Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Irish parliamentary speaker defeats no confidence motion

DUBLIN, April 1 (Reuters) - The speaker of the lower house of Ireland's parliament defeated a no confidence motion laid down by the main opposition parties as expected on Tuesday after maintaining the support of the coalition government.
Row in Irish Parliament delays appointment of prime minister epa11846695 Gardai (police) officers stand guard outside Leinster House, the seat of Ireland's Parliament in Dublin, Ireland, 23 January 2025. This marks the second day the Dail is convening to nominate the new taoiseach after a dispute over speaking time caused a delay. Following weeks of government formation talks, Fianna Fail, which emerged as the largest party after the Irish general election on 29 November 2024, has agreed to re-enter a coalition with Fine Gael, with Micheal Martin set to become the new premier. EPA-EFE/BRYAN MEADE
Reuters
By Reuters
1 Apr 2025
Facebook
0

Verona Murphy, an independent lawmaker whose elevation to the post after a November general election was backed by the ruling Fine Gael and Fianna Fail and their independent allies, rejected calls to quit last week over a dispute about speaking rights that has impacted the workings of parliament.

Opposition parties have protested against a new rule that government-supporting independents retain extended speaking rights previously afforded to them in opposition, interrupting sittings and delaying the appointment of all committees.

The opposition accused Murphy of bypassing parliamentary rules last week by hastening a vote on the government's speaking proposals. She categorically rejected the allegations.

Lawmakers voted confidence in Murphy - the first time a speaker in the parliament has faced such a motion - by 96 to 71.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catarina Demony)

Comments

Scroll down to load comments...