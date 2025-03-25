Daily Maverick
Trump nominates conservative commentator, media critic Leo Brent Bozell III as ambassador to SA

The nomination is a surprise — Joel Pollak, the South African-born senior editor-at-large of the conservative Breitbart News and a zealous Trump supporter, had been widely tipped as the front-runner for the job.
By Peter Fabricius
25 Mar 2025
President Donald Trump has nominated American conservative writer, activist and media critic Leo Brent Bozell III to be the next US ambassador to South Africa.

The White House forwarded Bozell’s name to the US Senate on Monday. This was forwarded to the Senate’s foreign affairs committee, presumably to schedule a nomination hearing, according to a Senate notice.

His nomination surprised some observers as Joel Pollak, the South African-born senior editor-at-large of the conservative journal Breitbart News and a zealous Trump supporter, and frequent critic of SA, had been widely tipped – though apparently mostly by himself – as the front-runner for the job. 

In 1987, Bozell, 69, founded the Virginia-based Media Research Center (MRC), “an organisation whose stated purpose is to identify liberal media bias”, which he still heads, according to Wikipedia.

It adds that in 1998, Bozell founded an organisation called the Conservative Communications Center. The MRC also established CNSNews, the site of the Conservative News Service, later known as Cybercast News Service.

“On its website, MRC publishes Bozell’s syndicated columns, the CyberAlert daily newsletter documenting perceived media bias, and research reports on the news media.”

Wikipedia said he is the son of L Brent Bozell Jr, a noted conservative writer and activist, and the nephew of the late William F Buckley Jr, founder of National Review.

Conservatism runs deep in the Bozell clan. Buckley, who died in 2008, is considered one of the most important influences on conservative US thinking. 

Bozell’s son, Leo Brent Bozell IV, from Palmyra, Pennsylvania, was convicted in September 2023 of 10 charges, including four felonies, for his participation in the storming by conservatives of the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 to try to forcibly prevent the official ratification of Joe Biden as the winner of the November 2020 presidential elections.

On 17 May 2024, Bozell was sentenced to 45 months in prison, three months of supervised release and $4,729 in restitution on these charges, according to a statement by the Department of Justice. 

He was released on 20 January this year after Trump’s blanket pardon of all those convicted for participation in the assault on the Capitol.

According to Wikipedia, in 2014, the Quad-City Times, based in Davenport, Iowa, announced it was dropping Leo Brent Bozell IV’s column because of allegations that his Media Research Center colleague Tim Graham had actually been writing the column. Talking Points Memo (TPM), a liberal political news and opinion website, found this ironic given Bozell’s criticism of the media for lazy journalism.

About-turn

Wikipedia also reported that Leo Brent Bozell III “was an outspoken critic of Donald Trump during the 2016 Republican Party presidential primaries, describing him as ‘the greatest charlatan of them all,’ a ‘huckster,’ and a ‘shameless self-promoter’. He said, ‘God help this country if this man were president.’ ” 

“After Trump clinched the Republican nomination, however, Bozell attacked the media for their alleged ‘hatred’ of Trump,” Wikipedia said.

This sort of 180-degree about-turn on Trump was very common in Republican Party circles.

On Tuesday, President Ramaphosa told journalists that his government was mulling over the choice of a replacement for SA’s expelled ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool, who returned to SA on Sunday after criticising Trump in a webinar on 14th March. 

“The United States is our second-largest trading partner, so therefore we need a top-class representative in the US so that is something we are still working on,” he told journalists after addressing the congress of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa in Ekurhuleni.

There has been considerable speculation on who Ramaphosa will choose to replace Rasool, with the names of former Democratic Alliance leader Tony Leon, former finance minister Trevor Manuel and current deputy justice minister Andries Nel being conjectured. DM

Comments

Fidelma of Cashel Mar 26, 2025, 02:44 AM

Good grief!

D'Esprit Dan Mar 26, 2025, 08:11 AM

Given the orange hue to his beard and eyebrows, I think we know where his face has been planted recently!

Richard Kennard Mar 26, 2025, 08:20 AM

Outrageous but quite astute

D'Esprit Dan Mar 26, 2025, 09:07 AM

I'm shocked the comment got through, given the number of wholly inoffensive ones that have been rejected on other pieces!

Richard Kennard Mar 26, 2025, 09:49 AM

So its confirmed then that the big chief applies the orange stuff to areas other than his face?

kanu sukha Mar 26, 2025, 11:58 AM

And not even behind the ears or eye lashes, or lily-white (grubby little?) hands, that can't keep up with signing all those 'executive orders' formulated by the project 2025 team, of which Donny "knows nothing about" .. just like the inclusion of a journalist on a security 'chat group' about a Yemeni assault/invasion plan ! Is there anything he does 'know' .. like climate change is a hoax or the 2020 elections were stolen ? Incidentally .. genocide Joe still got almost 2m (in 2020) more votes than Donny did this time ! So much for the 'overwhelmimg' majority (spewed ad nauseum by all media) this time !

megapode Mar 26, 2025, 12:41 PM

I agee D'Esprit Dan. There is something very skewed about DM's moderation process. Any rejected comments are, we're told, sent to some expert panel for ultimate approval or rejection, and those folks reject posts that have no insulting content.

John Kuhl Mar 26, 2025, 09:49 AM

The global changes are so heartwarming. its high time we see the demise of the liberal globalists. But give it time the SA govt will learn the meaning of power. the cANCer will soon that its adapt or die. The Drucker Global village is alive and will be for long. SA needs to up its game and choose better friends. Wisdom is not a given.......

Paul T Mar 26, 2025, 10:52 AM

If what is happening right now in the world is heartwarming to you then I can only imagine what dark things lurk within, including genocide, fascism, misogyny, greed, all things that Donald's new world brings.

John P Mar 26, 2025, 12:02 PM

The rise of Fascism is heartwarming?

kanu sukha Mar 26, 2025, 12:13 PM

Have you not heard about president Musk's claim of white genocide or 'displacement' concerns ? They are an 'existential' threat to his Nazi inclinations/visions. They currently constitute about 13% of global population, trying to 'hold back' the other 87% percent of varied other hues. At least the ANC is likely to better 'adapt or die' to that non-racial coming order.

Vincent L Mar 26, 2025, 10:06 AM

Eugene Terblanche reincarnated!

kanu sukha Mar 26, 2025, 12:00 PM

With an orange (orania ?) tinge !

stalker Mar 26, 2025, 11:30 AM

If Ramaphosa wants to seriously provoke Trump, he should nominate Naledi Pandor as next U S Ambassador. That would be fun !!!

Graeme Mar 26, 2025, 01:32 PM

She'll be persona non grata before she gets there.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 26, 2025, 01:35 PM

I was going to say nominate Fikile Mbalula, but that would improve the ANCs chances in next year's elections no end, given his abysmal record with everything else he's ever done!