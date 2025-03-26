The art of daily balance — how to prioritise your time and regain control

It helps to remember that our priorities do not always all need to receive equal attention.

Sometimes, one of them will rise to the forefront and demand more of our time – perhaps a substantial work expectation with a deadline, or caring for a loved one, or commitment to a sport or professional event, or navigating a health issue, or being consumed by a personal project.

When this happens, balance comes with shifting our attention to this priority and giving it our best and most qualitative effort. It’s okay for one important thing to consume us for a time, and it is our intense focus on that priority that will help us to cover ground in that area, or resolve that challenge.

But very importantly, we should also give some thought to identifying the “bare minimums” of time that we allocate to the other important areas of our lives. These are personal and individual, and we should be clear on what they are.

Some ideas: No matter what big task we are committed to, we could also resolve to save a specific amount each month; we could schedule personal calls on Mondays, we could do at least 20 minutes of movement a day, we could make mostly healthy food choices, we could have family meals together more nights than not, we could stick to our values, we could use our diary, we could read about something new for 10 minutes a day.

Take the time to sit down and create your own “bare minimums” list. Make it achievable and satisfying, and you may well find that choosing to do those few small things gives you the additional strength and motivation to cope with bigger challenges.

It is when we neglect our other priorities completely that we start to feel out of control.

Balance can also be understood as staying upright, and not falling over. To do this we need to choose to keep caring for ourselves. Our body and mind will latch on to even the smallest amounts of care that we give them, and will use this to help support us and propel us forward, so that we can achieve our goals.

Be cautious not to get to the stage where you are “running on fumes” and be clear with yourself on what you need in order to perform – adequate sleep, good nutrition, exercise and time for relaxation.

Ideally, as the larger demands on our time draw to a close, we want to step strongly over the finish line, and not fall in a heap at the culmination of a commitment.

Reflect and reinvigorate

Here are five reflection questions to answer, to help you start to create your own version of balance in your life.

Write your answers on a piece of paper, or in your diary/journal, or type them into a document. You may find that you have a couple of answers for each question.

What makes me feel calm? List a few things here;

What makes me feel accomplished? Be as specific as you can;

What would I like to do more of? Remind yourself as you write how much agency you have here;

What would I like to do less of? Saying “no”, to others and to yourself, is a powerful time-creation tool; and

What mindset can I choose to approach each day? Choose at least three words/ways.

By taking the time to consider these questions, and more importantly, their answers, you will already start to create a greater feeling of steadiness.

Balance is based on listening to ourselves, recognising our needs and then taking action. Each of us knows what actions will start to create a feeling of control and enjoyment in our lives, and for each of us the steps will be different.

Read through your answers a couple of times – you may find that you add to them and edit them a bit; and then for each question, decide on one action step that you can start to add to your days and weeks in order to incorporate more of the positives, and reduce some of the negatives.

Use your diary to hold yourself accountable for taking the steps you have decided on. The doing part is up to us, and nobody else. Remember that you get to design your days, and give yourself the respect and resulting satisfaction of well-curated days and weeks.

This habit takes practice, but if we approach each day with the right mindset – the one that we have decided on – then covering ground, in a manageable way, will be the inevitable result.

A feeling of balance results from making time for the things that count towards the life that we want to lead, and moving away from those that do not.

Choose to use your days, one at a time, with intention, and a feeling of equilibrium, along with a sense of control, will follow. DM