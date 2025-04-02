Daily Maverick
SHAKY COALITION

Budget deadlock — is ActionSA the ANC’s saviour and what does it mean for the GNU?

ActionSA offered the ANC crucial support to pass the fiscal framework on Tuesday as talks with the DA deadlocked. The vote heads to the National Assembly on Wednesday and could determine the future of the Government of National Unity.
ATB tim budget 2 Minister Enoch Godongwan at the media briefing ahead of the national budget speech at Imbizo Media Centre on March 12, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
By Suné Payne and Nonkululeko Njilo
2 Apr 2025
On Tuesday, during a finance committee meeting in Parliament, the African National Congress (ANC) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) — both members of the Government of National Unity (GNU) — voted for a fiscal framework report which featured a recommendation tabled by ActionSA’s Alan Beesley.

It was a key step in passing the 2025 Budget, which has divided the GNU’s largest members, the ANC and Democratic Alliance (DA). The parties’ leaders, Cyril Ramaphosa and John Steenhuisen, met on Tuesday, while the ANC garnered support from outside the GNU to get the fiscal framework through the committee.

Negotiations between the two parties were reportedly ongoing and expected to go down to the wire. If those discussions fail, ActionSA could help the ANC get the Budget over the line.

Speaking on whether the collaboration between the ANC and ActionSA meant ActionSA was now part of the GNU, Beesley, ActionSA’s representative on Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance, said, “It’s been purely about the Budget at the moment, so we haven’t got into any discussions about that.”

The fiscal framework establishes economic policy and revenue projections and sets the overall limits to government spending.

The National Assembly is expected to vote on it on Wednesday afternoon. This is despite questions raised by the DA, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) over the legality of the report passed on Tuesday.

The ANC needs 201 of the 400 votes in the National Assembly to pass the fiscal framework.

It has 159 votes of its own and has secured support from various political parties, including 17 votes from the IFP, nine from the PA, three from the UDM, two each from Rise Mzansi and Al Jama-ah, and one each from Good and the PAC. With ActionSA’s six seats, this adds up to 200 votes.

The ANC has been actively lobbying other parties for support, including the ACDP and Bosa.

An ActionSA insider told Daily Maverick that the ANC had made several concessions in exchange for their support on the Budget.

The concessions include “a future in the GNU”, and as a result, ActionSA agreed to narrow its demands, prioritising only the VAT and income tax increases, the two issues that have stirred the most concern among South Africans.

VAT debate

ActionSA claimed victory following the vote, saying the 0.5 percentage point VAT increase in the proposed Budget, as well as income tax bracket creep, where tax brackets aren’t adjusted for inflation, had effectively been scrapped.

The recommendation tasks Parliament and the National Treasury with finding alternative revenue and expenditure proposals within 30 days. The DA and other parties, however, said the recommendation wasn’t binding and that ActionSA had effectively passed the VAT increase.

“The DA condemns this sell-out tactic by ActionSA, which has worked with the ANC to adopt the Budget and has condemned the poorest South Africans to a higher cost of living,” said ​​DA spokesperson Willie Aucamp.

“By adopting this Budget without the reforms and changes that were needed, ActionSA has shamefully shut down the required government spending review. This is extremely irresponsible and will hand a blank cheque to the ANC to continue spending government money without review.”

The DA, EFF and MK voted against the fiscal framework report and made it clear there were legal aspects at play when it came to the procedure regarding whether the amendment could be inserted and the report adopted.

ActionSA’s new tune

ActionSA’s support for the Budget comes weeks after the party said it would not support a VAT increase. The planned VAT hike will come into effect on 1 May if the Budget is passed in Parliament.

Speaking to journalists about this turn, Beesley said the party was still adamant it would not support VAT increases.

“ActionSA has made the decision that we would reject any VAT increases, but we must allow the Budget system to go forward.”

When asked if this proposal would stand against legal scrutiny, Beesley said, “Yes, I’m very confident. We’ll know if it gets taken to court, but we’re very happy and very confident.”

ActionSA has not officially commented on its future participation in the governing coalition, saying that only Budget-related issues had been discussed with the ANC.

However, considering its history with the ANC, it seems likely the party could play some role, as it already has a working relationship with the ANC in at least two Gauteng metros.

In Johannesburg, when the ANC wanted to take over the mayoralty now occupied by Dada Morero, it turned to ActionSA for support. ActionSA also holds the important role of Speaker of the Council, filled by Nobuhle Mthembu.

She got the position after ActionSA agreed to a “conditional partnership”, meaning it would vote with the ANC on an issue-by-issue basis. ActionSA set conditions for this, including the removal of the then mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, and the scrapping of the controversial R200 electricity surcharge, which is still in place.

In Tshwane, ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya holds the role of executive mayor. The ANC agreed to support an ActionSA mayor as part of a coalition agreement, similar to the one in Johannesburg

ANC, DA still at odds

The DA’s spokesperson on finance, Dr Mark Burke, told Daily Maverick the party would be looking at a range of options following Tuesday’s meeting, including legal options.

“We will use every means at our disposal, including legal, to oppose the madness that we saw happening here today,” he said.

“There was nothing procedural, and we kept trying to make constructive recommendations to get the process back to something that is vaguely recognisable in law, and they’ve just completely diverted from that.”

When asked what this meant for the DA in the GNU, Burke said, “That’s not my decision to make… I’m sure our Federal Executive will meet on this and chart a way forward.”

Speaking to journalists earlier on Tuesday, the ANC secretary- general, Fikile Mbalula, said that should the DA forge ahead with the decision not to support the Budget, the GNU could collapse.

“Everything has implications,” he said.

Mbalula later said if the ANC was able to pass the Budget without the assistance of the DA, then there would be a “reconfiguration”. Previously, the DA suggested that it would be the end of the GNU if the Budget was passed without its support.

Following ActionSA’s proposed amendment, FF Plus spokesperson Wouter Wessels said the party would consider supporting it after looking at the final version.

“It can’t be a blank cheque for support. We will have to look at it and consider what it entails, but it’s very uncertain what is going to happen from now.”

Unlike the DA and ANC, Wessels was optimistic the GNU would survive the Budget storm, which is one of many incidents that have highlighted significant fractures within the fragile 10-party GNU, which is still divided over several pieces of legislation, including the NHI Act, Bela Act and Expropriation Act.

Commenting further on the talks, Mbalula warned, “If you engage with this process on the basis of political scoring, it may lead to situations in which [the] GNU itself … has to be reconfigured.”

ActionSA’s full submission

ActionSA’s Beesley read the party’s full submission to the fiscal framework report:

“The fiscal framework tabled by the minister of finance is supported subject to the strict condition that National Treasury facilitates the receipt of substitute revenue proposals from the committee, together with corresponding expenditure savings, that will form the basis of an alternative revenue proposal instead of:

“a) The proposed 0.5 percentage point increase in Value-Added Tax (VAT) for the 2025/26 financial year, effective 1 May 2025, in respect of which the committee has expressed serious concerns; and

“b) The failure to adjust personal income tax brackets in line with the higher of the actual CPI inflation rate for 2024 or the projected CPI inflation rate for 2025 to prevent bracket creep; and

“Furthermore, the committee recommends that the alternative revenue proposals and expenditure savings to balance the R28-billion shortfall — which must effectively suspend the proposed increases — be finalised and submitted by the committee to process within 30 days for consideration and adoption of this report by the House.” DM

Martin Neethling Apr 2, 2025, 07:16 AM

ActionSA’s opportunistic flip flopping shows again that if it can gain headlines, even after rummaging through the DA’s waste paper baskets, it’ll do it. Nothing is beneath it, and it exhibits no shame, ever, in claiming what is not of their doing to be their efforts. It’s remarkable.

Donald bemax Apr 2, 2025, 08:45 AM

You have hit the nail on the head...

Ivan van Heerden Apr 2, 2025, 10:42 AM

Oh really, as opposed to the DA's opportunistic manipulation of the budget process to further it's own politacl ambitions. I love how they talk of the GNU ending conveniently ignoring the fact that they would lose all their ministerial postions.

Martin Neethling Apr 2, 2025, 11:52 AM

The DA has tried to extract concessions that are needed to unlock growth. It is a power sharing arrangement after all. This budget, as every ANC budget for a decade, is a tax-and-spend budget, highly redistributive, and retains all the bureaucratic waste of the past. Something has to give. The DA has repeatedly tried to compromise with an intransigent ANC that simply can’t contemplate cutting anything. So not sure I’d call these ‘ambitions’. Perhaps desperately needed reforms maybe?

keith.ciorovich Apr 2, 2025, 12:08 PM

The DA's budget proposals were spot on. No tax increases, get rid of wasteful expenditure, get rid of bee and grow the economy. The DA apposed the failed economic policies of the anc despite the probability of losing its ministerial appointments. Do you honestly think the Anc can be trusted to manage the economy. Just look at its track record which is shocking. I had high hopes for Action SA but that quickly faded and it will be punished in the 2026 local elections.

cremdelacrem c Apr 2, 2025, 12:17 PM

Ahh, isn't politics just wonderful!

Apr 2, 2025, 07:20 AM

The dispute is about 28Bn. Compared to SAR's claimed 1 855Bn raised and predicted 2 000Bn outlook this seems like a storm in a teacup. Why not hold back on state pension contributions for 10 to 12 months as many have suggested? Do we not have a SOE to pawn?

ga Apr 2, 2025, 08:45 AM

It was reported yesterday that SARS has collected R2.033 billion in taxes for the 2024/2025 financial year, exceeding expectations of about R8.8 billion.

Andrew Blaine Apr 2, 2025, 07:22 AM

What this goes to prove is that most of our politicians can be bought, and not even for 30 pieces of silver!

Jill Davies Apr 2, 2025, 08:24 AM

Quite right. "Vultures", that is how I always have seen ActionSA. I think personal matters also come into their thinking, especially from Mashaba and Beaumont re their hate of the DA. Their word means nothing.

Ivan van Heerden Apr 2, 2025, 10:44 AM

Conveniently ignoring how the Helen and John show only has ire of ASA and forgetting that the DA sold out JHB becasue Mpho Palatse was becoming a threat to Johnny Boy

Karl Sittlinger Apr 2, 2025, 11:13 AM

The DA never sold out JHB.

ANTHONY MCGUINNESS Apr 2, 2025, 10:52 AM

Most????? I beg to differ. All of them have a price. Parasites, the lot of them.

Martin.barbarajo Apr 2, 2025, 07:32 AM

Herman Mashaba loves the limelight. Even if it is not in South Africa’s interest.

Kb1066 . Apr 2, 2025, 09:29 AM

He suggested a cabinet position for this on TV last night

Dragon Slayer Apr 2, 2025, 07:39 AM

VAT is probably the best way to raise money where the "grey market" i.e., Taxi, township trading, et al is flourishing and untaxed. It is also a way to pander to the ANC's electoral base with zero rating and poorly planned and controlled, if not incentivised, social services (child grants) - It is time for the basic income grant from age 21 and every five years make pensioners appear in person to verify their status. But then again that will need work and political capital.

Karl Sittlinger Apr 2, 2025, 08:46 AM

"It is time for the basic income grant from age 21" No, it is time to create jobs so people above 21 actually contribute to society instead of just demanding.

Dragon Slayer Apr 2, 2025, 09:52 AM

Creating jobs would certainly be first prize - but 1) mechanisation does not run to CCMA when it does not like being held accountable and, 2) that requires practical and relevant education and admitting that what is provided is at best inadequate - at worst irrelevant f- or the real world of work.

District Six Apr 2, 2025, 10:31 AM

How do you know that everyone unemployed is not "contributing to society"? You are using a term that is undefined... oh hang on, what makes you think in such one-dimensional ways?

Karl Sittlinger Apr 2, 2025, 11:17 AM

Granted, I may not have a complete view of current youth productivity and who contributes to society, but then again the unemployment figures, for youth and over all, the constant unreasonable demands by students, the need for social grants for millions, are a pretty good indicators. Definitely not one dimensional thinking tho, not even sure what you mean by that. Care to elaborate?

Apr 2, 2025, 08:54 AM

Herman Mashaba is the ultimate Judas. He simply has no idea of what honour, loyalty, or constructive reasoning means. He's as bad as Julius Malema when it comes to doing about turns on any matter from one earnestly sworn standpoint to the next. Not an honourable politician in any way whatsoever. and totally untrustworthy.

Graeme Apr 2, 2025, 09:58 PM

I totally agree.

Beyond Fedup Apr 2, 2025, 09:41 AM

Action SA, like the putrid anc and Cyril, is nothing but sleazy, spineless and duplicitous. After the initial flutter and hope that finally a party like them might assist in changing the political landscape, they have proven to be nothing but a huge disappointment and completely meaningless. They have joined the ranks of being utterly contemptuous, odious and not to be trusted - just like the revolting anc, eff &amp; my.

Michael Haines Apr 2, 2025, 10:16 AM

There should be a massive public outcry against the crippling cost of a Public Sector, made up of too many incompetent and overpaid public servants; so clearly spelled out by Moeletsi Mbeki on national TV. It certainly won't be driven by members of parliament and municipalities that are three times larger than they should be. A radical cost cutting redress must be demanded by the public: Media support for appropriate public action is unfortunately scant.

Ivan van Heerden Apr 2, 2025, 10:45 AM

Spot on! The media is more focussed on sowing division than finding solutions

Pierre Joubert Apr 4, 2025, 07:42 PM

Elon come home, bring DOGE with you

D'Esprit Dan Apr 2, 2025, 10:28 AM

It's disgusting that ordinary South Africans are treated with such comtempt by our politicians (not surprising, though). The numbers are small enough to do a bit of horse trading and rejigging of spending to get this done, but grandstanding and power grabbing wins the day.

District Six Apr 2, 2025, 10:38 AM

Surely the minister can find a mere R60 billion without increasing VAT? Cut the blue lights; shrink the Cabinet; cut the multitudinous deputy-ministers; digitise state departments, and Bob's your uncle. If my bank can patch into DHA and my medical aid can know my test results immediately; why does it still take 2 years to wait for an sms to wait for a birth certificate?

Jubilee 1516 Apr 2, 2025, 11:08 AM

100% spot on. He can start by collecting the R 80 Billion owed by municipalities to ESKOM.

Pierre Joubert Apr 4, 2025, 07:52 PM

Elon come home. Bring DOGE with you

Sandra Goldberg Apr 2, 2025, 01:30 PM

The DA has been consistent in attempting to garner economic concessions from the ANC in return for its support. What is wrong with that?If it fails and returns to the opposition benches, it may well play a larger part there. It is debatable whether the ANC would opt to partner with the chaotic EFF and /or vindictiveMK, but rather form a Minority Government.