Renewables provided record 32% of global electricity in 2024, Ember says

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Renewable power generation provided a record 32% of global electricity last year, a report by energy think tank Ember said on Tuesday, as overall electricity demand grew 4% driven by heatwaves and data centres.
BM tony sasol One of Sasol’s first large-scale renewable energy projects, the Msenge Emoyeni Wind Farm began generating electricity last week. Located in the Eastern Cape, the 69 MW wind farm has 16 turbines generating power that is “wheeled” through the national grid to the Sasolburg refinery in the Free State. ( Image: Sasol. )
Reuters
By Reuters
8 Apr 2025
  • Global electricity demand grew by 4% last year, Ember says
  • Heatwaves, data centres, EVs drove demand
  • Share provided by gas, coal dips

By Susanna Twidale

Energy security fears, exacerbated by a trade war prompted by U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, could further boost demand for renewable power this year, Ember electricity and data analyst Euan Graham told Reuters.

The tariffs have sent markets from energy and equities plummeting and stoked concerns about a global recession.

Graham said though it was too early to tell whether the tariff fallout would impact electricity demand this year, renewable power could benefit.

"Countries are thinking about their security and energy security more than ever before and I think that means homegrown renewable power like wind and solar becomes more and more attractive," he said.

The growth of renewable power generation - including wind, hydro and solar - in the global electricity mix in 2024 beat the previous year's 30% record, Ember’s Global Electricity Review showed.

"Despite geopolitical and economic headwinds, the renewables industry delivered an additional 858 TWh of generation to the system last year — more than the combined annual electricity consumption of the UK and France," Bruce Douglas, CEO of the Global Renewables Alliance said in a statement accompanying the report.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

