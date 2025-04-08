Savoury bread rolls in a muffin pan

Versatile soda bread can be adapted to make savoury crispy bread rolls easily and when you don’t have much time. I make the mixture as if for a bread loaf but in this version I divide it into six in a large muffin pan.

Despite being smaller, they cooked for the same length of time as a loaf would have.

Ingredients

500g self-raising flour

500ml buttermilk

Pinch of salt

25ml water

Herbs of your choice, dried or fresh or add garlic to your own taste. Garlic salt or crushed garlic will do the trick.

Method

Place the flour in a mixing bowl and add the salt, herbs and garlic. Sift together. Pour in the buttermilk and mix. Then take 25ml water and place in the empty buttermilk container. Shake to extract the last of the buttermilk and pour into the mixture, mixing in with a wooden spoon.

You will have a rough, sticky mix that falls from the spoon. Spray the pan with baking spray or grease in any way you choose so that the rolls come out easily. Divide evenly between the six muffin cavities and shape the tops lightly with the back of a desert spoon, dipped in water.

Bake for 50 minutes at 180℃. When the rolls appear brown and crisp, turn the oven off and leave in the oven for 5 to 10 minutes. DM

