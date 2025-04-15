Four-Day Series: Lions’ dominance thwarted by Titans’ resilience in weather-affected final match

The Four-Day Series trophy was shared between the Lions and the Titans after the final petered out to a draw at the Wanderers.

It was a match in which the dominant Lions had to beat both the Titans and time. No play took place on the entire first day, despite bright sunshine, due to a wet outfield caused by a large amount of rain that had fallen in the build-up to the contest.

Day two also had a delayed start with the outfield and the bowlers’ landing strip still not in an adequate condition for play. The day’s play also ended early due to bad light.

This meant that both sides only had what was essentially three days and some change to secure a positive result.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius was the standout performer for the men from Centurion, as his rearguard 114 off 209 deliveries, batting for more than five hours, was ultimately the difference between a draw and a defeat for the Titans.

The 19-year-old played beyond his years with his loose wrists and extravagant follow-through, exhibited for the Paarl Royals in the SA20, which he is capable of tightening up in red-ball matches.

Pretorius survives a run-out attempt during day five at the Wanderers. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

It was Pretorius’ third century in his fifth first-class match, and he is slowly proving that he is not a one-dimensional T20 basher.

Pretorius was also undefeated on 30 in the first innings when the Titans were bowled out for 123, and he was one of only three batters from the men in sky blue to reach double figures.

But his nearly six-hour second-innings stay at the crease is what really captured attention, showing a completely different side to his game to that in the swashbuckling SA20 where he was first noticed.

He can operate effectively in front of sold-out crowds in the middle of summer where big sixes bring fans to their feet, as well as against a swinging red-ball close to winter with sparse crowds clapping for a forward defence.

A roaring showing

The Lions were in the driving seat throughout the five-day match (the final is played across five days despite the tournament being called the Four-Day Series).

The Lions declared on 413 for seven on day three on the back of an elegant Zubayr Hamza (103 off 198 deliveries) century in his 100th first-class match.

Quickfire half-centuries from Mitchell van Buuren (73 off 107 balls) and Bjorn Fortuin (62 off 78 balls) helped the Lions to a score they had hoped would be enough for them to only bat once in the match.

It seemed like it just might be as Codi Yusuf ripped through the Titans’ batting lineup with four wickets for 46 runs. Keegan Petersen made a valiant 50 off 87 deliveries, but had little help outside of Pretorius.

Bjorn Fortuin of the Lions in action on day five. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

Lions skipper Dominic Hendricks naturally enforced the follow-on, and a Lions win looked promising at the end of day four when the Titans were sitting on 105 for the loss of three wickets.

But the Titans fought back on the final day with Pretorius’ rearguard knock alongside Rivaldo Moonsamy (79 off 195 deliveries) as the pair shared a 140-run fifth-wicket partnership.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Fortuin provided the Lions with a glimmer of hope, ripping past the defences of Moonsamy and Pretorius with the ball hitting their pads, and they were dismissed LBW.

Fortuin took two more late wickets to finish with five wickets for 123 runs in 48 overs to dismiss the Titans for 371.

There was, however, not enough time in the day for the Lions to chase the 81 runs required for victory as the teams settled for a draw, sharing the trophy as well as the R1.5-million prize pot.

It’s the Lions’ second trophy of the season after sealing the T20 challenge title earlier this season.

Table toppers

Pretorius’ century in the final took him to 436 runs in the season in only seven innings with a staggering average of 72.66.

His teammates Neil Brand (442) and Dewald Brevis (573) are above him in raw numbers, but have batted in nearly double the number of innings this season.

For the Lions, Hamza was their star man with the willow, completing the season with 528 runs to his name, which included five half-centuries and the sole hundred in the final.

Seamers Lutho Sipamla and Yusuf carried the Lions’ bowling attack with their 23 wickets apiece, while Tshepo Moreki collected 21.

All three were way off table-topping Boland legspinner Shaun von Berg, however, who finished the season with 35 scalps. DM