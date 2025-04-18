Daily Maverick
The Herds: Ukwanda puppets to journey the globe for climate action

Ukwanda Puppets & Design Art Collective and the Centre for Humanities Research at the University of the Western Cape have partnered together with The Walk Productions to present The Herds, a public art and climate action project that will see life-size puppet animals travel a 20,000km route from the Congo Basin to the Arctic Circle, symbolising their flight from climate disaster.
Shelley Christians
18 Apr 2025
Puppetry designer Hansie Visagie working on a penguin prototype at Iyatsiba Lab. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC
A close-up of a baboon’s face reveals how layers of cardboard are skilfully used to create a textured, lifelike appearance. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC
In the workshop, the shadow of a horse falls across the wall as the team works nearby. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC
Puppetry Technical Designer Tundra Dunckley adds the finishing touches to a kudu at Iyatsiba Lab. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC
Puppetry Designer Sipho Ngxola smiles while working at the CHR’s Iyatsiba Lab. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC
Puppetry designer Siphokazi Mpofu assembles the puppet, carefully fitting together pieces marked with coded labels that indicate how they connect. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC
A close-up of a monkey’s face reveals how the coded labels come together to form its structure. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC
An animal's face peers through the ribcage of another puppet in the workshop, framed by makeshift bones and shadows. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC
A view through a glass window of the Iyatsiba Lab from the entrance of the Centre for Humanities Research (CHR) building. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC
At Iyatsiba Lab, puppetry designers Hansie Visagie and Craig Leo explore the design and movement of a prototype penguin. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC
A vervet monkey peeks out behind a wall at the entrance to the workshop. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC
Puppetry designer Sipho Ngxola and puppeteer Yvonne Msembenzi warm up before rehearsals begin. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC
Yvonne Msebenzi and Siphokazi Mpofu. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC
Artistic Director of THE HERDS Amir Nizar Zuabi watches during rehearsals. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC

User Apr 19, 2025, 05:19 PM

Spectacular! The abundant creativity of South Africans rises again. Hopefully The Herd will pass by Portugal