Gauteng education department cuts ties with Nal’iBali after alleged child sexual assault

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has terminated its partnership with Nal’iBali with immediate effect following an incident of alleged sexual assault by a Nal’iBali practitioner on a Grade 3 learner at Braamfischerville Primary School.

Nal’iBali, a national reading-for-enjoyment campaign, partnered with the department to promote storytelling and reading, particularly in foundation-phase learning. Nal’iBali operates in all provinces and uses TV, radio, reading supplements, reading clubs and training as tools to promote a reading culture.

The incident reportedly took place on 24 March 2025 and was brought to the attention of the school by the learner’s parent on 25 March.

According to the department, the alleged perpetrator, a Nal’iBali practitioner and not a GDE employee, was immediately reported by the school principal, who advised the parent to open a criminal case.

A joint meeting was held to inform the school governing body (SGB) of the developments, and a parent engagement session is scheduled for Saturday, 12 April 2025, to provide further clarity and reassure the school community about the safety of their children.

Sibongiseni Blose, national programmes coordinator of Nal’iBali, confirmed the suspension of the accused person and the organisation’s commitment to complying with all South African legislative requirements, pending the outcome of the investigation and disciplinary processes.

Blose strongly condemned the incident.

The alleged perpetrator was suspended on 27 March 2025, the day the organisation was alerted to the allegations by its project lead, who had informed Nal’iBali’s child protection officer.

Blose said a qualified social worker served as the organisation’s child protection officer, overseeing the child protection policy. Project leads were responsible for daily supervision and adherence to child protection policies.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested on 28 March. The bail hearing is scheduled for 14 April 2025.

“As soon as Nal’ibali was made aware of the allegations on Thursday, 27 March 2025, the employee was immediately suspended,” said Blose

“The employee was taken into custody by the police on Friday, 28 March 2025, following a case opened by the parents. On 31 March 2025, we held a meeting with the school management and concerned parents.

“Given the sensitive nature of the situation, we felt it was crucial to address it directly, reassure the parents and the school, and reaffirm that Nal’ibali takes child protection very seriously. We are currently conducting a full internal review of our child protection processes and policies,” she said.

Nal’iBali said it had a stringent vetting process for all prospective employees and volunteers. The accused employee underwent the same thorough background checks, which did not reveal any prior criminal record or violations.

Blose affirmed Nal’iBali’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of child protection. All hired employees were familiarised with its child protection policy, which included zero tolerance for any misconduct involving children. Existing employees may also be required to undergo criminal record checks during their employment.

Broader issue of sexual misconduct within schools

Following the incident, the GDE emphasised that it continued to address the broader issue of sexual misconduct within schools.

GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department had been vetting all existing and newly appointed school-based employees. To date, about 42 cases of sexual misconduct had been reported to the GDE, with 19 cases finalised, resulting in 11 dismissals, four employees found not guilty and two cases withdrawn. One employee had resigned and another had retired. Twenty-three cases were pending finalisation, of which about 15 were at various stages of disciplinary hearings, and eight cases were under investigation.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said, “Indeed, this is an exceedingly disturbing incident. Our children must never experience such cruelty by some adults who are supposed to assist to develop and take care of them. We remain committed to creating a safe and secure environment for all learners.”

On the termination of the partnership, Nal’iBali acknowledged the department’s decision, stating it understood and respected the department’s duty to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of learners. While regretting the end of the collaboration, Nal’iBali said it believed the organisation should not be penalised for the actions of one individual.

“This incident is both devastating and unacceptable. The alleged perpetrator must face the full extent of the law. However, we believe it is important that Nal’ibali as an organisation is not penalised for the actions of one individual, especially when the majority of our practitioners continue to uphold our values with care and integrity.

“Nal’ibali has long been a committed partner in addressing the national literacy crisis. According to the Pirls study, 81% of Grade 4 learners in South Africa cannot read for meaning. Our work plays a vital role in creating safe and engaging literacy opportunities where children can read, write, and share stories — supporting their development and educational success,” said Blose.

Nal’iBali gave an assurance that the affected child was receiving professional support and that it remained in close communication with the school and families.

An internal investigation is under way, overseen by Nal’iBali’s HR manager under its child protection policy, disciplinary code of conduct, and relevant South African legislation.

To prevent future incidents, Nal’iBali was reviewing its child protection policy, increasing field monitoring and ensuring more frequent child protection training for all staff, said Blose. DM