Citi bonuses provide helpful how-not-to guide

By Stephen Gandel

Citigroup’s latest innovation: pay without performance. On Tuesday, the third-largest US bank said that top employees eligible to receive bonuses for cleaning up the error-prone lender’s endemic issues would see final payouts cut to 68% of target, or as much as $1.7 mln for top executives. But offering extra fillips to bankers for simply doing their jobs is a flawed premise, especially when Citi is not yet fixed.

Fraser and the board adopted Wall Street’s pay-to-fix-it approach. Under a transformation bonus scheme, over 250 top executives could earn up to $5 million each over three years on top of regular compensation if the bank mended its issues. Tuesday’s regulatory filing discloses that Citi met just 53% of its self-imposed milestones. The meager punishment: Millions of dollars in bonuses that weren’t as high as they could have been.

Even the bonus scheme suffered its own sort of “fat finger” flaw. The final payout was increased from 53% to 68% to reflect the rise in Citi’s shares as measured over a narrow five-day period in February, when they notched their highest mark in years. They weren’t there long. The stock opened on Thursday at $70.98, barely above the scheme’s benchmark price.

CONTEXT NEWS

Citigroup said on March 18 that the final installment of its three-year "transformation bonus program" would be paid at a 53% achievement percentage because the bank did not make enough progress quickly enough to improve its risk and control functions.

After adjusting for a total shareholder return component, the payout ratio for the last payment to 250 senior executives was 68%.

The special awards of up to $5 million per person were introduced in 2022. The first tranche paid out at 94% and the second tranche at 80%.