Home Affairs axes six more officials in fraud and corruption clean-up drive

The Department of Home Affairs has fired six more officials for various offences, including fraud and corruption. The fresh arrests come as the department intensifies its efforts to wash off the stain of corruption and State Capture.
Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber. (Photo: Gallo Images / ER Lombard)
Lerato Mutsila
By Lerato Mutsila
8 Apr 2025
Home Affairs is moving swiftly in its efforts to uproot rampant corruption within the department, with the latest dismissal of six officials who were axed for a variety of offences, including fraud and corruption.

This latest string of dismissals brings the number of officials fired for misconduct since July last year up to 33.

On Tuesday, the department announced that of the officials fired in the past year, eight have already been convicted and sentenced to prison terms ranging from four to 18 years, while criminal prosecution of another 19 officials is under way.

“The speed at which Home Affairs, in collaboration with the SIU (Special Investigating Unit), is clearing out corruption from our midst demonstrates that swift progress can be made in the fight against this scourge. I have made it clear to the department that delays will not be tolerated and that we will not rest until every last corrupt official has been fired,” Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber said.

Home Affairs commits to corruption clean-up

The fresh arrests come exactly two weeks after the department launched the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum to align with Schreiber’s vision of a corruption-free operation.

At the launch, Schreiber said the enforcement of accountability and the widespread reform of systems were needed to deal with corruption.

Schreiber said widespread corruption within the department was often perpetrated and facilitated by syndicates embedded in the DHA.

“Sophisticated syndicates are organised within Home Affairs to extort and defraud both South Africans and immigrants. It’s not an individual … it is an alliance formed across people in the public sector, in the private sector, and across society that coordinate in a very sophisticated manner,” Schreiber said.

The minister said that through the anti-corruption forum, the SIU, the Department of Home Affairs, the Border Management Authority, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and the National Prosecuting Authority were actively working together to catch crooked officials and rid the department and Border Management Authority of corruption.

On Tuesday, Schreiber attributed the latest arrests to cross-sector cooperation.

“I applaud the inter-departmental teams for their progress in ensuring that we wash the stain of corruption and State Capture off of Home Affairs so that it becomes the proud institution our country deserves. My message to remaining perpetrators is clear: it is only a matter of time before we catch you and hold you accountable,” Schreiber said. DM

Comments

Arnold O Managra Apr 8, 2025, 09:57 PM

They'll soon be back after the GNU disintegrates. The DA just doesn't understand how business works in Africa ?

Gavrel Apr 9, 2025, 12:42 PM

That's why Africa has so many problems. Makes one wonder; when do people learn and change?

Gavin Hillyard Apr 9, 2025, 01:11 PM

They understand it very well Arnold. Doesn't make it right though. Laudable that there is someone who doesn't just throw up his hands and accept fraud and corruption. More power to his hand. This is why John Steenhuisen wants more DA presence in other financial portfolios. The ANC will hang on by their fingernails for as long as possible to maintain the status quo. The wheel turns slowly, but it turns.

Dennis Bailey Apr 9, 2025, 06:28 AM

Jeeze, only 33! Home affairs in Pietermaritzburg is an assault on humanity. Come watch minister and learn how bad it can get without management.

Bick Nee Apr 9, 2025, 07:51 AM

Wow! Cup half empty? It’s a miracle that 33 have been fired and is a 100% improvement on the past 30 years. Let’s celebrate the small victories and pray for the snowball effect.

ANTHONY MCGUINNESS Apr 9, 2025, 09:07 AM

Agreed, let's at the very least celebrate the positives.

Andreas Joss Apr 9, 2025, 06:40 AM

Fantastic work cleaning the department, just hope Schreiber will be allowed to continue in his post.

gfogell Apr 9, 2025, 09:45 AM

Absolutely. It's been going on for years with various ANC ministers (especially Malusi Gigaba) running things. Get a DA minister in and things happen fast. ANC said that these new non-ANC ministers were making them look bad - if the cap fits...

Rod MacLeod Apr 9, 2025, 11:16 AM

I do believe even the Mad Hatter's Tea Party makes the ANC look bad ...

Johan Herholdt Apr 9, 2025, 11:56 AM

This is how a department should be managed. ANC ministers, please take a lesson.

Apr 9, 2025, 11:57 AM

Well done Mr. Schreiber! Imagine if the DA was in charge of just, say, another 3 0r 4 key government portfolios. The progress of SA would take a quantum leap forward to wealth and prosperity, not to mention job creation and a decline in ANC supported poverty. Come to think of it Mr. Schreiber, watch your back. You are, no doubt, ruffling feathers in the chaotic and corrupt upper echelons of power. Cohesion, purpose, and efficiency is not welcome in those corridors.

Marilyn Tromp Apr 9, 2025, 01:44 PM

Well done DOHA, Minister Schreiber and other inter-departmental teams. Previous Ministers Malusi Gigaba (Feb 2018 - 13 Nov 2018); Siyaboga Cwele (Nov 2018 - 29 May 2019); Aaron Motsoaledi (May 2019 – June 2024) 5 years of damage done by Motsoaledi - you should all be ashamed of yourselves

Keith Wilson Apr 10, 2025, 07:20 AM

DA 33 : ANC 0