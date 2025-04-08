Daily Maverick
GNU 2.0 — ANC presses ‘Control-Alt-Delete’ on the national coalition

The decision by the ANC’s National Working Committee to ‘reset’ the national coalition opens the door to real change in the government. It can also lead to turmoil in the ANC.
Illustrative image | ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu / Gallo Images) | DA leader John Steenhuisen. (Photo: Jeffrey Abrahams / Gallo Images) | EFF leader Julius Malema. (Photo: Phando Jikelo / Parliament of SA)
Stephen Grootes
By Stephen Grootes
8 Apr 2025
There can be no underestimating the depth of feeling among ANC leaders about the DA.

During his press conference on Tuesday, the ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, accused the DA of lying and said the party wanted to “divide government and confuse the public”.

This has been matched by some of the DA’s public comments, which have been insulting to the ANC.

Both parties have — unnecessarily — been antagonising each other. As previously mentioned, it’s an indication of how little our politics has changed in the months since last year’s elections.

Mbalula said the ANC would use the next five days and the negotiations about the Budget to speak to parties in the coalition and outside of the coalition.

It seems as if the ANC has turned the clock back to the period immediately after last year’s elections, when parties had just 14 days to decide whether to join the coalition.

It was a time pregnant with possibility, when anything could happen.

A similar scenario is playing out now, except that what happened during those last coalition negotiations might well inform what happens this time around.

Last year, MK and the EFF made it clear they would not work with the ANC while Cyril Ramaphosa was President, which forced the ANC to stop negotiating with them.

Working with former president Jacob Zuma’s MK is probably still a stretch too far for the ANC, but the EFF may change its approach, with its leader, Julius Malema, seeking a return to the spotlight after losing some power and influence.

While that would be bad for the ANC in the longer run, some people in the party, including Deputy President Paul Mashatile, appear keener to work with the EFF than the DA.

However, Mbalula confirmed at Tuesday’s press conference that the ANC had asked Malema to tell his party to abstain from last week’s vote on the fiscal framework and that he refused.

As News24 reported, Mbalula went further, saying that the EFF voted with the DA because it wanted “to remove the ANC surgically”.

This could lead to some in the ANC arguing against the inclusion of the EFF in the coalition government.

ANC’s options 

The question of who to include and who to exclude is intertwined with the ANC’s leadership question and its elective conference in December 2027.

This is surely one of the reasons Mashatile has been so publicly assertive in recent days. If he prevails and removes the DA from the coalition, then he and his followers would be strengthened and Ramaphosa, should he remain in office, would be fundamentally weakened.

Of course, were the EFF and MK to successfully reiterate their demand that Ramaphosa leave office, that would change the nature of the government completely.

However, if the DA ends up back in the coalition, even under different conditions, it would indicate there is no broad support within the ANC for Mashatile and his views.

Those tasked with managing the ANC face big problems with potentially devastating consequences.

It was often remarked in the days after the formation of the national coalition last year that there had not been a substantive debate in ANC structures about who to work with and who to avoid.

While this was mainly because of the time pressure (the Constitution only gives Parliament 14 days to elect a president after the proclamation of the election), it also meant that a messy internal debate was avoided.

Bluntly, if the ANC had to consult all of its structures and members on whether it should work with the DA, the EFF or MK, the debate could continue forever — it would be very damaging to allow this conversation to get out of hand.

This might be one of the reasons the ANC has given itself just five days to manage the situation. While part of that may be because of the timetable of the Budget process, it seems impossible to manage this in just five days, and the process is likely to be extended.

Another risk is that the ANC brings new partners to government who are much more successful at undermining the ANC than the DA has tried to be.

Malema and Zuma have shown themselves to be capable of undermining the ANC from within. Having them or their representatives in the Cabinet would allow them to do this much more effectively.

DA’s dilemma

The DA has to make important decisions.

It is still not clear why its leader, John Steenhuisen, decided that VAT was the hill on which he was prepared to allow the coalition to die.

While the DA’s frustration with the ANC was understandable (as was the ANC’s frustration with the DA), and VAT would hurt poorer people, it was still a strange fight to pick.

Now, the DA has to decide whether to effectively concede it was wrong (and possibly even accept a reduced role in the coalition, with fewer Cabinet posts) or to stay outside.

This can divide the DA, as it is clear from the public comments of some of its members that they do not want to work with the ANC.

The events of the last three weeks raise questions about Steenhuisen’s judgment and whether he has the strategic grasp necessary to manage this complex situation.

Opportunity for stability

However, it is also possible that this “reset” will lead to a much more productive coalition.

Mbalula said on Tuesday that the coalition “must be governed by rules” and not just the statement of intent.

This reveals that he and the ANC have (correctly) diagnosed one of the major problems with the coalition: it did not have proper dispute resolution mechanisms.

While the original statement of intent was drawn up under intense time pressure, there appeared to be no appetite on the part of either the ANC or the DA to craft something more substantive after it was signed.

Long before last year’s election, many experts pointed out that the chances of a coalition succeeding would be much higher if there was a binding coalition agreement.

Mbalula is correct that a coalition must be “governed by rules”. This could open the window to a coalition that has an agreement — “rules” — that will guide it through disputes.

That is the very narrow silver lining of this situation.

Our politics is again in an uncertain space. The next few days will see comments from parties that might well be inconsistent with each other.

However, the fundamental interests of the various parties remain the same.

For the ANC and the DA, despite their obvious differences and the high emotions of the moment, the longer-term interest of governing in a broad moderate coalition might still override everything else. DM

Daniel Cohen Apr 9, 2025, 06:31 AM

Stephen, Please give an example or two of the DA undermining the ANC. And vice versa.

ANTHONY MCGUINNESS Apr 9, 2025, 08:17 AM

Precisely Daniel, you have once again proved to be one sided in your reporting Steven. You clearly don't believe that increasing VAT is a real issue and that the DA should never question the ANC, but rather be the ANC's stooge. DM can you please find reporters that write articles of substance. It's the same S**t from your 2 most prominent reporters day after day.

scottyunwin Apr 9, 2025, 10:53 AM

Why do you keep reading DM and then complaining in the comments? I don't understand the logic...

ANTHONY MCGUINNESS Apr 9, 2025, 03:04 PM

DM publishes other writers that are less bias, you don't see me complaining about everything DM publishes. Why do you read the comments if you don't like reading complaints????

Alan Jeffrey Apr 9, 2025, 07:15 AM

The DA have failed to grasp the fact that they are a minority player and need to ,not only have a measure of humility but a realistic understanding of the limits of what they could achieve in GNU. They MUST mend this relationship-to allow it to fail will adversely affect all of our lives

Karl Sittlinger Apr 9, 2025, 08:40 AM

Even if the ANC is not acting in the interest of the country and just for their own power? Have you had a look at the requests the DA had? It seems it had absolutely nothing to do with BELA, NHI etc and merely wanted position on the board to cut expenditure.

Gavin Hillyard Apr 9, 2025, 12:29 PM

What's wrong with cutting expenditure Karl? It's vital for the survival of SA Inc. that this is done forthwith. We know that the ANC don't give a rat's for the-man-in-the-street. Family and friends is their priority.

Karl Sittlinger Apr 9, 2025, 12:59 PM

Uhh, that what I said: "and merely wanted position on the board to cut expenditure" The media outlets and some commentators seem to think it is more than that.

Willem Boshoff Apr 9, 2025, 09:32 AM

Read Tim Cohen's article "Did the DA inadvertently touch the ANC on its studio?". The DA grasps their situation very well. Supporting a budget that will only lead to a worsening fiscal position may very well see the DA go down with the ANC's sinking ship. Their demands are reasonable afaik; the ANC, corrupt as ever, is to blame for this. Oversight, the rule of law and competence are not welcome in their spheres.

Pieter van de Venter Apr 9, 2025, 12:52 PM

Talking about a minority - It seems the ANC does not understand that 38% is not 50%+1. So who is the minority party??

Christopher Bedford Apr 9, 2025, 08:11 AM

It's still all about personal ambition and pride, isn't it? To hell with the greater good - I wonder if there are *ANY* politicians in this country who are capable of thinking beyond what's right in front of their noses.

Kelly Holland Apr 9, 2025, 08:21 AM

That the DA is constantly painted by the media as being to blame (if only partly) for this mess, is pure and utter gaslightling. The only two sensible articles I have read on this topic were written by Tim Cohen (in this very same media outlet) and Tony Leon. Stephen, I suggest you read both those articles.

Dick Binge Binge Apr 9, 2025, 08:25 AM

How do you reset the GNU when you cannot reset the factions within your own party? This needs strong and decisive leadership by the President and less emotive outbursts by the SG. Start by recalling the Gauteng Premier and giving him a back bench in parliament. The DA needs to control its own narrative instead of allowing others to take it from them. How about a little more tact John Steenhuizen?

Graham Theobald Apr 9, 2025, 08:38 AM

The GNU is supposed to put the country first. But, as usual, politicians put themselves and their parties first. If the GNU fails, both parties will lose, but the country will be the biggest loser!

Vincent Bester Apr 9, 2025, 08:49 AM

I thought the DA was pushing for a meaningful say in the economy. The VAT issue is certainly related by only a small part of that. The reality is that the DA has half as many votes as the ANC and that should entitle them to a meaningful role, but the ANC true to form still thinks it will rule absolutely until Jesus comes. What is the point of the DA being in government simply to rubber stamp decisions made solely by the ANC? IMHO they need to stick to their guns.

Stewart Currie Apr 9, 2025, 08:53 AM

I disagree with you Stephen this is the right issue to take a stance on. The 3 previous contention laws affect a few and can be sorted out in the courts. The budget affects everyone. The ANC socialist economic polices are destroying the country, and the electorate is telling them in their voting. Either they change or become extinct. Socialism fails when they run out of other peoples money and the ANC have!

Donald bemax Apr 9, 2025, 09:13 AM

Frankly we are heading towards becoming just another failed african state that will end up in civil turmoil..

Rod MacLeod Apr 9, 2025, 12:16 PM

Donald, you just said a mouthful. 28 million people surviving on grants, unemployment @ 35%+, youth unemployment fast approaching 50%, air traffic control collapsing, education in a shambolic state, most provincial and local road infrastructure in an advanced state of disrepair, fresh water delivery struggling, sewerage a major problem, Transnet incapable of fixing beyond Sishen and RBCT lines, SAA nowhere, Eskom groaning under the load, ... I think we're probably there already.

Patterson Alan John Apr 9, 2025, 09:22 AM

No-one can predict the consequences of the ANC/DA staying in the GNU, or the DA back in the opposition benches. With so many conflicts within the ANC, either situation will be messy. The ANC will manipulate to rule and call all the shots, but with no majority. If the DA stands as an opposition party, it can confront the ANC and use its' position to engage with parties to defeat ANC motions and legislation. Ramaphosa can't manage his own party - let's see him manage Malema in the GNU.

Hari Seldon Apr 9, 2025, 09:32 AM

Please give examples of the DA undermining the ANC.

Hari Seldon Apr 9, 2025, 09:39 AM

Lets hear from someone other than Helen Zille or John Steenhuisen - the DA has a problem with their public face - Steenhuisen is not charismatic and Zille should not be their primary public facing spokesperson. How about Ndipiwe Olayi - the acting DA youth federal chair. This crisis is a guilt edged opportunity for the DA to appeal to black voters - to position themselves as PRO POOR.

keith.ciorovich Apr 9, 2025, 11:47 AM

yes

Gavin Hillyard Apr 9, 2025, 12:37 PM

For the DA to grow, they have to inform the black electorate. They need more of Chris Pappas' ilk. All the splinter groups need to consolidate into the DA. If the GNU goes west and the ANC turns to Malema, SA Inc. will be in the dwang - bigtime.

Hari Seldon Apr 9, 2025, 05:13 PM

Voters also respond to positive messaging - the DA needs someone of colour to give a strong vision of hope to the black electorate and bring them onboard because the reality is that they are the only real PRO POOR party. The only party that will create jobs and education. Then other minion parties like ActionSA have shown their true colours and handed JHB and other metros to the looters and thieves.

megapode Apr 9, 2025, 09:51 AM

I don't think VAT is the real issue here. For the DA it seems likely that we were fed up after NHI, Bela, the expropriation act and decided that the next time the ANC acts unilaterally that's it and they will jump on whatever it is. It just happened to be VAT. For the ANC the line was crossed a little later, the DA's proposed alternatives included stronger oversight and auditing, and that's unacceptable for some factions of the ANC (not, I think, Ramaphosa personally).

Karl Sittlinger Apr 9, 2025, 10:16 AM

The thing is, everything the DA asked for (at least as far as we know at the moment) was not unreasonable and very much part of the budget. It is very clear that the ANC apart from acting in bad faith from the very beginning, is very much afraid of financial oversight. That quite a few higher ups in the ANC are implicated or at least have very strong and tangible suspicions on them is a fact. This can only be seen as yet another attempt by the ANC to escape accountability.

Gavin Hillyard Apr 9, 2025, 12:42 PM

VAT is a huge issue Bob. It is the thin end of the wedge. SA can simply not afford higher taxation and the DA is right to stand firm. The NHI will be the last straw if it ever sees the light of day. The BELA and expropriation issues will play out in the courts. The DA is the only hope for SA Inc.

The Proven Apr 9, 2025, 10:19 AM

Its quite simple Stephen (and I think your article misses the mark) - the DA's demands included a spending review, which would have exposed the tenderpreneurs. There is no way the ANC could agree to that - it would expose their corruption.

keith.ciorovich Apr 9, 2025, 11:54 AM

You hit the nail on the head. All this nonsense from the anc is a smoke screen. Auction Sa and Bosa are hallucinating if they think the can influence the anc to make any meaningful changes in policy to grow the economy.

Gavrel Apr 9, 2025, 02:43 PM

Thank you, that's the issue.

Apr 9, 2025, 11:39 AM

The ANC is riven with factional contest and infighting. Julius Malema is THE champion factionalist which is why his party has fractured so badly and now consists of (effectively) only one member, Malema himself. MK has hired and fired so many senior members (mainly at the behest of the brainless Zuma), that is is also a den of faction driven in-fighters. The only major party which has integrity and cohesion is the DA. And it stands alone against a raft of aimless wannabe rulers. SA beware!

Eberhard Knapp Apr 9, 2025, 11:39 AM

As DA-member I appeal to you: PLEASE stay in the GNU. A coalition needs compromise. You succeeded in reducing VAT increase from 2% to 0.5%, a HUGE success. But you cannot want to dictate to your stronger coalition partner. If you do just that you know that you set SA on the road to final ruin, with Paul M. and MK!! You personally, Helen, John, will be responsible for the end of our democratic South Africa. The DA ministers have performed superbly, allow them to continue their important work.

Gavin Hillyard Apr 9, 2025, 12:24 PM

Missing the point Stephen. The DA realizes that there have to be cutbacks in government spending. It is unsustainable to just keep squeezing blood out of the taxpayer stone. In my opinion, John Steenhuisen is right to insist that additional taxation is not the way to go. The only way to increase VAT, is to simultaneously reduce personal and company Income Tax. So people will have more money to spend and more VAT will be collected. lf only the DA could become the majority party problems solved

Pieter van de Venter Apr 9, 2025, 12:49 PM

Sorry Stepehen, you seem to be arguing from your class house in Hyde Park or Houghton. There are much more accurate argument been put forward. Like the one pointing the finger at Paul and Panyaza faction. The crowd that would rather work with the EFF than the DA. The scrap does have an internal ANC struggle flavour. The whiff of cat house crawling is also thick in the air. SO the DA did not want to go along, so the ANC crawled to the nearest cat house for comfort.