have been tormented by their actions over the years and who seek some form of absolution. South of Midnight might look like a stylish Saturday morning cartoon, but it touches on sensitive topics like child abuse, slavery, and racism, which feel especially timely in today’s politically charged landscape.

South Of Midnight. (Photo: Supplied/Compulsion Games)

South Of Midnight. (Photo: Supplied/Compulsion Games)

The game is also a constant delight with its graphics, as everything from the swamps to the inside of a giant alligator’s stomach is brought to life in stunning fashion.

There’s a painterly effect to South of Midnight’s presentation that helps amplify its dark and gothic themes, but it’s counterbalanced by moments of hope and light to create a rich fictional canvas. Throw in what is easily a contender for one of the best video game soundtracks of the year so far, and South of Midnight is both an audio and visual delight for the senses.

South Of Midnight. (Photo: Supplied/Compulsion Games)

The only real letdown here is the rote combat, which feels like an enhanced PS2 game at best, and is a serviceable distraction from the core loop of exploration.

Compulsion Games has tried to make Hazel’s brawling segments interesting, but once you’ve experienced one arena populated by hostile tangles of pain and trauma looking to shred the plucky hero, you’ve pretty much played them all.

Fortunately, South of Midnight’s world, people, and stories more than make up for this gameplay shortcoming, and with a runtime of around 12 hours, this is a digestible experience full of folksy blues and Southern fairy tale magic that’ll leave a lasting impression on you by the time players put down the controller. DM

South of Midnight released on 8 April for PC and Xbox Series X|S. It is also available through Xbox Game Pass.

This article was first published on PFangirl.