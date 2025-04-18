DM
PHOTO ESSAY
The Herds: Ukwanda puppets to journey the globe for climate action
Ukwanda Puppets & Design Art Collective and the Centre for Humanities Research at the University of the Western Cape have partnered together with The Walk Productions to present The Herds, a public art and climate action project that will see life-size puppet animals travel a 20,000km route from the Congo Basin to the Arctic Circle, symbolising their flight from climate disaster.
Puppetry designers Craig Leo and Siphokazi Mpofu refine the jumping motion with a hyena puppet after researching how they move. Image: Shelley Christians/UWC