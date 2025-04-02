PODCAST Power Chat – Ferial Haffajee unpacks Budget 2025 and the GNU with Deputy Finance Minister Ashor Sarupen

As negotiations between the ANC and DA over the national Budget dragged into the early hours of 1 April 2025, no agreement was reached — deepening the ongoing deadlock within the Government of National Unity (GNU). Just days before, Ferial Haffajee sat down with Deputy Finance Minister Ashor Sarupen to unpack the key issues surrounding Budget 2025 and the GNU. Here’s an excerpt from their conversation.