The inaugural Jacob Zuma Legacy Lecture, and more from around the world

Floyd Shivambu (L) at the JG Zuma Legacy Lecture at Protea South Hall on April 12, 2025 in Soweto, South Africa. uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) held parties across the country to celebrate the milestones of their hero and struggle veteran. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo) MK supporters celebrate Jacob Zuma's birthday at Legacy Lecture at Protea South Hall on April 12, 2025 in Soweto, South Africa. uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) held parties across the country to celebrate the milestones of their hero and struggle veteran. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo) Policemen stand guard outside a KFC outlet in Karachi, Pakistan, 14 April 2025. Three KFC restaurants and a Domino’s Pizza outlet were attacked over the past few days in Karachi, with no injuries reported, as protests arose in response to Israel's war in Gaza. The assaults, motivated by anger linked to the conflict, were attributed to boycott campaigns against Western brands, particularly those perceived to support Israel. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER A Thai Buddhist monk is splashed with water by residents and tourists during a rite to mark the annual Songkran festival, the Thai traditional New Year celebrations also known as the water festival in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 April 2025. Thailand celebrates the Songkran festival by splashing water as a symbolic sign of cleansing and washing away the sins and bad luck from the old year. The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inscribed Thailand's Songkran Festival in the list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT Penitents of the Brotherhood of The Peace take part in the procession of Jesus of Victory during Palm Sunday in Seville, Spain, 13 April 2025. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro Penitents of the Brotherhood of The Peace take part in the procession of Jesus of Victory during Palm Sunday in Seville, Spain, 13 April 2025. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro Burqa-clad women show their ID cards as they wait to receive cash from a counter of the government’s Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which delivers financial aid to women through digital accounts, during a visit to a BISP office in Peshawar, Pakistan, 14 April 2025. The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), launched by the federal government in 2008, provides financial assistance of PKR 13,500 (approximately USD 48.17) to support vulnerable segments of society. The initiative aims to deliver cash transfers to deserving women and the poorest families, identified through a national poverty survey. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB Catholics attend a mass to bless their palm branches, made by Mexican artisans, during the 'Palm Sunday' celebration, which marks the beginning of Holy Week in Mexico City, Mexico, 13 April 2025. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman People visit the Hill of Crosses as Christians worldwide celebrate Palm Sunday, near Siauliai, Lithuania, 13 April 2025. The crosses on the hill were first noted in written chronicles in 1850, and now there are hundreds of thousands of crosses at the site, which has become a destination for Catholic pilgrimage about 12 km north of the city of Siauliai. EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA Members of the Kibbutz, dressed in traditional festive outfits, dance in a wheat field to celebrate the annual Omer (sheaf of wheat) harvest ceremony in Kibbutz Ramat Yohanan, near Haifa in northern Israel, 13 April 2025. The kibbutz community commemorates 80 years of the Omer Harvest tradition, which was first established by Jewish immigrants from Poland in 1945. The ceremony is held annually after the Passover Seder, marking the beginning of the wheat harvest season during the Jewish holiday of Passover. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN People watch a performance in front of Angkor Wat temple during the Khmer New Year holiday in Siem Reap province, Cambodia, 14 April 2025. Cambodian people celebrate the Khmer New Year from 14 to 16 April, welcoming the Year of the Snake. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY Cambodian dancers perform during a ceremony at the Angkor Wat temple in Siem Reap province, Cambodia, 14 April 2025. The Royal Prayer for the Kingdom of Cambodia is held in front of the Angkor Wat temple. Buddhist monks lead the prayers for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of the country. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY People dance on the roadside as they attend celebrations for the 134th birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar in Mumbai, India, 14 April 2025. India's first Law Minister, social reformer, and chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, B. R. Ambedkar, drafted the nation's constitution and campaigned against the discrimination of Dalits, caste discrimination, and 'untouchability.' EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI Jennie performs on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, USA, 13 April 2025. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN A juggler performs in front of the police during a protest against the municipal regulation that imposes a maximum limit on decibels and the use of percussion instruments, in Naples, Italy, 14 April 2025. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO A person wears a costume of a white bird as people attend the traditional procession Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra (New Year Welcome Joyful Procession), also know as Mangal Shobhajatra rally, to celebrate Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bangla New Year 1432 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 14 April 2025. The day is celebrated across the country while the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) added the Mangal Shobhajatra festival on Pahela Baishakh to the safeguarding intangible cultural heritage list. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM A supporter of the Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami protests in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Karachi, Pakistan, on 13 April 2025. More than 50,900 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Israel launched a military campaign in the strip in response to a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on 07 October 2023, in which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 taken hostage. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER. DM