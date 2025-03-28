Major Nelson Mandela Bay road brought to standstill as motorists hit deep holes left unmarked by contractors

At least 20 cars were stranded on the side of the M4/Settlers Highway in Nelson Mandela Bay on the morning of Friday 28 March after they all hit deep holes cut out by a contractor fixing the road.

Motorists reporting on social media said the holes were not marked, and no danger signs were put up to warn motorists.

By late morning, traffic officials had secured the area where deep L-shaped cutouts of the road were made. At one spot, at least half of one lane was removed by the contractor.

The snarl-up comes ahead of one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s busiest weekends as visitors, both local and international, stream to the city for the annual Ironman Triathlon competition. The Ironman triathlon Pro Series makes its African debut on Sunday, 30 March 2025 in Gqeberha.

Democratic Alliance councillor John Best was on the scene early, and said many cars were damaged. At the time, tow trucks were removing some of the vehicles that were not in a condition to drive because of tire damage.

“Big 4x4s had their tires badly damaged. That is how bad it is,” he said.

“What has happened here is that the contractors worked here yesterday but they left a gaping, gaping hole in the road. I phoned the traffic department and they came out, but there was carnage. At least 15 cars are standing here on the side of the road. We will have to hold the contractor responsible,” he said.

The damaged M4/Settlers Highway in Nelson Mandela Bay. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Taking to social media

A few motorists took to social media to say that they only avoided the dangerous hole because they could swerve as there were no oncoming cars in the other lane.

Sithembiso Soyaya of Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said they were alerted to the problem, and had sent out traffic officers to warn motorists of the danger and make the area safer.

The contractors, however, were appointed by the provincial department, he said.

Unathi Binqose from the Eastern Cape Traffic and Roads Department said they would have to investigate.

Phillip Wolfsburg Lower, from a busy tow truck company in Nelson Mandela Bay, Precision Towing, said he knows of at least seven to 10 vehicles that were damaged by the big hole. DM