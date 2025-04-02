Budget 2025 passed: 194 votes for; 182 votes against

Comments
"This is the latest humiliation for the DA after months of seemingly failing to extract political concessions from the ANC on many of its “line in the sand” issues." A prejudicial statement from Davis. More likely the death knell of AuctionSA.
ActionSA shrank into near insignificance in the last elections. They are now well and truly done, as is the GNU. As usual, the price of ANC arrogance will be paid by the most vulnerable in our society.
Maybe a blessing in disguise. I hope SAns will see who care for them, and who not. Mashaba never was a politician. He is too weak, and his party does not truly have discernable policies. He is a weathercock. Reminds of the Jethro Tull song by that name. IFP's decision is a surprise though.
There's another Jethro Tull song referencing building materials that I think is more appropriate for Mashaba!
Back stabbing politicians more tax more money to be stolen! Those who stand with the corrupt government hoping they will be put on to the gravy train! Those parties who opposed it I salute you for standing with your fellow South Africans for a better life than for money!!
In essence ( even as it is being contested in the courts and elsewhere,) Action SA failed to stop the tax hike since it will be dependent on whether the ANC comes up with other methods of fiscal collection. - And Its promises in this regard will most likely prove worthless!
DA's brinkmanship will backfire spectacularly. The ANC has nothing to lose they can and will always play both sides in their own interests. The DA can only lose because they are at their maximum penetration of political influence. If they walk away or get kicked out of the GNU they lose the opportunity to prove their ability to govern in the portfolios they hold. The EFF must be celebrating!
While a poorly skilled, overpaid and over-populated parliament debates insignificant budget issues and a visionless media gets caught up in this distraction, Trump & Co decide that enough is enough and consign SA to the growing pile of failed states. If we had just a little diplomatic savvy, we would have empowered a delegation of proper statesmen, like Moeletsi Mbeki, to visit the US, make peace, promise not to deal with their enemies and do what it takes to secure trade. "Mutare aut mori"