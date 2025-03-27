The Empire strikes ice: UK broadsheet calls for oil grab in ‘Antarctic wasteland’

style="font-weight: 400;">a lot of life underneath the ice and more in sea ice itself.

Still, the reporter clings to their point as if defending the last line of the Maginot.

“Last year, Russian crews found that the frigid waters off the territory’s coast, still within the area claimed by Britain, harbour enormous reserves of oil and gas — a hoard 10 times larger than our entire North Sea output over the past half-century,” says the reporter. The claimed evidence? Another Telegraph story.

Will the real ‘reserves’ please stand up?

Here’s how The Telegraph reporter chanced upon those “enormous reserves of oil and gas” in West Antarctica.

In May 2024, Daily Maverick broke the news that Rosgeo was “deeply interested in polar hydrocarbons that may be buried within claimed British Antarctic territory”.

Revealing the mineral explorer’s own reports, we showed that the Karpinsky had, among others, conducted seismic surveys directly below South America at least six times since 2011.

Yes, that’s the area — the very same Weddell Sea counter-claimed by Argentina, Chile and the UK! Below South America.

In West Antarctica.

But here is the flightless midge in the ointment: six seismic surveys do not yet equal confirmed reserves.

Seismic surveys can offer valuable information about the existence of hydrocarbons and, though not definitive, they can help estimate reserves.

But if the Kremlin’s mineral explorer has published such estimates, we have not seen them or found them, even — or maybe especially — when we asked.

And, if you’ve followed our series, you’ll know we’ve also trailed and recorded the Karpinsky’s 25-plus years of exploratory seismic surveys in the Southern Ocean via Cape Town.

Using the South African port city for logistical support, Rosgeo and the Kremlin claimed there were 70 billion tons (500 billion barrels) of hydrocarbons just off … are you ready for this? … East Antarctica.

Look east

Yes. East, not West, Antarctica.

According to Russian state sources, then, it is East Antarctica’s subsea sedimentary basins that contain 70 billion tons of hydrocarbons.

(These are not confirmed reserves with recoverability estimates, but that amount may be equal to “10 times the North Sea’s output”, as a previous Telegraph story opted to frame it.)

In fact, while we’re in East Antarctica, let’s consider that its sedimentary basins are just below South Africa’s Bushveld Igneous Complex.

The African complex holds some of Earth’s richest mineral deposits and neighboured East Antarctica millions of years ago.

Indeed, one such peer-reviewed paper by Rosgeo affiliates, published in 2020 in the Nature-distributed journal Geochemistry International, explores the oil-generating potential of East Antarctic seas.

But this is where we head back in the opposite direction because The Telegraph’s concerns about West Antarctica may not be unfounded.

Read the fine print

Echoing the US’s historic position, Russia agrees not to claim territory as long as the modifiable treaty — which has no expiry date — remains in force.

But something has drawn Rosgeo back to West Antarctica’s Weddell Sea six times since 2011.

And we know it has a lot to do with assessing the “mineral resources of Antarctica” and the “oil and gas potential” of the Weddell Sea.

We know this, because Rosgeo’s Antarctic subsidiary said so at least six times in its 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 field reports.

There may be huge recoverable reserves in West Antarctica’s Weddell Sea.

Or not at all, or something in between.

But the mineral explorer, under the treaty’s information exchange requirements, is obliged to make its West Antarctic data public.

By potentially withholding critical data, it could also be gaining an advantage in possible future claims to resources or territory.

‘All the best with it’

So, why do we remain in the dark about what Rosgeo has documented during those six annual expeditions? The mineral explorer, which previously told us the work is legal scientific research, did not respond to our latest requests for comment.

We also sent detailed questions to Dr Chandrika Nath, executive director of the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research (SCAR). An independent adviser to the treaty, the committee declined to respond.

“Thanks for reaching out. SCAR is unable to assist you with your enquiry on this occasion, but I wish you all the best with it.”

If media are taking a bold stand on an issue that is of cross-generational importance, they deserve some credit, even where they aim and falter.

Ough’s article does us a favour by highlighting the inalienable realities weighing upon the southern continent — and why some experts are calling for immediately unchangeable safeguards.

The news writer is, in fact, doing the job that watchdogs and treaty officials — who have yet to table this issue at an annual meeting despite difficult-to-ignore news coverage — are funded to do.

But science-minded reporting refrains from calling for, as Ough puts it, a “glorious British repurposing of the Antarctic wasteland” that “could save Britain”.

To help save all humanity, it reaffirms that 60% of proven hydrocarbon reserves — especially Antarctic oil and gas excluded from that equation — must remain locked away. DM