Ace Magashule and co-accused in court for tender corruption case, and more from around the world

Former Free State Premier Ace Magashule appears at Bloemfontein High Court on April 16, 2025 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Magashule and 17 co-accused face charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering from the case relating to the controversial R255 million asbestos audit tenders. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw) Moroadi Cholota (former PA to Free State Premier Ace Magashule) appears at Bloemfontein High Court on April 16, 2025 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Magashule and 17 co-accused face charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering from the case relating to the controversial R255 million asbestos audit tenders. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw) Legal representative during the court appearance of former Free State Premier Ace Magashule at Bloemfontein High Court on April 16, 2025 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. A Catholic parishioner portrays Jesus Christ in a scene of a 'Senakulo,' a depiction of events in the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ to mark Maundy Thursday in the season of Lent in Paete town of Laguna province, Philippines 17 April 2025. Catholics in the Philippines are holding various religious practices in observance of the Holy Week of Lent, which is from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA Members of the Spanish Legion, an elite unit of the Spanish Army, attend the procession of the Christ of the Good Death, from the Brotherhood of Mena, during Maundy Thursday in Malaga, Andalusia, Spain, 17 April 2025. EPA-EFE/JORGE ZAPATA Women dressed in traditional 'mantillas' (liturgical lace or silk veil or shawl) wait during Maundy Thursday outside the Basilica of La Macarena, in Seville, Andalusia, Spain, 17 April 2025. The Virgin of Macarena will be in procession this night during the 'Madruga' (literally, early morning), the most important moment of Holy Week in Seville, where the most revered images appear, such as Jesus of the Great Power, the Macarena, the Esperanza of Triana or the Christ of the Gypsies. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL Protesters of the Amsterdam Student Encampment demonstrate outside the University of Amsterdam (UvA), in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 17 April 2025, in solidarity with thirteen pro-Palestinian activists who were detained after they occupied the university building Maagdenhuis on 14 April. EPA-EFE/RAMON VAN FLYMEN A Bedouin woman leads her flock near the Israeli-Egyptian border in the south of Israel, 16 April 2025. The border runs approximately 246 kilometers, from Rafah in the Gaza Strip to Eilat on the Red Sea. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI Department of Education (DOE) Secretary Linda McMahon stands by before an interview outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, USA 16 April 2025. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW A man poses as locals go for a swim and frolic in the polluted waters of Manila Bay on Maundy Thursday, Philippines, 17 April 2025. The Philippines' Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has warned the public to avoid swimming in the waters of Manila Bay, citing continued contamination posing serious health risks. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG Jury members taste a traditional Algerian cake during the Algerian Culinary Arts Festival, which gathered over 100 participants around traditional dishes and desserts, in Algiers, Algeria, 17 April 2025. The event, held under the theme 'The Flavors of Our Ancestors', is organized by the 'Golden Afnak Association for Tourism and Culinary Arts' and aims to emphasize the significance of preserving Algerian culinary heritage. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA Sikh pilgrims take a holy dip at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal, Pakistan, 16 April 2025. The Sikh community celebrates the Baisakhi festival annually to mark the wheat harvest and the spring season. This year, the Pakistani High Commission issued more than 6,500 visas to Indian pilgrims to participate in the festival. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD A humanoid robot greets visitors at Beijing World of Robots during a press tour, in Beijing, China, 17 April 2025. Beijing will host a half marathon on April 19, in which humans and robots will participate. EPA-EFE/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES Female divers swim inside the AquaRio fish tank during the Easter celebration in Rio de Janeiro Brazil, 17 April 2025. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda A volunteer collects frogs to carry them across a road on their journey to a lake to lay eggs, taking part in the 'Make Way for Amphibians!' campaign in Sestroretsk, outside St. Petersburg, Russia, 16 April 2025. In spring, when temperatures rise above 6-8 degrees Celsius, amphibians migrate to breeding grounds in the Sestroretskoye Boloto nature reserve, crossing roads where many are killed. To prevent this, volunteers in the 'Make way for amphibians!' eco-campaign help toads and frogs cross protective fences along the roads. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV Packed traffic heading south on the A2 motorway in front of the Gotthard tunnel between Goeschenen and Erstfeld in Switzerland, 17 April 2025. Many commuters are on their way home or to see their relatives on Easter holiday. EPA-EFE/URS FLUEELER A Javan hawk-eagle inside an enclosure at the Bali Wildlife Rescue Center in Tabanan, Bali, Indonesia, 17 April 2025. The Bali Wildlife Rescue Center (BWRC), situated in Tabanan, southwest Bali, is among Indonesia's exclusive seven facilities dedicated to rehabilitating and releasing native endangered wildlife. They rescue primates like sunbears, crocodiles, eagles, cockatoos, peacocks, and starlings, many of whom are victims of illegal trading and poaching. These animals, often confiscated from markets, private homes, or businesses where they were kept as pets or for entertainment, are also surrendered by concerned members of the public. Presently, the center provides care for over 70 endangered primates and birds. Between 2013 and 2025, BWRC has released or relocated a total of 67 animals. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI Latin clergymen take part in the Holy Thursday procession, during the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony ahead of Easter, next to the Stone of Unction at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem, 17 April 2025. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI Actor Sheryl Lee Ralph of the US (bottom) reacts to her newly unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame star during a ceremony in her honor in Los Angeles, California, USA, 16 April 2025. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN Spanish National Mounted Police officers escort the team bus of Real Madrid as supporters of Real Madrid light flares ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter final 2nd leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Arsenal FC, in Madrid, Spain, 16 April 2025. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez. DM