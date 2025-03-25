Western coastal areas of Yemen near catastrophe due to malnutrition, says UNICEF

"We've seen figures of 33% severe and acute malnutrition in certain areas. Especially on the west coast, in Hodeidah it is on the verge of a catastrophe...where thousands will die," Peter Hawkins from UNICEF told reporters in Geneva via video link in Sanaa.

Aid cuts by the U.S. and other donors, coupled with a severe lack of food distribution in 2024, has contributed to critical situation in some areas.

One in two children under the age of five years are malnourished in Yemen, alongside 1.4 million pregnant and lactating women, according to the agency.

"This catastrophe is not natural - it is man-made. Over a decade of conflict has decimate Yemen's economy, healthcare and infrastructure. More than half of the population rely on humanitarian aid," Hawkins added.

Earlier this month Medecins Sans Frontieres warned that malnutrition was growing in Yemen with needs outpacing current treatment capacity. It appealed for more support following a decline in humanitarian funding for the country.

UNICEF has appealed for an additional $157 million for 2025 and says its current appeal is only 25% funded.

Since taking office on January 20, U.S. President Donald Trump paused USAID programmes for 90 days, while his administration reviews if they align with its 'America first' policy.

(Reporting by Olivia Le PoidevinEditing by Madeline Chambers)