Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsletters

Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 22 March-28 March 2025

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

P4U_readersubmission_20250328 Tablecloth on the Western Head. Photographer: Brian Algar
Daily Maverick
By Daily Maverick
28 Mar 2025
Facebook
0

Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you're subscribed and ready, there'll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally ('landscape' format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture's not published, please keep sending them in!

First Thing's John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don't have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we'll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers' photos, contact us and we'll put you in touch with the original photographers.

The little things? The little moments? They aren’t little. Photographer: Caroline Rowbottom</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250328
The little things? The little moments? They aren’t little. Photographer: Caroline Rowbottom
Tablecloth on the Western Head. Photographer: Brian Algar</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250328
Tablecloth on the Western Head. Photographer: Brian Algar
Mine will be a double martini, shaken not stirred. Photographer: Tania Kuhl</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250328
Mine will be a double martini, shaken not stirred. Photographer: Tania Kuhl
Shapes of Hermanus. Photographer: Paula Howse</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250328
Shapes of Hermanus. Photographer: Paula Howse
Lotheni, Drakensberg. Photographer: Mira Slavuckis</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250328
Lotheni, Drakensberg. Photographer: Mira Slavuckis
Sunset. Photographer: Pravesh Babulal</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250328
Sunset. Photographer: Pravesh Babulal
Sunset from Ndumeni Caves, Central Drakensberg. Photographer: Shayene Ntombifuthi Robinson</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250328
Sunset from Ndumeni Caves, Central Drakensberg. Photographer: Shayene Ntombifuthi Robinson
Early morning walks Karoega. Photographer: Danielle Hervey</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250328
Early morning walks Karoega. Photographer: Danielle Hervey
Ancient Khmer warriors carry a giant snake. Photographer: Robert Edwards</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250328
Ancient Khmer warriors carry a giant snake. Photographer: Robert Edwards
Sunset from 625Woolly Bugger Farm, where Afternoon Thing’s Sarah Hoek spent a fabulous week off. Photographer: Sarah Hoek</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250328
Sunset from 625Woolly Bugger Farm, where Afternoon Thing’s Sarah Hoek spent a fabulous week off. Photographer: Sarah Hoek
Soutpansberg sunrise. Photographer: Gareth Ochse</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250328
Soutpansberg sunrise. Photographer: Gareth Ochse

Comments

Scroll down to load comments...