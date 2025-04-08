Murder rocks Cape Town court, close to scene of previous killing of an accused

Police are investigating what led to a murder inside a Cape Town court, close to where another killing previously unfolded.

The latest incident, on Tuesday, 8 April 2025, shifts the focus back to security in courts.

It is understood the shooting occurred while many people were inside the court building and that afterwards there were fears about the killer or killers being on the loose there.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed to Daily Maverick that a murder case was under investigation.

The incident had occurred “at court in Church Road, Wynberg”, which is where the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court is situated.

“The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” Twigg said.

“The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation and arrests are yet to be made.”

One person was killed in a shooting in the Wynberg Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 8 April 2025. Police are investigating the circumstances around the incident. (Photo: Yusuf Abramjee X)

He urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact CrimeStop on 08600 10111 or use the South African Police Service MySAPS app.

When this Daily Maverick reporter was previously at the Wynberg court building, security measures, including body and bag searches, were in place at the entrance.

Video footage, shared on social media and allegedly taken at the court on Tuesday, showed people seated inside a room as a woman says that shots can be heard and that their lives are in danger.

Other footage and images showed an individual wearing light pants, a long-sleeve top and takkies, partially sprawled over a bench in a passage in the court building.

‘Imitation firearm’

The shooting was not the first crime that happened in relation to the Wynberg court. There have been reports of alleged gangsters running amok outside the building.

In October 2022, police also announced that officers monitoring a case there had flagged a vehicle parked outside the court. “When approached, the occupants were found in possession of an imitation firearm and dangerous weapons,” they said at the time.

Five suspects had been arrested.

Murder of a murder accused

In May 2023, Christine Gumira, was murdered in a shooting on a street close to the court. It had been reported that she was involved in a murder case being heard there.

In June 2023, the justice and correctional services minister said in response to a parliamentary question about the incident: “Prior to her death, she appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court, with two… other accused persons on a charge of murder.

“On the day of her death, she appeared in court, whereafter her bail was extended until her next court appearance.”

Her death had been “unforeseen” since she had previously appeared in the court without any incident.

“There was also no forewarning that an attack of this nature would be directed at the female accused person after her appearance in court,” the police added.

Suspects were subsequently arrested for her murder. DM