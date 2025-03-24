This week in civil society — World TB Day, Kathrada Death Anniversary and Expropriation Act debate

24 March 2025 is World Tuberculosis Day

This year’s theme, Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver, is a bold call for hope, urgency, and accountability.

Each year World TB Day is commemorated to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of tuberculosis (TB) and to step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic.

The date marks the day in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes TB, which opened the way towards diagnosing and curing this disease.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will host a World TB Day commemorative event at Ugu Sports and Leisure Centre in Gamalakhe, KwaZulu-Natal.

He will be joined by Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, SA National Aids Council (Sanac) Civil Society chairperson Solly Nduku, and Sanac Private Sector chairperson Nompumelelo Zikalala.

The public is encouraged to attend the event and get free health services on site, including:

TB screening

HIV testing

Blood pressure, eye, diabetes and cancer checks

On Monday, 24 March at 10am the Centre for Human Rights and Access Now will host a webinar on internet shutdowns and their impact on human rights in conflict-affected countries in Africa.

“Internet shutdowns are a growing crisis in conflict-affected African countries, restricting information, blocking aid, and shielding human rights violations,” the organisations said.

Register here.

On Tuesday, 25 March at 6pm Youth Capital will host a webinar unpacking the highly contested national budget.

Speakers include Duma Gqubule, Kaitlin Rawson and Pearl Pillay.

Join the conversation at this link.

Also on Tuesday at 6pm, the USC Institute on Inequalities in Global Health, Wits University, Wits School of Public Health, Section27 and Bhekisisa will host the South Africa launch of the Health and Human Rights Oral History Project.

The theme for his event is “Documenting health and human rights in a time of duress”, and Bhekisisa’s Mia Malan will moderate the discussion.

Speakers include:

Jonathan E Cohen (Professor of Clinical Population and Public Health at USC and director of policy engagement at the USC Institute on Inequalities in Global Health)

Noor Nieftagodien (RF South African chairperson in Local Histories, Present Realities)

Casey Fern (Wits master’s graduate)

Join in on the conversation here.

On Wednesday, 26 March at 3pm Defend Our Democracy will host a webinar on the Expropriation Act.

Expropriation — The answer to South Africa’s land reform problems? Will unpack the Expropriation Act, tackle misinformation surrounding the act and discuss the effectiveness of the act in addressing land reform and restitution.

Speakers include:

Bulelwa Mabasa (Director and the Head of Land Reform Practice at Werkmans Attorneys)

Gabrial Crouse (Executive Director of the Institute for Race Relations)

Register to join the conversation here.

Also on Wednesday at 3pm the Institute for African Alternatives will host an online panel discussion examining the pressing issues raised by the Stilfontein Mining Crisis.

“This critical discussion will address the lessons learned from the crisis and explore policy recommendations to ensure a sustainable and just future for artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM),” the organisation said.

The following will be on the table for discussion:

Regulatory Reform: What policy adjustments should the government implement to ensure a sustainable and safe future for ASM?

What policy adjustments should the government implement to ensure a sustainable and safe future for ASM? Economic Contribution: How can ASM be formalised to create jobs and boost economic growth while protecting miners?

How can ASM be formalised to create jobs and boost economic growth while protecting miners? Activism and Labor Movements: What has been the impact of mining activists and worker organisations, and what urgent gaps remain?

What has been the impact of mining activists and worker organisations, and what urgent gaps remain? Corporate Accountability: How must large mining companies be held accountable for environmental damage, abandoned mines, and their complicity in illegal mining operations?

How must large mining companies be held accountable for environmental damage, abandoned mines, and their complicity in illegal mining operations? Future of ASM: What role should the corporate mining sector play in integrating ASM into legal frameworks?

Register for the discussion here.

On Friday, 28 March at 9.30am Ahmed Kathrada Foundation will honour the life and legacy of Ahmed Kathrada on the 8th anniversary of his death.

The gathering will reflect on Kathrada’s commitment to justice, non-racialism, and democracy.

Venue: Ahmed Kathrada’s grave site, Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg

RSVP at eventsAKF@gmail.com