The Herds: Ukwanda puppets to journey the globe for climate action

Puppetry designer Hansie Visagie working on a penguin prototype at Iyatsiba Lab. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC A close-up of a baboon’s face reveals how layers of cardboard are skilfully used to create a textured, lifelike appearance. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC In the workshop, the shadow of a horse falls across the wall as the team works nearby. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC Puppetry Technical Designer Tundra Dunckley adds the finishing touches to a kudu at Iyatsiba Lab. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC Puppetry Designer Sipho Ngxola smiles while working at the CHR’s Iyatsiba Lab. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC Puppetry designer Siphokazi Mpofu assembles the puppet, carefully fitting together pieces marked with coded labels that indicate how they connect. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC A close-up of a monkey’s face reveals how the coded labels come together to form its structure. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC An animal's face peers through the ribcage of another puppet in the workshop, framed by makeshift bones and shadows. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC A view through a glass window of the Iyatsiba Lab from the entrance of the Centre for Humanities Research (CHR) building. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC At Iyatsiba Lab, puppetry designers Hansie Visagie and Craig Leo explore the design and movement of a prototype penguin. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC A vervet monkey peeks out behind a wall at the entrance to the workshop. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC Puppetry designer Sipho Ngxola and puppeteer Yvonne Msembenzi warm up before rehearsals begin. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC Yvonne Msebenzi and Siphokazi Mpofu. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC Artistic Director of THE HERDS Amir Nizar Zuabi watches during rehearsals. Photo: Shelley Christians/UWC

