ANC National Working Committee resolves to ‘reset’ relationship with DA, other partners

The ANC has accused its government of national unity partner, the DA, of ‘acting as an opposition force’ and says it will engage parties on the Budget over the next five days.
Nonku-ANC-reset MAIN ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula arrives and addresses the media on the postponement of the 2025 Budget Speech at Nieuwmeester Dome on February 19, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The budget speech outlines the government's financial, economic, and social commitments, outlining expenditure priorities for 2025, and also will also proposes revenue collection measures to fund these interventions. (Photo: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)
Nonkululeko Njilo
By Nonkululeko Njilo
8 Apr 2025
A week after smaller political parties came to the rescue of the ANC, helping it to pass the Budget with a proposed VAT hike, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says it has been very difficult to find another source of revenue to replace the 0.5 percentage point VAT increase, and that is the headache National Treasury is grappling with.  

The fiscal framework, a key part of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s Budget, was passed with the help of political parties outside of the government of national unity (GNU), including ActionSA and Build One South Africa (Bosa), on the condition that there are talks to explore alternatives to the VAT hike.

Mbalula said the ANC National Working Committee (NWC) acknowledged those parties that passed the fiscal framework. 

“The NWC acknowledged those political parties that rose above partisanship and placed national interest and social justice and economic stability and the sector of the liberation of the fiscal framework. Parties such as ActionSA demonstrated majority and patriotism in supporting the framework on the basis that alternative revenue proposals will be sought, including the replacement of the proposed VAT increase within 30 days,” he said. 

“This collaboration repositions Parliament as a site of negotiation, consensus-building and progressive change. They didn’t have to agree for the passing of the framework, but they addressed what I was talking about, the stability of the country and South Africa, first.

“And it doesn’t mean that they agree with the VAT. By the way, all political parties we talk to and engage with disagree with the VAT issues, but it has been very difficult as to where are the sources of replacement of the 0.5 VAT… and that is the headache that the National Treasury and everybody is grappling with.”

Mbalula made the remarks on Tuesday morning to journalists at the party’s headquarters, Luthuli House, in Johannesburg on the outcomes of the party’s NWC meeting that took place at the weekend. 

Among other issues, the meeting dealt with the conduct of the DA, the second-biggest political party in the GNU, which not only voted against the Budget but has taken the issue a step further by challenging it in court. 

Mbalula said the NWC was now  “deeply concerned” by the conduct of the DA, which he said continues to act as an opposition force. 

He said that when the GNU Cabinet drafted the Medium-Term Development Plan “the DA acted as an opposition force, opposing the Bela Act, the NHI”. 

“It seeks to divide government, confuse the public and claim credit without assuming responsibility. This dishonesty undermines the very essence of collective governance.”  

Mbalula said it was natural for parties in the GNU to have fundamental disagreements but they ought to rise above them in the interest of South Africans, which the DA failed to do. 

“At the end of the day, we’ve got another mission to serve, beyond our own self-interest, and serve South Africa. And what is that interest? It is called stability.

“We’ve got to be a stable-run government in a stable manner. And it doesn’t mean that it is a melting pot that we’ve got to agree with everything, but at the end of the day, that is the battle that you’ve got when you are in government, to serve for stability of the country.” 

On the future of the GNU, Mbalula said: “The Working Committee has resolved that we will reset the button, to engage with all political parties in the GNU as well as those who are not in the GNU, to address the impasse with regards to the Budget. We intend to do that within a period of five days to conclude the period of negotiations on the Budget.

“We have not taken any decision on any party, we have taken a decision to reset the button of the GNU and there must be rules that govern it apart from the statement of intent.”

He added: “We have got our own position as the ANC which we will not pronounce for now.”

The inability to agree on the Budget is one of many factors that have highlighted significant fractures within the fragile 10-party GNU, which is still divided over several pieces of legislation, including the National Health Insurance Act, Bela Act and Expropriation Act which Mbalula said were “here to stay”.  

“There is nothing unconstitutional about these bills and that’s it” DM

This is a developing story.

Comments

Nkunku S Apr 8, 2025, 01:46 PM

Mbalula acts as if the budget was a well considered and consultative, when in truth it was a surprise to just about everyone until the day it was presented. Now he stands on his high horse. Their ineptitude and arrogance has come back to bite them. Roll on next elections

Get off my lawn Apr 8, 2025, 02:13 PM

Sounds to me like the intent is to reconfigure the GNU to only include parties who play according to ANC rules. Disagree, and they'll hit that reset button again and again until they have it their way. Having no budget may have been worse than where we are now, but the fact remains that these negotiations should not have started after the first proposal was rejected, it should have started when the first proposal was being drafted. Both the ANC and DA need to accept that they are in government together - the ANC can't just steamroller through its own policies, and the DA can't just threaten to take their toys and go home every time they disagree. You will find more maturity among toddlers arguing on a playground than you will in parliament.

Gazeley Walker Apr 8, 2025, 02:24 PM

Why is a contrary view to that of the ANC an undemocratic and unpatriotic act? Especially when the political party involved has presented an alternative option to help resolve the VAT issue? Everything I read on this budget issue has published and covered the, in detail, the views and utterings of the ANC and the other minion black parties in the GNU. No attempt, in the majority of articles to provide fair balance or an attempt to highlight the potential benefits of the DA's recommendations

Karsten D Apr 8, 2025, 02:42 PM

The DA wants what is best for the country and its people....the ANC wants what is best for the ANC and its pillaging network, that is the real problem, and Mbalula knows it, and is therefore doing his usual spin doctoring.

Hidden Name Apr 8, 2025, 02:47 PM

What a bunch of arrogant fools. Still they they are in charge and no one should dare argue with them. Unbelievable. ANC MUST GO.

Rencia Cloete Apr 8, 2025, 02:52 PM

I don't actually understand what all the ruckus over the DA is about.... these other parties like the ActionSA, voted for something - but ALSO disagree with the vat hike. I just don't get it.... Splitting hairs for political points?

avanwyk18 Apr 8, 2025, 04:39 PM

As I understand it, the way the voting works, is that you vote for or against the Budget as is - warts and all. You can't change things like the VAT hike etc. after the fact. The Budget included a VAT hike, and that is what the IFP, PA and BOSA voted for with the ANC. The horse has bolted and it's too late to talk about VAT now,unless the DA succeeds in court to have it overturned. My 5c, I might've misunderstood...

Rob Wilson Apr 8, 2025, 03:18 PM

ANC continues to miss the point. You can't make more money by further dividing the same or a diminishing cake. Youhave to change and grow the cake.

Apr 8, 2025, 03:29 PM

Mbalula seems to be under the impression that the ANC is still the only party in power. It's not. It relinquished that status when it formed the GNU. The DA has top credentials in fair and successful governance. Fortunately they know that if they accept all the ANC's monumentally stupid bits of legislation like the BELA and NHI acts that they will simply be assisting in SA's spiral into a collapsed and failed state. The DA needs our full support in its fight against corruption.

Stef Coetzee Apr 8, 2025, 04:01 PM

Time Cohen's recent article "Did the DA inadvertently touch the ANC on its studio?" is well worth a read if you have not seen it

Stef Coetzee Apr 8, 2025, 04:01 PM

Apr 8, 2025, 04:30 PM

Both Action SA and the DA presented alternative options to substitute the revenue to avoid a VAT increase (severe spending cuts etc) so why does he say Treasury is”grappling with”.

Hari Seldon Apr 8, 2025, 04:42 PM

I would love to hear what ordinary black South Africans believe in terms of what's happened politically in the last week! I wonder if there is a poll being run?

Ed Stam Apr 8, 2025, 05:13 PM

Samuel Johnson: Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.

Ed Stam Apr 8, 2025, 05:13 PM

Johan Herholdt Apr 8, 2025, 05:30 PM

I think it is extremely patriotic to try and save the people of our country from a VAT increase (especially a 2% VAT increase). I also think it is extremely patriotic to try and save the people of our country from the ANC's maladministration, fruitless spending, bloated (un)civil service, undiplomatic treatment of major trading partners, etc. etc.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Apr 8, 2025, 07:05 PM

I listened to this guy speaking today and was stunned and embarrassed for him. He is clearly dumber than Trump, childishly arrogant, and as transparent as glass. When oh when are we going to have a government of value? Where are our young educated brothers???

Arnold O Managra Apr 9, 2025, 12:43 AM

Fikile Mbalula is graced with many opportunities to be a more useful person. But yet, there he is every day, spouting not just idiocy or incompetence but rank inaccuracy often. Is his mom like a queen or something ?

Arnold O Managra Apr 9, 2025, 12:37 AM

Covfefe

Patterson Alan John Apr 9, 2025, 03:54 AM

Every utterance from the ANC people is to bang on about raising GST to cover a deficit. In business, if revenue is not there, then the costs of running the business have to be reduced, or it leads to bankruptcy. This is the ANC way. Taking SA deeper into debt, with massive interest payments every year. Cut the overheads! Oh no, we can't do that! It means we have to make ANC supporters redundant and empty the troughs. And the parties who sided with the ANC agree to higher debt?

Dennis Bailey Apr 9, 2025, 06:49 AM

Illustrative of the hole anc and da have dug for themselves. They are completely out of touch with electorate and the awful reality of the majority, the poor and vulnerable.

roelf.pretorius Apr 9, 2025, 08:20 PM

Both the DA and ANC are guilty of causing problems - it is no use for the ANC to deny that. The ANC tried to field a budget although they knew they did not have the support of anyone but the ANC, and not even all of the ANC. That is to try to act on their own as before even though they don't have a majority any more. But the DA then reacted belligerently, rejecting the adjusted budget, although it compromised on just about everything. I.e. tit-for-tat. So the reset has to be between the two.