Forced to run cyber scams, beaten and tortured, 23 South Africans rescued from forced labour camp in Myanmar

A harrowing ordeal for 23 South Africans has finally ended after they were rescued from a forced labour camp in Myanmar.

The men and women were brought home by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) on Thursday.

According to Dirco, they were lured to Thailand by false promises of employment advertised on social media but were held captive and forced to participate in illicit activities, including online scams.

“These adverts promised the victims good salaries, free accommodation, comprehensive travel expenses and other lucrative benefits. Once in Thailand, they were transported to Myanmar against their will,” said Dirco.

The 23 South Africans were among 7,000 people from various countries who were rescued after Myanmar authorities raided a cybercrime compound.

Intimidation, physical torture and forced labour

The department revealed the harrowing conditions endured by the victims of the human trafficking operation for more than four months, which included intimidation, physical torture and forced labour.

They were forced to run cyber scams for 16 hours a day and were beaten and tortured if they refused. They were kept under 24-hour armed guard, given spoiled food and contaminated water, and denied medical treatment.

Dirco said social workers from the Department of Social Development would screen the victims, after which the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) would transport them to health facilities for medical assessments.

They will also receive psychosocial support.

“The DPCI will continue to work with all relevant government departments to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the victims, as well as the successful arrest and conviction of traffickers in South Africa,” said the department.

Human trafficking and cybercrime crisis

The problem of human trafficking and forced labour cybercrime compounds runs deep in Myanmar and forms part of a severe and escalating crisis, which is further fuelled by political instability in the region.

Myanmar ranks first on the Global Organised Crime Index, with a score of 8.15. The organisation also reports that human trafficking cyber scamming in Myanmar surged after the Covid-19 pandemic and the coup in February 2021.

The 7,000 people recently rescued from one of the many cybercrime camps in the country are but a fraction of the 120,000 people the UN Human Rights Commission estimates have been held captive and forced to work online scams across Myanmar since 2023.

Dirco urges caution

South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world, with more than 31.9% of the workforce unemployed as of Q4 of 2024, which has pushed many to seek employment opportunities overseas. However, Dirco urged South Africans to exercise extreme caution when applying for jobs abroad.

The department said there had recently been a “disturbing trend” of job offers in Thailand panning out to be human trafficking operations, with traffickers continually improving their methods to evade law enforcement agencies.

“Be vigilant and protect yourself from becoming a victim of trafficking. Before accepting overseas employment, research and validate the recruitment agency or consult the country’s local embassy or Dirco for guidance. If the promise of employment is too good to be true, you must exercise caution and be suspicious,” said Dirco. DM