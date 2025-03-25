Daily Maverick
Oscar-winning Palestinian director injured in clash with Israeli settlers and arrested

RAMALLAH, March 25 (Reuters) - The Oscar-winning director of a documentary on the Israel-Palestinian conflict was arrested late on Monday during a standoff over an attempt by settlers to steal sheep from Palestinian farmers in the occupied West Bank, a witness said.
Press Room- 97th Academy Awards (L-R) Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham, winners of the Best Documentary Feature Film for No Other Land, pose in the press room during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Reuters
By Reuters
25 Mar 2025
Hamdan Ballal, co-director of the award-winning "No Other Land", was attending a gathering for Iftar, the end of the daily Ramadan fast, at Susiya village near Hebron, when a group of settlers attacked the gathering, said Jihad Nawajaa, head of the Susiya local council.

"Dozens of settlers attacked the gathering at Iftar," Nawajaa told Reuters by phone. "The young men came out to prevent them, and there were about eight injuries on our side."

Israeli police arrested three men, including Ballal, who was injured during the standoff, he said. It was unclear how badly he had been injured.

The Israeli military said police and soldiers intervened after Palestinians threw rocks at the vehicles of Israeli citizens. It said three Palestinians suspected of throwing rocks at them were arrested.

It denied reports that at least one of the Palestinians was arrested in an ambulance.

"No Other Land," a film about Israeli displacement of a Palestinian community, co-directed by Palestinian and Israeli directors, won the Oscar at this year's Academy Awards.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

