‘Solar is the way to go’ to fight SA’s energy poverty, adviser in the Presidency tells conference

‘The environmentalists are correct. We need to reduce, if not eliminate, the illnesses that are caused by the emissions that we cause,” said Silas Zimu, energy adviser in the Presidency, during his keynote address on the first day of the Solar & Storage Live Africa 2025 conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday. “We can’t ignore the fact that pollution makes our people ill. So, solar is the way to go.”

Speaking to an audience of renewable energy professionals, government officials and industry leaders at the Nasrec Johannesburg Expo Centre, Zimu underscored the government’s commitment to expanding rooftop solar installations as part of its broader Energy Action Plan. “Instead of building the supply on the power generation side, we bring the power to the people. And it’s only solar that can do that,” he said.

Silas Zimu, energy adviser in the Presidency, speaks at the Solar & Storage Live Africa 2025 conference. (Photo: ESI Africa / X)

Solar rooftops to address energy poverty

Zimu emphasised that the affordability of advancing solar technologies makes them a critical tool in alleviating energy poverty.

“In South Africa, we’ve got more than 20 million people relying on grants... On average, they spend about R600 on electricity. So, where do we think they should get that difference?” Zimu asked.

He highlighted that new solar technologies can now power entire households without relying on the national grid.

A significant portion of South Africa’s electricity costs stems from high coal prices, Zimu pointed out, attributing this to the dominance of privately owned coal mines.

“Unfortunately, most mines in South Africa are owned by the private sector. [At least] 50% of our tariff structure is because of the coal price,” said Zimu, arguing that the dominance of privately owned coal mines in South Africa has inflated electricity tariffs.

“Had that been owned by the government, it would probably have been reduced to 10%. We can’t change it. The private sector won’t give it to us for free,” he said.

“But they can’t stop us from rolling out solar rooftops and benches, solar water heaters.”

Zimu urged industry stakeholders to ensure that cost savings from solar energy reach consumers. “Keep it cheap. Don’t be greedy. We now know internationally how much it costs per kilowatt-hour. Some have to get it for free.”

Addressing concerns about solar’s intermittency, Zimu pointed to the role of battery storage. “Yes, we’ve had a February full of rain and clouds. Some people are complaining about solar. But it’s still better than the load shedding they would have faced. Still far better.”

Recognising that rural areas bear the brunt of energy poverty, Zimu outlined government plans to prioritise rural electrification through micro grids and distributed solar generation. “We’re going to roll out more micro grids to the rural areas. We’re going to roll out solar rooftops,” he said.

However, he noted that urban municipalities also stand to benefit, especially those grappling with debt and grid dependency. “We mustn’t focus only on rural areas. Cities struggling with debt need distributed generation solutions like solar farms and rooftop installations.”

Barriers to rollout - grid constraints and local solar tech

Zimu acknowledged that grid access remains a major bottleneck for renewable energy projects. Some regions are already saturated with renewable developments, particularly in the Northern Cape, making new connections challenging. “We can’t just build 14,000km of grid instantly; it takes time and is not easy,” he acknowledged.

During a panel discussion, Melusi Tshabalala, CEO of Mesama Energy, highlighted challenges faced by Independent Power Producers in advancing solar technology. He pointed to the lack of support from African Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) as a significant barrier to establishing local manufacturing hubs.

“Our local DFIs are not actively supporting these local companies,” Tshabalala said, noting that South Africa’s reliance on imported technology limits opportunities for local industry growth.

Tshabalala also raised concerns about the lack of after-sales support for imported technologies. “Some technologies sold to South Africa don’t have after-sales support, which frustrates clients,” he said. He urged technology providers to improve their support systems, adding: “When you start trying to get support from the OEMs [Original Equipment Manufacturers], there’s no one to support you.”

China’s growing role in SA’s renewable future

Reflecting on the exhibition at the conference, Zimu commented on the dominance of Chinese companies in the renewable energy sector. “We are used to Toyota and BMW in South Africa. Today, we are seeing cars from Beijing. They are affordable. Gone are the days when we believed only European technology works. The Chinese have shown us otherwise.”

Zimu said that South Africa’s Energy Ministry has exclusively partnered with Chinese companies under BRICS agreements to invest in the country’s energy sector. “That’s why you see so many of them here. Their government is pushing them to help the continent.”

Zimu suggested that South Africa should leverage these partnerships for local manufacturing. “Let’s open up our arms and encourage them to manufacture in South Africa.”

Closing his address, Zimu urged stakeholders to collaborate in advancing South Africa’s renewable energy agenda. “Learn to work together; don’t compete. You’ll achieve more if you work together.” DM