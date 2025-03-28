Palestinians protest against Hamas rule, and more from around the world

Palestinian protesters with a "Stop War" sign during a demonstration against the Hamas militant group in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Protesters called on Hamas to relinquish control of Gaza and end the 18-month war with Israel that's killed tens of thousands of people. Photographer: Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg via Getty Images Nepalese pro-monarchy supporters react as riot police use tear gas during clashes on the sidelines of a rally in Kathmandu, Nepal, 28 March 2025. Authorities imposed a curfew in areas of Kathmandu after clashes erupted during a rally demanding restoration of Nepal's abolished monarchy. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA A handout photo made available by the press service of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on 28 March 2025 shows servicemen of the 3rd Mechanized Battalion of the 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo taking part in military training at an undisclosed location in eastern Ukraine, 27 March 2025, amid the Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/24TH MECHANIZED BRIGADE PRESS SERVICE People burn Israeli and USA flags during a protest marking Al-Quds Day, in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 28 March 2025. Al-Quds Day is marked annually on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan in various countries around the world, since it was established in Iran in 1979, to show solidarity with the Palestinians. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB Military veterans and family members of active-duty troops gather in the Loop to call for the resignation of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on March 27, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Hegseth’s qualifications as defense secretary are being questioned after he shared details about an impending military attack on Signal, a public group-chat app, with a reporter from The Atlantic and other White House officials including Vice President JD Vance. When news of the security breach broke, Hegseth, who worked at Fox News before joining Trump’s cabinet, responded by attacking the credibility of the journalist and the publication. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Demonstrators take part in an animal rights march calling for the closure of slaughterhouses in Melbourne, Australia, 28 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT Activists of Bharat Initiative for Accountability (BIA), a coalition of Indian animal welfare organisations, protest against food services and facilities multinational Sodexo in New Delhi, India, 28 March 2025. The activists, who are committed to improve the life of farmed animals, held a protest to demand from Sodexo to fulfil its global cage free egg commitment in India, according to a press release from BIA. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI Kelly Smith is escorted out after feeling sick during the Joshlin Smith trial on Day 18 at the White City Multipurpose Centre on March 27, 2025 in Saldanha Bay, South Africa. The suspects are facing charges of kidnapping and trafficking in the case of the Grade 1 Diazville Primary School learner who was last seen on February 19th wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais) A cosplayer wears a fantasy costume during the Leipzig Book Fair, in Leipzig, Germany, 27 March 2025. The fair runs from 27 to 30 March 2025 with Norway as this year's guest country of honour. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER A Sea Eagle lands on a rock on the coast on March 27, 2025 in Nuuk, Greenland. A visit this week to Greenland by a US delegation - including Vice President JD Vance, his wife and other officials - has provoked angry reactions from politicians here and in Denmark, which governs the foreign and defense policies of the semiautonomous island. The American delegation's visit follows vows by US President Donald Trump to gain control of Greenland "one way or the other," citing its strategic importance to the US. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) A Muslim worshipper attends the last Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, 28 March 2025. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. EPA-EFE/JAMAL AWAD Crystal Methyd attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 27 March 2025. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN The Faisal Mosque is illuminated as Muslims observe the 27th night of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 27 March 2025. Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Destiny) is believed to be the night when the first verse of Islam's holy book, the Koran, was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. The exact date is not known but it is believed to be on an odd night of the last 10 nights of Ramadan. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring the 3-0 goal during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna, in Barcelona, Spain, 27 March 2025. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia Daniel Grassl of Italy performs in the Men Short Program at the ISU Figure Skating World Championships in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 27 March 2025. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER Julia Pereira de Sousa of France, Manon Petit Lenoir of France, and Mia Clift of Australia, from left, in action during the women's Snowboard Cross Heats at the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, 28 March 2025. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava of Georgia perform during the Pairs Free Program of the ISU Figure Skating World Championships in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 27 March 2025. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER Irish actor Pierce Brosnan (L) and British actor Helen Mirren arrive for the UK premiere of the new series 'Mobland' at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, in London, Britain, 27 March 2025. The series will be available on Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland from 30 March. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN Models present creations by Russian designer Za Za in association with Moscow Fashion Week, during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai, India, 28 March 2025. The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week runs from 26 to 30 March 2025. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI A model presents creations by Russian designer Za Za in association with Moscow Fashion Week, during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai, India, 28 March 2025. The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week runs from 26 to 30 March 2025. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI Internationally acclaimed artist, Nelson Makamo during an eye test at Hope for the Blind Eye Hospital on March 28, 2025 in Modimolle, South Africa. The hospital is a non-profit organization that provides life-changing cataract surgeries. The eye clinic also houses the First Light Project, introducing newly sighted patients to art by renowned South African artists, marking their first visual experience after surgery. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) A stranded California sea lion suffering from suspected domoic acid poisoning cranes its head on the beach, before being rescued by CIMWI (Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute) volunteers, on March 27, 2025 in Oxnard, California. Domoic acid poisoning sometimes causes sea lions to crane their heads in an upward “stargazing” motion. Hundreds of sea lions and over 100 dolphins, along with birds, are suspected to have been poisoned from eating fish which ingested toxic algae along the Southern California coastline in recent weeks. This is the fourth consecutive year of a domoic acid harmful algal bloom event along the coast of Southern California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images). DM.