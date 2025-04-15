Chaos erupts at Walter Sisulu University: One dead, three injured in campus shooting incident

A person believed to be a student was shot dead and three others admitted to hospital after a staff member identified as a residence manager at the Walter Sisulu University, Mthatha campus in the Eastern Cape, allegedly shot them. The shooting occurred on Tuesday morning, 15 April after students allegedly set a car alight near a student resident during a protest. The shooting of the students has sparked further protests across the campus.

Walter Sisulu University has however disputed that the deceased is a student. A statement issued by the university’s spokesperson, Yonela Tukwayo, said "a group of people and students forcefully entered a staff member's on-campus residence. In this violent incident, the staff member’s wife sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical care in hospital. The staff member and his young children had to be rescued by the South African Police Services (SAPS). Precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of other staff members who reside on campus.

Two students also sustained minor injuries during the incident. They were taken to hospital, treated, and have since been discharged. Tragically, a third person lost their life during the home invasion. This individual is not a registered student nor a staff

member of the University. Authorities are working to determine the identity of the deceased and the reason for their involvement in the incident.".

According to the Student Representative Council leader at the campus, Themba Zikhali, who spoke to Daily Maverick, the death of the person believed to be a student was a shock. The residence manager shot the students when they were protesting against him.

Walter Sisulu University Mthatha, Eastern Cape. (Photo: WSU / Wikipedia)

“He is a very abusive person, and he abuses his power. We have residence issues like maintenance, and power appliances, and students were protesting against that,” said Zikhali.

Zikhali said that three students were currently in hospital. Asked whether protests would continue at the campus, Zikhali said an engagement with students would be held to determine the way forward.

Images and videos are circulating on social media, showing cars burning at the campus and students engaged in a battle with security staff.

The National Tertiary Education Union expressed total shock and dismay at the shooting. According to the union’s General Secretary, Grant Abbott: “It is deeply disturbing that such things can happen at a place of learning. We continue to echo our call that universities must be declared gun-free zones. It cannot be that students and staff risk their lives when they come to work and class.”

Meanwhile, education activist Hendrick Makaneta said in a statement that he was outraged and deeply saddened by the tragic shooting at the university. According to Makaneta the shooting was a reminder that there had been a failure to provide our students with the safe and secure environment they deserved. Makaneta has called for the South African Police Service and the university to intervene.

“Universities should be safe havens for students, places where they can pursue their academic goals without fear of violence or harm. The shooting at Walter Sisulu University is a reminder that we have failed to provide our students with the safe and secure environment they deserve,” read the statement.

“The use of firearms on campus is unacceptable and has no place in our society. We demand that the South African Police Service (SAPS) take immediate action to apprehend the perpetrator and ensure that justice is served. The safety and security of our students must be a top priority… the university (must) address this incident and prevent future occurrences. The time for words is over; it’s time for action.

“We demand action from the SAPS and the university to address this incident and prevent future occurrences. We will be watching closely to ensure that those responsible are held accountable and that our universities are made safer for all,” said Makaneta. Daily Maverick approached the Department of Higher Education and Training, but had not received a response at the time of publication and will update once a response is received.

SAPS Eastern Cape Commissioner Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana released a statement acknowledging the shooting incident and confirming that the vehicle that was set alight by students belonged to the residence manager. The statement went on to say that "his wife was hit on the head with a hard object. The family was rescued by Mthatha Public Order Policing.

Police Management are currently outside the campus trying to manage students who want to block the N2.

No arrests have been made yet as the students are preventing the police from going to the crime scene as well as to get more information from witnesses." DM

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The story was updated on 15 April at at 16h40 to reflect Walter Sisulu University's comment including a dispute that the deceased was a student at the university.