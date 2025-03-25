Daily Maverick
Western coastal areas of Yemen near catastrophe due to malnutrition, says UNICEF

GENEVA, March 25 (Reuters) - Western coastal areas of Yemen are on the verge of a catastrophe due to malnutrition, the United Nations children's agency (UNICEF) said on Tuesday.
Aftermath of US airstrikes on Sana'a A view of the damage of an event hall struck by US airstrikes in Sana'a, Yemen, 20 March 2025. US airstrikes struck a targeted event hall in a neighborhood of Sana'a, damaging nearby buildings and wounding at least seven women and two children, amid heightened tensions between the Houthis and the United States over Houthi attacks on shipping in waters around Yemen, according to Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Reuters
By Reuters
25 Mar 2025
"We've seen figures of 33% severe and acute malnutrition in certain areas. Especially on the west coast, in Hodeidah it is on the verge of a catastrophe...where thousands will die," Peter Hawkins from UNICEF told reporters in Geneva via video link in Sanaa.

Aid cuts by the U.S. and other donors, coupled with a severe lack of food distribution in 2024, has contributed to critical situation in some areas.

One in two children under the age of five years are malnourished in Yemen, alongside 1.4 million pregnant and lactating women, according to the agency.

"This catastrophe is not natural - it is man-made. Over a decade of conflict has decimate Yemen's economy, healthcare and infrastructure. More than half of the population rely on humanitarian aid," Hawkins added.

Earlier this month Medecins Sans Frontieres warned that malnutrition was growing in Yemen with needs outpacing current treatment capacity. It appealed for more support following a decline in humanitarian funding for the country.

UNICEF has appealed for an additional $157 million for 2025 and says its current appeal is only 25% funded.

Since taking office on January 20, U.S. President Donald Trump paused USAID programmes for 90 days, while his administration reviews if they align with its 'America first' policy.

(Reporting by Olivia Le PoidevinEditing by Madeline Chambers)

Rod MacLeod Mar 25, 2025, 03:47 PM

Is the photograph on display here linked to the hunger catastrophe in Yemen? No. But it is in this way that editors subliminally affect the thinking of readers, many of whom will now link the starvation to US bombing, which actually is a retaliation for the Houthis bombing commercial and passenger ships in the red sea. The critical situation in Yemen has arisen due to the 12 year old proxy war being waged there between Saudi Arabia and Iran. So why not show a picture of THAT?