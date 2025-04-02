Proteas limited-overs coach Rob Walter quits for ‘personal reasons’

Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter has stepped down from his position, citing personal reasons, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Tuesday.

Walter will serve his final day as South Africa’s national team coach on 30 April. However, South Africa’s next white-ball match is on 16 July when they take on Zimbabwe in a T20 match in Harare as part of a tri-series which includes New Zealand, so he won’t have too much coaching to do in his final month at the helm.

Walter took over the reins as limited-overs head coach in March 2023, replacing Mark Boucher.

He brought the men’s side unprecedented World Cup success, taking the team to a final for the first time at the T20 World Cup in West Indies and the US last June.

His charges competed well at every global tournament he led them to, reaching at least the final four on each occasion. At the Cricket World Cup in 2023, they reached the semifinal of a global tournament for the first time since 2015.

The Proteas also reached the semifinal of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan last month before being knocked out by New Zealand.

“Rob played a significant role in the rebuilding of the Proteas brand on the international stage,” said CSA Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki.

“During his two years in charge, we have witnessed a significant increase in faith in South African cricket, largely due to the team’s performance. His professionalism and work ethic have been exemplary, and he will undoubtedly be missed. On behalf of Cricket South Africa, we wish him all the success in the future.”

Walter’s initial contract was until the conclusion of the 2027 World Cup at home, so his decision to quit comes as a surprise. He lives in New Zealand and has been there since before he was appointed as the Proteas head coach.

Bilateral struggles

While Walter’s tournament record is exemplary, the team has struggled in bilateral limited-overs cricket.

This is down to several reasons, including first-choice players playing franchise tournaments across the globe at the time or being rested while attempting to build the national team’s depth.

Walter led the side in 22 non-tournament T20 Internationals, accruing 16 losses and only six wins.

In 23 One Day Internationals, outside of global tournaments, his record is slightly better: 10 wins and 13 losses. However, that includes a first-ever loss to Afghanistan in any format, which was followed by a series loss to the side.

“Rob has done an immense job for South African cricket over the past two years,” said CSA’s director of national teams and high performance, Enoch Nkwe.

“It is also important to recognise Rob’s commitment to expanding the talent pool across both formats.

“While in charge, he ensured that emerging players had the opportunity to develop and make their mark at the highest level, which will be critical for the future of the Proteas.

“We have a busy period of white-ball cricket over the next two years as we build towards the Cricket World Cup on home soil. His successor will continue to work towards that 50-over World Cup campaign, along with next year’s T20 World Cup.”

Walter would have been licking his lips at coaching the side for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February next year and a home World Cup the following year, but instead said it’s “time for me to step away”.

“Coaching the Proteas has been an incredible honour, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together,” said Walter.

“The players, support staff and the South African cricketing community have been fantastic throughout this journey. While it’s time for me to step away, I have no doubt that the team will continue to grow and reach even greater heights.”

CSA said Walter’s successor “will be announced in due course”. DM