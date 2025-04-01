Volcano erupts again in Iceland, spewing lava and smoke

Referred to as a land of ice and fire for its many glaciers and volcanoes, the North Atlantic island nation has now seen 11 eruptions south of Reykjavik since 2021, when dormant geological systems reactivated after some 800 years.

"Warning: An eruption has begun," the Icelandic meteorological office said in a statement.

Emergency services evacuated the nearby Blue Lagoon luxury spa as well as inhabitants from the fishing town of Grindavik in the hours ahead of the outbreak, as geologists had warned that the eruption was imminent, public broadcaster RUV reported.

The outbreaks on the Reykjanes peninsula so far have not directly affected the capital city and have not caused significant dispersal of ash into the stratosphere, avoiding air traffic disruption.

Icelandic experts predict that the so-called fissure eruptions, characterised by lava flowing out of long cracks in the earth's crust rather than a single volcanic opening, could repeat themselves for decades or even centuries.

An eruption in January 2024 damaged homes and roads in Grindavik, triggering a mass evacuation at the time although some inhabitants have since returned.

