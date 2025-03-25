Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

HANGER-ON-IN-CHIEF

Steenhuisen ‘desperately’ waiting as Roman Cabanac still in office six months after being asked to leave

It’s been almost 200 days, about six months, since Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen said he’d ask his controversial chief of staff, Roman Cabanac, to consider resigning. Now, Steenhuisen is ‘desperately’ waiting for action to be taken, while Cabanac says the minister is communicating with the media rather than with him.
sune-roman-follow The chief of staff in the office of Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen, Roman Cabanac. (Screenshot: @romancab87 )
Suné Payne
By Suné Payne
25 Mar 2025
Facebook
33

Roman Cabanac is still working as per his contract as chief of staff for Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen, despite the minister telling a full Cape Town Press Club in September 2024 that he had asked the podcaster to consider resigning. 

It’s been six months since Steenhuisen asked the podcaster to step away from his position. 

This week, Cabanac told Daily Maverick: “I am continuing with my job as per my contract. The minister is communicating in the media that a resolution is ‘close’ but I haven’t had any formal communications in this regard.” 

Cabanac was appointed as a senior civil servant after the 2024 elections. Questions were immediately raised about his qualifications and past inflammatory statements, such as derogatory comments towards senior government officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Steenhuisen told Daily Maverick this week: “Despite being a political appointment, Mr Cabanac refused to resign when asked to step down. We too are waiting desperately for action to be taken. However, proper process in terms of the internal HR management and our labour law is required to be followed.”

He continued: “It is vital to ensure that procedure is followed to the letter of the law and the internal practice of the department. I am assured by my HR department that they are treating this matter with the urgency it deserves and with due regard to the necessary protections offered to every single employee in the department, including Mr Cabanac.” 

Cabanac’s appointment caused an outcry from the public and those within Steenhuisen’s party, the DA. 

Daily Maverick reported in November 2024, about two months after Steenhuisen asked him to consider resigning, that Cabanac was still in his position, while the Agriculture Department said “the matter of Mr Cabanac is receiving attention, in line with government processes”.

In February 2025, eNCA reported that Steenhuisen said Cabanac’s removal was in its final stages and that he did not have “any interaction with him or work with him” despite Cabanac still working as his chief of staff. Steenhuisen had said he was “very confident” that the process of removing Cabanac “had reached its final stage”.

The position of chief of staff comes with an annual salary of R1,436,022 as part of a remuneration package, at taxpayers’ expense, according to a parliamentary reply from Steenhuisen. 

Daily Maverick has previously reported that this process could drag on for months and, as labour lawyer Kgomotso Mufamadi said, it would be difficult to remove Cabanac if he did not want to resign, potentially compelling the Agriculture Ministry to offer a golden handshake.

Why is Roman Cabanac controversial? 

After Cabanac’s appointment in August 2024 he deleted many of his controversial tweets. However, on his Morning Shot podcast he has referred to Ramaphosa as a “p*es”, to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula as “handicapped” and to Ramaphosa’s spokesperson as “Cyril’s Spokesretard”.

As Daily Maverick reported, Cabanac is also a Trump supporter and openly pro-Putin, and enjoys mocking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He has also tweeted that South Africa could “learn from Viktor Orbán”, the Hungarian strongman who has dismantled democracy in that country.

Locally, he also had openly flirted with apartheid denialism by hinting that the Sharpeville Massacre – in which 69 protesters were killed by apartheid police – may not have happened in the manner history records.

Read more: Steenhuisen’s podcast bro appointment of Roman Cabanac is a low for the DA

The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change found that Cabanac has not only interacted online with pro-Russian X accounts, he was hosted in May 2024 by Rosatom, the state-owned Russian nuclear energy company, which took place during the general elections. 

But didn’t he apologise for his comments? 

As Daily Maverick reported in September 2024, just a few weeks after his appointment, Cabanac said: “In the past, I built my brand as a critic of the previous government. I pushed boundaries to gain attention on social media and sometimes made divisive, idle and poorly considered statements in the heat of online journalism. While some of the criticisms were well founded, I also admit that others were insensitive and provocative, driven by the desire to debate.”

Read more: Roman Cabanac acknowledges ‘controversial behaviour’ and urges South Africans to give him a chance 

Cabanac said: “I am committed to working with anyone who shares the goal of a prosperous, united South Africa. Together, we can ensure food security, create jobs and build a thriving economy.” 

He asked that South Africans who were against him “to reconsider their judgement of me, or to at least afford me the chance to do the job and to evaluate me after it is done, just as they have with others who have faced public scrutiny or even criminal convictions but are working towards the greater good for the sake of the government of national unity.”

‘Lip service’ from the minister

Public Service Association general manager Reuben Maleka criticised Steenhuisen’s handling of the Cabanac matter:

“Every employee has the rights enshrined in the [Labour Relations Act]. Despite the conduct of Mr Cabanac he still has to be subjected to fair process to termination of his employment. Normally the employee would be subjected to a disciplinary hearing on the allegations to ensure fair process and procedure to terminate employment. 

“The minister has abdicated his responsibilities to invoke a disciplinary hearing, or he is deliberately dragging the matter with no intention of terminating Mr Cabanac’s employment.

“It is unprecedented that an employer requests an employee to resign on such serious allegations and six months later the employee continues to render service under the day-to-day interaction with the minister and nothing has happened. It is trite that the minister was just paying lip service when he made a public call for the employee to resign. The minister is happy with the conduct of the employee.” DM

Comments

Mar 25, 2025, 02:43 PM

John Steenhuisen made a serious error of judgement by even talking to this man much less giving him a contract. The great pity is that in SA it is virtually impossible to fire anybody. If Cabanac has a contract as mentioned in the article, surely he can simply be paid out for the remaining period and forced to leave? Nether the DA or SA needs this many anywhere near our government. His stance and actions regarding Russia, Ukraine, and Hungary border on treasonous.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 26, 2025, 08:19 AM

Thumbs up!

Robbed Blind Mar 26, 2025, 01:03 PM

Well said

megapode Mar 25, 2025, 04:29 PM

It's hard to understand how Steenhuisen didn't understand that this appointment would be controversial. But as far as we know, Steenhuisen head-hunted Cabanac, and made a job offer (his prerogative) which Cabanac accepted. If were there any problems with Cabanac's performance or demeanour then disciplinary action would have been taken, but Steenhuisen hasn't mentioned this. It is outrageous for Steenhuisen to expect a properly appointed, well performing employee to simply step aside.

megapode Mar 25, 2025, 04:33 PM

Let's give Steenhuisen the benefit of the doubt: He didn't properly understand Cabanac's notoriety. Doesn't he do two minutes Googling and five minutes consideration before he makes a senior appointment?

D'Esprit Dan Mar 26, 2025, 08:23 AM

Did Steenhuisen actually have any input into the appointment, or was it done by party mandarins is the only wiggle room he may possibly have. But the bottom line is that he initially vigorously defended the appointment, based on Cabanac apparently having dabbled in estate law (from memory), which casts even more doubt on Steenhuisen's judgement. Seriously, if this was an ANC appointment, there would be outrage on these boards!

megapode Mar 26, 2025, 10:22 AM

Good questions. I dug back through DM's reporting on this matter and found this: "The DA has distanced itself from Cabanac’s appointment, stating that it is Steenhuisen’s prerogative to hire whomever he wants to his office." So it was his choice. Either way, he is party leader and he is the minister. He must carry the can, including for not checking, or for checking and not thinking things through.

Frankie Ford Mar 25, 2025, 05:11 PM

And this guy - Steenhuizen - is the leader of the DA. So he's apparently the best the DA has?

Graeme Mar 25, 2025, 05:49 PM

Tragic isn't it? It's the same as the Democrats in the US. They REALLY need to get their act together.

Earl Grey Mar 25, 2025, 09:43 PM

He isn't, at all. I am baffled that he would be placed at the top - with no more than a matric to boot. Whatever moral high ground the DA claimed to have before that point wrt the qualifications of comrades was lost because they wanted a wheeler-dealer more than a leader.

Pieter van de Venter Mar 26, 2025, 11:24 AM

Some matric diplomas as worth more than other PHD's. Just because he only has a matric, does not mean he is dumb or without talent. It may come as a shock, not ALL white families are rich and there was nothing like the free-fro-all NSFAS. Either family paid for studies, you manage to get a bursary, you tried to study and work or you survived on your intelligence and with with a matric or std 8. No free rides like today - including food and booze allowance by tax payers.

Earl Grey Mar 26, 2025, 01:14 PM

Of course not, but given his high position it's surprising that the DA didn't put him through even a diploma course. Plenty of people study later in life due to their job requirements.

megapode Mar 26, 2025, 12:25 PM

His education doesn't bother me. I like lawyers as political leaders because they understand process and evidence, but I also don't want a system where only graduates can be leaders. For what it's worth, Steenhuisen doesn't excite me nor attract me to the DA for various reasons. His educational record is not one of the reasons. We need to look at the job the person does and the messages they send.

Karen G Mar 26, 2025, 03:28 PM

Hi education or lack there of does not bother me either, at least he hasn't lied about it and pretended he has a PHD - which the ANC seem to be so fond of doing.

Earl Grey Mar 25, 2025, 09:44 PM

Hard to say who lost more respect in the process: Cabanac, for continuing to eat taxpayers' money long after it was clear he wasn't wanted/needed, or Steenhuisen for appointing the doofus in the first place.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 26, 2025, 08:24 AM

To a tea!

megapode Mar 26, 2025, 10:28 AM

I don't particularly like Cabanac. I think it was a major blunder by Steenhuisen to appoint him. But what wrong has Cabanac done? He was offered a job. He accepted the offer. There are no reports of him being inadequate, ill disciplined, or dishonest. Why should he step down simply because the boss says he's had a change of mind? It's an outrageous way to treat an employee.

Robbed Blind Mar 26, 2025, 01:06 PM

His views are abhorrent, that is what he did “wrong”

megapode Mar 26, 2025, 10:38 AM

The DA have some outstanding young talent. Look at the job Papas has done in his municipality. They also lost some outstanding young talent: Mbali Ntuli. Lindiwe Mazibuko. Steenhuisen was a very good chief whip. He has now been given a position one step too high for him. He also has a previous boss in the office all the time. Not in some emeritus position, but as an active member of the leadership. How can any leader feel they are asserting themselves when the old boss sits around the table?

Jubilee 1516 Mar 25, 2025, 05:38 PM

Cabanac is obviously vile and an embarrassment. I have no idea what he said about Sharpeville, but I do not understand the reference to " Sharpeville may not have happened in the manner history records". That day is only recorded in one way, but that is not at all the way the PAC, EFF and ANC tell it. There can only be one way, the truth.

Pieter van de Venter Mar 26, 2025, 11:27 AM

The part that is not recorded, is the part that 47 days before Sharpeville, 9 policemen tried to negotiate and treat the horde of protesters friendly. ALL nine were slaughtered with pangas and knives I take a bet on it that that was front and center in the minds of the Sharpeville policemen when they realised that the horde was not bringing flowers, cake and tea to the police station.

johanburger59 Mar 26, 2025, 06:28 AM

I wonder what John Steenhuisen would have had to say had he not been the Minister who appointed Cabanac? Would he have criticized the minister as incompetent and negligent? Probably would have. Yet, he now desperately waits for action to be taken! By whom? Surely, it is his job to ensure action is action! Sad!

Paddy Ross Mar 26, 2025, 12:45 PM

The action Steenhuisen is waiting to be taken is for Cabanac to resign. If Cabanac has any genuine interest in the future of the DA and thereby the future of South Africa, he would resign. How that is to be facilitated is for the DA to decide.

Dennis Bailey Mar 26, 2025, 06:30 AM

His alarm should be forfeited from Steenfools. What’s the chief of staff been doing for 6 months? Surely he’s a liability? Is there a politician in the GNU with some sense?

D'Esprit Dan Mar 26, 2025, 08:19 AM

An embarrassment all round - how Cabanac was even on the radar, let alone in hte same room and then getting the gig is beyond me. How Steenhuisen has botched it since then by 'asking' him to resign and not doing anything, and how desperate of Cabanac clinging onto a job he's unwanted in. If this was an ANC appointment, the DA and most posters here would be howling from the rooftops! And seriously, is this really the depth of the DA talent pool?

Jill Davies Mar 26, 2025, 10:07 AM

Well, every time I read about this fiasco I do end up HOWLING very loudly, so take heart! It must be corrected asap.

Michael Smith Mar 26, 2025, 10:22 AM

I would be judgmental about Steenhusisen's inability to see the red flags, but my dating history suggests I have not room to talk.

Pieter van de Venter Mar 26, 2025, 11:29 AM

I bet Steenhuisen does not spend his days on Social Media - like most people with a real job. Far too much to do to browse through podcasts, Facebook, YouTube, Twatter, etc.

Pieter van de Venter Mar 26, 2025, 11:20 AM

What is actually the real story is that there are probably 30 or more such appointments in the ANC side. But, because John Deere is DA and white, it is a story. What the called Cup Cake, Mr Fix Nothing and the man thinking he is the real president, is not controversial at all. Just the truth. Another little fact - those of us doing real work - do not sit day after day and look through old social media posts. Social media should not be more than a hobby.

Robbed Blind Mar 26, 2025, 01:02 PM

Holy cow. I didn’t realise it was one of the guys from Morning Shot. The guys who were glad handing with FF+ and visited Oranje “just to see what they are up to”. How could Steenhuisen be so stupid? The fact that he even considered those guys for such a serious position shows a dangerous lack of judgement and leadership. Why can the DA do no better than this $&amp;*=head?

Robbed Blind Mar 26, 2025, 02:31 PM

I forgot to add, Morning Shot always hated the DA. They refer to them as the Karen Party.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 26, 2025, 01:34 PM

Cabanac, nobody wants you so stop being a money grubber, do the right thing and exit.

Robert Johnston Mar 26, 2025, 07:42 PM

He doesn't sound nearly as bad as the dozens of ANC cadres who have been fingered for serious corruption in the Zondo hearings, and aren't losing their jobs - I would much rather have someone who speaks their (educated, informed) mind, than an unrepentant thief. He hasn't said anything as inflammatory as "Kill the Boer", and the judges thought THAT was OK, so leave him alone, and focus on the really BAD stuff!