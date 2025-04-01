Daily Maverick
Top SA officials meet US counterparts to explain controversial Expropriation Act

A delegation under Dirco DG Zane Dangor met senior US officials in the White House, State Department and Treasury.
SA-Russia-rebuke Zane Dangor. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)
Peter Fabricius
By Peter Fabricius
1 Apr 2025
A delegation of senior SA officials has just returned from the US, where they briefed senior White House, State Department and Treasury officials to clarify Pretoria’s positions on controversial issues such as the Expropriation Act.

The delegation was led by SA Director-General of International Relations and Cooperation Zane Dangor.

It met Director for African Affairs at the National Security Council Brendan McNamara, acting Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Troy Fitrell and senior US Treasury officials “to address bilateral priorities” and clarify “key issues and misconceptions”, according to Chrispin Phiri, Dirco spokesperson. The US officials had been “cordial and receptive”, he said.

Dangor’s delegation had also visited the United Nations General Assembly in New York to brief members on SA’s G20 presidency.

“The General Assembly overwhelmingly endorsed the priorities and theme of the South African G20 Presidency,” Phiri said. Dangor is also the “sherpa” – chief official – of SA’s G20 presidency. SA’s G20 themes are solidarity, equality and sustainability, which have been rejected by the Trump administration because they echo the DEI (diversity, equity and inclusivity) and climate change agendas in the US, which are anathema to US President Donald Trump.

In Washington, Dangor’s delegation “directly addressed the perception that the South African government’s policies are designed to violate the human rights of minorities in post-apartheid South Africa,” Phiri said, referring to persistent Trump administration criticism that the SA government is seizing farmland, particularly from white Afrikaners.

Lobby groups AfriForum and Solidarity have persuaded Trump officials that Afrikaans farmers are being persecuted. Trump has offered them refugee status in the US.

Phiri’s statement said Dangor’s team had explained that the Expropriation Act’s clause that allows the expropriation of property without compensation in some cases was “not designed to facilitate unlawful land seizures and undermine property investment”.

It was rather designed to be used: 

“(1) where the land is not being used and the owner’s main purpose is not to develop the land or use it to generate income, but to benefit from appreciation of its market value;

“(2) where an organ of state holds land that it is not using for its core functions and is not reasonably likely to require the land for its future activities in that regard, and the organ of state acquired the land for no consideration;

“(3) where an owner has abandoned the land by failing to exercise control over it despite being reasonably capable of doing so;

“(4) where the market value of the land is equivalent to, or less than, the present value of direct state investment or subsidy in the acquisition and beneficial capital improvement of the land.”

“During the cordial discussions, the senior officials addressed misconceptions on what has been presented by some as race laws designed to undermine minority rights in South Africa. To this end, the senior officials presented information which highlights the persuasive racial and structural inequality that continues to divide South Africa in all areas of the nation,” the statement said.

“The post-apartheid administration is constitutionally mandated to correct the injustices of the past. These initiatives are consistent with the efforts to ensure that post-apartheid South Africa entrenches human dignity, the achievement of equality and the advancement of human rights and freedoms, non-racialism, non-sexism and the supremacy of our Constitution and the rule of law.”

The statement said Dangor’s delegation had advanced discussions with the US officials originally initiated by the former US Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, who was expelled by the Trump administration last month, after just two months in the job, for public remarks in a webinar which were taken by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as implying that Trump was a white supremacist. DM

Comments

Arnold O Managra Apr 2, 2025, 03:46 AM

&gt; the persuasive racial and structural inequality: I think you meant pervasive. In any case, this is wearing rather thin after 30 years of ANC black super-majority power, and a clear indication that doubling down on existing redress policies is destined for even worse failure. &gt; were taken by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as implying that Trump was a white supremacist: Lol, no Rasool actually used the words "white supremacist".

Dennis Bailey Apr 2, 2025, 07:31 AM

The pervasive structural inequalities of SA have everything to do with most marginalised and vulnerable black population that trump has just marginalised further. White farmers live in safe luxury by comparison and legislation makes their hold on land safe. What are they and Trump bellyaching about? When will a poverty stricken delegation meet US officials to decry the genocide of sick, poor, vulnerable Trump has imposed upon SA?

Karl Sittlinger Apr 2, 2025, 09:47 AM

There are many that do not read the act the same way you do. First of all, the reasons to expropriate are completely open and not limited to the reasons mentioned. Second, the expropriation takes place the moment the notice is given even before a decision of a court should the victim not agree. Finally property to be expropriated is not limited to land but any property, including pension funds and businesses.

ANTHONY MCGUINNESS Apr 2, 2025, 10:59 AM

Well said Karl.

Herman Meyer Apr 2, 2025, 07:04 PM

The other point that baffles me is that land grabs is not mentioned every time we speak of EWC. Look at the DM article on 12 Feb 2025. Land grabbers directly state that EWC now authorizes them to take the land. "Worse still, the eThekwini Municipality has been constructing roads, putting in electricity and water for homes built on this disputed land,” So the grab is supported by local government!

Peter Oosthuizen Apr 3, 2025, 11:27 AM

Quite clearly not a farmer - "living in safe luxury" - such a stupid comment. There's no room for "what about" in putting forward an argument. Deal with reality - since 2010 more than 800 farmers have been killed in more than 4000 attacks. Pretty sure you'd have something to say if anything happened in your backyard. FWIW these are the people putting food on your table!

Michele Rivarola Apr 2, 2025, 08:23 AM

Waste of time so long as SA sends cadres and political lacquees to these bilaterals. Send business people and let them deal with issues and attempt to resolve them. No amount of political spin is going to change the USA's current position in particular so long as our naive political class keeps on punting the same views and ideas expecting different outcomes. SA needs US business and the jobs they create make it work, simple.

Jubilee 1516 Apr 2, 2025, 08:31 AM

"Lobby groups AfriForum and Solidarity have persuaded Trump officials that Afrikaans farmers are being persecuted." Afriforum and Solidarity did no such thing. More plastic journalism.

District Six Apr 2, 2025, 06:04 PM

Actually, the word they have used is not "persecution" but genocide. And yes, they have done such a thing.

Beyond Fedup Apr 2, 2025, 09:52 AM

Someone as false/duplicitous as Dangor &amp; DIRCO as well, are the last individuals that should be entrusted with this. He is an anc stooge/cadre, who is stuck in the past with failed ideology, false pride and moronic loyalties. If there is nothing to worry about EWC etc, then repeal it. But as usual, as we have come to expect, there is always a nefarious, treasonous &amp; sinister agenda with the abominable anc. If I were the US, I would send them packaging like that did with the clown Rasool.

Pieter van de Venter Apr 2, 2025, 11:29 AM

Obviously a total failure and basically a paid holiday for these officials. If a previous President of the ANC and the country feel that DIRCO has no idea what is going on around them, why would Washington believe them. Hopefully, Dangor did not wear his Palestinian/Hamas regalia.

keith.ciorovich Apr 2, 2025, 12:29 PM

Sending these nincompoops to try and pull the wool over this American Administration will fail. Why was a law necessary to expropriate property with null compensation . Anyone who believes it will not be used for financial gain is under an illusion that individual rights are protected.

Sandra Goldberg Apr 2, 2025, 12:47 PM

Appropro of this ‘cordial ‘ meeting, did Dirco explain that the EWC act , having been legalized, provides ‘bad actors’ a very real foothold to ignore the restraints, and to do whatever they wish. And as for the success of the engagement, we we all soon know the outcome.

Ludovici DIVES Apr 2, 2025, 02:59 PM

Is this same head of DIRCO responsible for preparing Rasool for his appointment ?

Sydney Kaye Apr 2, 2025, 05:19 PM

Having more or less worked out that America regards SA's obsession the with Israel and its connection to Hamas and Iran, Dangor was the very worst person to send. As a Muslim he has ked6 the charge against Israel and the Americans know it.

Apr 3, 2025, 07:11 AM

Based on Trump’s comments about South Africa last night, this was clearly a waste of time and resources.

Rod MacLeod Apr 3, 2025, 05:15 PM

Indeed!