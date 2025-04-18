But Maurice Smithers, an alcohol harm reduction activist, said what South Africa needed was an entire overhaul of its laws around the sale and consumption of liquor.

“It is, for example, not illegal for a person under 18 to drink liquor. It is a crime to sell it to them,” Smithers said. “We have been pushing for random breathalising testing. It is also what the World Health Organization is pushing for.

“There was an attempt to change the Road Transport Act [to stipulate] that the only acceptable blood alcohol level was zero, but experts said it wasn’t sensible,” he added.

“I think the bigger problem is that South Africa still has very weak liquor legislation. The whole culture of drinking and driving is not discouraged. The alcohol management system in this country is completely dysfunctional.”

Smithers said to really improve control of the liquor industry in South Africa, the Constitution would have to be changed because it made provision for provinces to handle this responsibility.

“Everybody says it is a national problem – you need a national solution,” he said. “But I think ideally we should move towards a situation where communities control taverns and not the other way around.”

Smithers said the Western Cape, which had moved its liquor control competencies to the Department of Community Safety, had the right idea.

AA spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela said law enforcement statistics and public reports indicated that drunk driving remained a persistent issue in South Africa.

“Determining an accurate trend over the past five years is difficult due to inconsistent reporting and the lack of centralised, real-time national data.

“That said, anecdotal evidence and SAPS crime statistics suggest that alcohol-related driving incidents remain prevalent, particularly around festive periods such as the Easter and December holidays,” Mavimbela said. “The AA believes more must be done. There is an opportunity for law enforcement agencies to not only arrest and prosecute, but also prevent accidents and incidents involving drivers over the limit.

“Key interventions could include increasing the visibility and capacity of law enforcement during peak seasons and in identified hotspots; actively de­­taining drivers at roadblocks who are over the limit until they have sobered up; and improving data collection and reporting efforts to enable more focused interventions.”

Mavimbela added that a truly successful strategy would build a culture of accountability and road safety.

“The AA continues to advocate a 0% alcohol limit for drivers, reinforcing the message that there is no safe level of drink­­­­ing and driving. This zero-­tolerance ap­­­proach will help reduce ambiguity and support a culture of safer, more responsible road use.”