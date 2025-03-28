Daily Maverick
Major Nelson Mandela Bay road brought to standstill as motorists hit deep holes left unmarked by contractors

In a traffic snarl-up of note, at least 20 vehicles, including high-end 4x4s, had their wheels slashed and rims damaged, after a contractor on the M4 Settlers Highway to Gqeberha left deep cutouts in the road unmarked and without warning signs, overnight.
Traffic-Hole At least 20 cars were stranded on the side of the M4/Settlers Highway in Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday morning after they all hit deep holes cut out by a contractor fixing the road. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)
28 Mar 2025
At least 20 cars were stranded on the side of the M4/Settlers Highway in Nelson Mandela Bay on the morning of Friday 28 March after they all hit deep holes cut out by a contractor fixing the road.

Motorists reporting on social media said the holes were not marked, and no danger signs were put up to warn motorists.

By late morning, traffic officials had secured the area where deep L-shaped cutouts of the road were made. At one spot, at least half of one lane was removed by the contractor. 

The snarl-up comes ahead of one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s busiest weekends as visitors, both local and international, stream to the city for the annual Ironman Triathlon competition. The Ironman triathlon Pro Series makes its African debut on Sunday, 30 March 2025 in Gqeberha.

Democratic Alliance councillor John Best was on the scene early, and said many cars were damaged. At the time, tow trucks were removing some of the vehicles that were not in a condition to drive because of tire damage.

“Big 4x4s had their tires badly damaged. That is how bad it is,” he said.

“What has happened here is that the contractors worked here yesterday but they left a gaping, gaping hole in the road. I phoned the traffic department and they came out, but there was carnage. At least 15 cars are standing here on the side of the road. We will have to hold the contractor responsible,” he said.

At least 20 cars were stranded on the side of the M4/Settlers Highway in Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday morning after they all hit deep holes cut out by a contractor fixing the road.<br>(photo Deon Ferreira)
The damaged M4/Settlers Highway in Nelson Mandela Bay. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Taking to social media

A few motorists took to social media to say that they only avoided the dangerous hole because they could swerve as there were no oncoming cars in the other lane.

Sithembiso Soyaya of Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said they were alerted to the problem, and had sent out traffic officers to warn motorists of the danger and make the area safer.

The contractors, however, were appointed by the provincial department, he said.

Unathi Binqose from the Eastern Cape Traffic and Roads Department said they would have to investigate.

Phillip Wolfsburg Lower, from a busy tow truck company in Nelson Mandela Bay, Precision Towing, said he knows of at least seven to 10 vehicles that were damaged by the big hole. DM

Comments

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 29, 2025, 10:49 AM

What happens when your government is beyond useless, beyond lazy and beyond corrupt... Vote DA!

Rod MacLeod Mar 30, 2025, 10:28 PM

The thing is this - there is no sense of embarrassment at all at the failures so endemic to our country these days. No one in public service cares a jot. "Fire me if you can" is the cry, middle finger raised in defiance, and we the sacrificial blood donors continue to get sucked dry by the employed majority [yes, there are more people employed by the state than by the private sector] who are nothing more than dangling vampire bats. It's a .... up.