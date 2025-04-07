Three taxi association members gunned down in Soweto

Three members of the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (Wata) were fatally shot in Soweto on Monday morning.

“We have not found anything regarding the suspects. The squad [monitors] were just driving to the office,” said Wata spokesperson Hamilton Miya.

“What we know is that they were then attacked by occupants in a car near Thandabantu store, near Mofolo Central,” said Miya, adding that the victims were young men.

“That’s all we know for now. As to who shot them, we do not yet know,” said Miya.

SA Police Service spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said the police found high-calibre cartridges at the scene of the shooting.

“The police received a complaint of shooting at Mofolo at about 8am. It is alleged that shots were fired from a grey silver vehicle at the other vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, killing three men. The incident is believed to be taxi-related. The victims all belong to a taxi association. All possibilities will be investigated,” said Kweza.

Longstanding taxi feud

Wata and the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) have been feuding over routes for nearly a decade, which has resulted in dozens of murders.

“We have repeatedly stressed that we are open to working with [Nanduwe]. We have no problem; we have always said let us work together,” said Miya.

The two associations have clashed over who can pick up passengers on the following routes:

Mofolo Kwa-Mthethwa Informal Taxi Rank to Jeppe Station Taxi Rank;

Dube Station Taxi Rank to Jeppe Station Taxi Rank;

Makhetha Garage (Phefeni) Taxi Rank to Jeppe Station Taxi Rank; and

Uncle Tom’s Hall Taxi Rank to Jeppe Station Taxi Rank.

Dr Siyabulela Fobosi, a senior researcher at the University of Fort Hare, said the conflict was rooted in disputes over operational routes and permits.

“The Gauteng provincial government’s challenges in resolving this feud stem from complexities like alleged permit duplications and legal disputes. Efforts to amend contested routes and operating licences are under way to prevent overlaps and reduce tensions. However, the multifaceted nature of the taxi industry, combined with historical grievances, makes swift resolutions difficult,” said Fobosi.

“A holistic approach involving transparent processes, stakeholder engagement and stringent law enforcement is crucial for sustainable peace.

“While interventions like court interdicts have been implemented, achieving lasting peace necessitates addressing the underlying causes through continuous dialogue and equitable solutions.”

Read more: How the Gauteng government’s decision to disregard Soweto taxi agreement led to the latest standoff

In January, the Gauteng government gave the contested routes to Nanduwe. Wata took the matter to court and won, with the court saying the issue was meant to be decided in arbitration.

Nanduwe members blocked roads on the routes in March, leading to a tense standoff.

At the time, Gauteng Department of Transport spokesperson Lesiba Mpya said the government took a “zero tolerance approach to the instigation of violence, intimidation and instability”.

He said Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela had instituted a crisis committee on operating licences and backlogs comprising all stakeholders, including the taxi industry.

“The MEC intends having long-lasting solutions that will benefit the community, and particularly commuters, as well as people travelling into the area,” said Mpya.

On Monday, Mpya said Nanduwe had filed an objection regarding the pending arbitration over the matter. Wata’s Miya said no meetings had been held since the March standoff to resolve the dispute. DM