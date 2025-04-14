US tariff uncertainty casts shadow over South Africa’s citrus lifeline

In the crisp predawn light of Citrusdal, Western Cape, a crate of waxed Valencia oranges is hoisted into a refrigerated truck bound for Durban. It’s a ritual as familiar as the harvest itself. But this year, the road ahead is lined with uncertainty.

On Wednesday, 9 April 2025, US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on the implementation of sweeping new tariffs — including a proposed 30% duty on South African citrus. While the move has temporarily calmed markets, it has left farmers and exporters in limbo, planning a season around a threat that could return at short notice.

South Africa is the world’s second-largest citrus exporter, and for decades the United States has been a premium destination for its fruit. The US summer provides a rare window where southern hemisphere oranges, mandarins, and lemons dominate retail shelves. In 2024 alone, South Africa shipped nearly 100,000 tons of citrus to the US, accounting for about 5 to 6% of the country’s total citrus output. That flow generated more than $100-million (R1.9-billion) in export earnings and supported more than 35,000 direct and indirect jobs across the value chain.

The new tariff regime — a 10% baseline on all imports, plus an estimated 20% punitive measure, bringing the total duty to around 30% — upends a long-standing arrangement under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa). Where South African citrus once enjoyed duty-free access to US shelves, it must now clear a cost barrier of approximately $6,000 (R116,000) per container.

According to the Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa, this equates to about $4.50 (R87) per carton — a cost that not only erodes margins but calls into question the viability of the entire trade route.