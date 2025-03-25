Generation Z — Completely unhirable or simply badly misunderstood?

Generation Z – born between 1997 and 2010 – has a reputation for being hard to manage, but is that really the full picture? From managers grumbling about their newest recruits to businesses struggling to adapt, it’s easy to write off Gen Z as lazy and unmotivated.

But there’s more to this generation than meets the eye, especially when you consider their potential to reshape workplaces with a focus on efficiency, balance and technology.

The struggles of hiring Gen Z recruits have been well documented because their transition into the workforce hasn’t exactly been seamless. A report from career advisory platform Intelligent found that about 60% of companies that hired Gen Z employees in 2024 fired them less than 12 months later. In a survey of 966 businesses, 75% said their youngest hires were underperforming.

A lack of motivation (50%), lack of professionalism (46%), poor communication skills (39%) and inadequate problem-solving abilities (34%) top the complaints list. It’s enough to make employers think twice about hiring fresh postgrads next year. According to the survey, 15% are either hesitant or outright planning to skip the 2025 cohort. Asked why, they pointed to concerns over workplace readiness and their previous negative experiences.

Gen Z employees are quickly earning themselves a reputation for being challenging to work with and difficult to manage. Hiring managers are reporting that recent graduates are unprepared for the workforce, cannot handle the workload and are unprofessional. Nine in 10 hiring managers reckon the problem could be solved if recent graduates underwent etiquette training.

But why are they like this?

It’s easy to pin this on the usual generational tropes such as laziness, entitlement or a lack of work ethic. But the reality is a little more layered. If Gen Z employees arestruggling to hold on to jobs, it’s worth asking why instead of just assuming they don’t want to work.

One of the most common complaints about Gen Z is that they don’t seem particularly motivated. Older generations love to point out their apparent lack of hustle, but few stop to consider where this attitude comes from.

Remember, this is a generation that grew up watching their parents face lay-offs, pay cuts and job insecurity, first in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and then again during the chaos of Covid. They’ve seen that loyalty to a company doesn’t always mean stability and working hard doesn’t always mean getting ahead.

Given these experiences, it’s not surprising that Gen Z isn’t rushing to climb the corporate ladder in the way previous generations did. It’s hard to buy into the dream of job security when you’ve seen how easily it can disappear.

Although they’re often praised as digital natives, Gen Z’s fluency in online interaction doesn’t always translate to strong interpersonal skills in a traditional office setting. After years of communicating through texts, direct messages and social media, many Gen Z employees may find face-to-face conversations (especially the formal kind expected in professional environments) more challenging.

Compounding this challenge is that many Gen Zs entered the workforce during the pandemic, when remote work was the norm. Instead of learning workplace dynamics through in-person meetings and casual office interactions, they started their careers in a world where a quick Slack message, email or WhatsApp was an acceptable substitute. This lack of early exposure to office culture might have left some unprepared for industries where presentations, meetings and real-time collaboration are essential.

For older generations, success was often synonymous with sacrifice. Millennials, in particular, embraced “hustle culture”, working late nights and weekends as a badge of honour. But Gen Z employees aren't buying into this. They’re after something different: balance, purpose and fulfilment that aren’t entirely tied to their job title.

A 2023 Deloitte report backs this up, with 50% of Gen Z respondents ranking “work-life balance” as a top priority when choosing a job. They’re also far less tolerant of toxic workplaces and quicker to walk away from roles that don’t align with their values.

This isn’t about laziness. It’s about priorities. Gen Z is more willing to protect their mental health and personal time, even if that means pushing back against expectations that they should be “always on”. Staying late at the office? Answering emails at all hours? For many in this generation, that’s simply not on.

Work smarter, not harder

One of the unexpected benefits of Gen Z entering the workforce is their potential to really drive innovation forward, especially in terms of technology and automation. Often branded the “lazy” generation, they might actually be the ones pushing for much more efficient workplaces.

Gen Z employees are incredibly comfortable with technology, particularly AI. This makes them uniquely positioned to lead the charge in integrating AI into the workplace.

Unlike older generations who might still be catching up to the digital age, Gen Z is already looking for ways to make their work more efficient. For them, efficiency isn’t just about getting tasks done faster, it’s also about creating the time and space needed for that coveted work-life balance.

This could prove invaluable for businesses. Gen Z will likely champion AI tools that not only boost productivity, but also free up their time to focus on what truly matters. By embracing automation, they could help transform workplaces, pushing for smarter, more agile systems that benefit everyone.

Building bridges

It’s easy for managers (and coworkers) to lean into negative Gen Z stereotypes and write them off entirely. But the reality is that companies share the responsibility of setting up young employees for success.

A solid orientation programme that clearly defines company culture and expectations can go a long way in bridging the gap. Pairing new hires with experienced (and really patient) mentors can also make a difference, giving Gen Z employees the guidance, feedback and support they need to navigate the workplace more effectively.

For businesses that are truly open-minded, there is the benefit of cross-generational learning. In fact, some businesses would do well to take a page from Gen Z’s playbook. Their insistence on work-life balance isn’t just a passing trend, it’s also a reflection of a broader cultural shift towards healthier, more sustainable ways of working.

Companies that adapt by cultivating environments that prioritise wellbeing, flexibility and clear boundaries will not only attract top young talent, but also create workplaces in which employees of all generations can thrive. DM

Dominique Olivier writes at www.humanwriter.co.za

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.