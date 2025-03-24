Daily Maverick
Rasool expulsion sparks a diplomatic divide, hardens SA attitudes against Trump's US

The continued targeting of South Africa by the Trump Administration and the reactions of many people to it may now show that South African hearts are hardening against the US. This may be the start of a major shift in attitudes that could persist for many years.
TrumpSA-Response-Harden-Grootes Illustrative image, from left: South African Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola addresses the press before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Remko de Waal) | US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Rebecca Noble / Getty Images) | Protesters demonstrate on the sidelines of the Global Convention of Solidarity with Palestine at the Union Buildings, Pretoria. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Kim Ludbrook) | The panel of judges at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Lina Selg)
Stephen Grootes
By Stephen Grootes
24 Mar 2025
While US President Donald Trump has been saying many things about many countries, it does appear as if he is personally offended by the continued existence of a democratically governed South Africa, led by black people who pursue an agenda of restitution.

While there has been much speculation and commentary about the reasons for this, it is clear that our government bringing the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice is an important element.

Interestingly, the first wave of comments by Trump appears to have led to calls for introspection about the government’s foreign policy.

But the latest events, including the expulsion of Ebrahim Rasool as ambassador to the US for saying something many South Africans believe, may now be leading to a change.

The fact that Rasool was met by such a large crowd, including provincial ANC figures, over the weekend is proof that he, and what he said, has some political support.

This may well have been from some defiance against the Presidency, which had specifically called for restraint on Rasool’s arrival, saying it did not want to antagonise the US any further.

However, on Monday morning, President Cyril Ramaphosa himself appeared to be speaking directly about the US and Trump when he said in his weekly newsletter that, “As South Africans, we should therefore reject the politics of divisiveness that is emerging in many parts of the world. In particular, we should challenge the completely false narrative that our country is a place in which people of a certain race or culture are being targeted for persecution.”

While this speaks directly to the US, Ramaphosa’s other main comment might also be interpreted as a refusal to back down in the Israel case.

Ramaphosa said in the same newsletter that “Human rights are universal and indivisible. As South Africa we stand in solidarity with all those whose right to lead lives of dignity are being undermined by conflict and war”.

Certainly, any move by our government to reverse course on the ICJ case would be met with howls of outrage.

It is even possible that the next few months see a debate around a clear binary choice; either we drop the ICJ case and retain our current trading status with the US (including our inclusion in Agoa), or continue the case and take an economic punishment.

If it were presented in that way, it is entirely possible that most South Africans would prefer to continue with the case.

Political extortion

The main reason is that they would feel it to be wrong to simply give in to bullying by an economic superpower.

And rationally, they would be correct to worry that if we gave in on this case, we may be forced to do other things to keep those trading privileges.

What could start as dropping the case now could result in us having to back the US at the United Nations on all sorts of issues.

In other words, many people may now simply see the US as using its economic power to commit an act of extortion on a poorer country.

Unfortunately, this is the correct way to see it.

However, this also means that South Africa has very little choice. As is well known, both in international relations and most school playgrounds, the only way to deal with a bully is to stand up to them. Otherwise, they will keep extorting things from you.

The only other option is to either find a friend who is bigger than the bully or to join a group of people who together can fight the bully.

At the same time, it should not be forgotten how the Russian invasion of Ukraine revealed how deep-seated some opposition to the US is in our society.

Apartheid ‘sympathies’

It was then US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (for the Biden Administration) who made the point in 2021 (in the context of assumed South African support for Russia) that “The Soviet Union was supportive of the freedom forces in South Africa, and of course, unfortunately, more than unfortunately, the United States was much too sympathetic to the apartheid regime”.

Those with longer memories may well recall how many South African leaders, including then President Thabo Mbeki, spent much time and energy opposing the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

This means that Trump’s attitude to South Africa now, and his continued attacks on the policies of our democratically elected government (however contested they may be), will fall on fertile soil.

It is for this reason that some leaders, such as EFF leader Julius Malema, find it very easy to insult Trump and those around him.

At the same time, the fact that ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was deeply critical of Trump in an article published in Daily Maverick on Friday suggests attitudes in the ANC are hardening against Trump.

Also, that Rasool published a statement on his return home (surely a first for an ambassador who has been declared persona non grata) may well indicate that it is his understanding that many South Africans will support an anti-Trump agenda.

Political party stances

Meanwhile, this situation does pose different questions for different parties.

For the EFF it is a simple gift. Perhaps Malema’s biggest unique selling point to voters over the years has been his willingness to oppose anti-black racism more loudly than anyone else. This moment allows him to simply attack Trump with no consequences.

The Freedom Front Plus, with a large constituency of farmers who stand to lose if SA is kicked out of Agoa, needs to show its voters the party is fighting for them.

This means the party may prefer a softer, more accommodating line (religion may play a role here too, in that some of its members may prefer to support Israel).

The DA, as always on the situation in the Middle East, may be slightly divided. 

It might prefer to try to mollify the US while also standing up for South Africa.

While it has played an important role in fighting the disinformation peddled by AfriForum and others (in some ways being the model of what used to be called a “loyal opposition”), its leaders may prefer a closer relationship with the US.

At the same time, having both Muslim and Jewish members in its caucus means that its leadership has to tread carefully.

Instead, what may emerge is that the DA focuses on grasping an opportunity to increase its power within the national coalition. This may be why the party’s Federal Council chair Helen Zille is publicly proposing that former leader Tony Leon be the next ambassador to the US.

Of course, for the ANC, the largest partner in the coalition and responsible for foreign affairs, the situation is much more complex.

While its decision to take Israel to the ICJ was borne from a long history of supporting the Palestinian cause (as Nelson Mandela

style="font-weight: 400;">once reminded Ted Koppel in the US back in 1990), it also knew that there would be consequences.

While it may not have been foreseeable then that Trump would win the US elections in November last year, it will be the party mostly seen as responsible for any economic fallout from the decision.

It also has to show that it is both making strong moral choices (ie supporting the Palestinians) while behaving responsibly on the economy (ie trying to keep the US as a trading partner).

Within that are difficult domestic options, including deciding on whether to use an ANC member as our next ambassador to the US or giving the national coalition more weight by appointing someone from the DA – or even going outside politics entirely.

If events continue in this direction, South Africa may become less connected to the US, both economically and culturally.

This would reduce the future influence the US has over South Africa and South Africans. In the same way, the UK has lost a huge amount of influence over South Africa over the past 20 years.

This shows how short-sighted Trump’s attitude towards South Africa is. DM

Karl Sittlinger Mar 25, 2025, 07:01 AM

We would do well to remember Omar al-Bashir, responsible for 300000 deaths, about 6 times more than the all the deaths of the current Palestinian conflict. The ANC had no moral qualms to let this man go, critisizing the West for being unfair. The ANC cannot style itself as being morally correct when it comes to Genocides, as they seem quite selective about it as long as it isnt about their friends. We can criticize the states for their stance but let's not forget the ANCs "morals".

Jon Quirk Mar 25, 2025, 07:35 AM

Agree

Ashley Stone Mar 25, 2025, 08:37 AM

100%

The Proven Mar 25, 2025, 09:22 AM

Trump is just the latest (dramatic) version of a shifting political reality worldwide. Politicians have learned to play on the fears of the electorate (e.g. immigrants), gaining votes and then bluntly exercising that power. On SA, our BEE laws are bluntly racist and does not (nor does it intend to) result in restitution. The land act does target only whites (expropriation without compensation to "redress" the past). My property can be taken simply because I am white.

Donald bemax Mar 25, 2025, 09:49 AM

I agree .. spot on

kanu sukha Mar 25, 2025, 11:01 AM

How I how the 'arithmetic' of Sittlinger (and the rest of the tribe that joined the refrain) in justifying genocides ! In which definition of genocide is the 'number' of people murdered, regarded as a criteria ? Speak to some holocaust survivors with a critical memory. About a 'refrain' - is that not the same one in which Zionists for 70+ years (USs longest forever war ) claim to be 'victims' while occupying (and expanding) Palestinian land and resorting to being God's 'chosen people' ? (Gideon Levy et al). Puts paid to president Musk and his little sniveling Nazi Trumpian claim of whites being 'victims'. The most shocking example of white 'victimisation' was perpetrated by the white supremacist Nazis, which Musk and Trump seem to endorse.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 25, 2025, 11:41 AM

Not speaking out on other genocides is still selective morality whichever way you look at it - especially ensuring that an absolute brute was given safe passage out of SA simply because our government saw Bashir's ICC case as 'a western plot'. Amazing how his own people booted him as soon as they could!

Karl Sittlinger Mar 25, 2025, 12:25 PM

As usual you got it all wrong. I have never justified what is happening in Gaza, and while I see fault with both Hamas and Israels actions, there is no defense for the over the top response from Israel. What I do resist is this narrative that the ANC is somehow on some moral highground when it comes to this topic, when they clearly have no issues supporting the Genocide by Bashir. Get your accusation straight.

Rob Wilson Mar 25, 2025, 09:57 AM

100% agree.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 25, 2025, 11:37 AM

Not to mention the 12 million Uyghurs being systemically abused in China, the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar (similar death toll to Gaza), the brutal suppression of Zimbabwe (Mbalula congratulated Mngagwa on his electoral 'win' last time out), the brutal murder of young women in Iran for not conforming to a dress code and the list goes on. The ANC has no moral high ground: witness its kleptocratic rule in SA and how it despises its own people.

Michael Bowes Mar 25, 2025, 07:04 AM

While I agree that the USA under Donald is a repulsive regime, the ANC should be reminded that in diplomacy there are interests, not friendships. Donald Trump is a capricious bully; he could wreck the South African economy just because we irritated him. Remember AGOA and how many jobs it means! We are in bed with an elephant - when it breaths out is when we can breath in.

Jon Quirk Mar 25, 2025, 07:35 AM

Agree

Ashley Stone Mar 25, 2025, 08:37 AM

On the money!

D'Esprit Dan Mar 25, 2025, 11:42 AM

Superbly put!

Una West Mar 25, 2025, 05:08 PM

Well said!

Martin Neethling Mar 25, 2025, 07:05 AM

An ‘act of extortion on a poorer country’ is far from the ‘correct’ way to view this. The writer seems to have got carried away by the limited excitement that was choreographed around Rasool’s return, and the attempts now to script him as a victim as opposed to a disaster. Suggesting that SA has two choices - find a bigger bully to side with or team up with others to fight the bully - misses the third. If SA continues to see the US as an enemy, ultimately they will oblige.

Jon Quirk Mar 25, 2025, 07:36 AM

Agree

D'Esprit Dan Mar 25, 2025, 11:47 AM

Spot on: the zero-sum thinking this has been reduced to in recent days is staggering. We have/had more than this kowtow or find a bigger bully option. We are not a global power, despite what Cyril seems to have convinced himself of, and given the ANCs callous track record domestically and regionally, we have no moral authority to wave around. Maybe give the 28m grant recipients a shot at dignity? Or the 40% unemployed? But no, let's throw the dwindling employed people under the bus too.

Jane Crankshaw Mar 25, 2025, 07:14 AM

The ICJ case should never have been driven by us - it was a purely political move by certain segments of our government and an NGO - more religious than political in its conception and completely at odds with our Gov. support of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine! We need to make up our mind about what is good and what is bad and we have plenty of domestic decisions to make in this regard. Learn from our BRICS &amp; Chinese partners - smile, nod and keep quiet!

Jon Quirk Mar 25, 2025, 07:37 AM

Agree - a bit of inscrutable Chinese face required.

Stef Rigotti Mar 25, 2025, 01:02 PM

Disagree totally...the South African government may be hypocritical in the fact that they are not consistent (e.g Russia- Ukraine and other examples) but you cannot not justify the decison made in thsi case. In fact many European countries should be ashamed of thir silence in this regard...lets not atlk about the US (with or without the orange peril)

Andrew Blaine Mar 25, 2025, 07:20 AM

Moral or political egoism costs, which, despite all our holy cries, we cannot afford! The crass stupidity of those who chose Rasool as their standard bearer boggles the mind! Was it error or purposeful sabotage?

v Mar 25, 2025, 07:21 AM

Trump &amp; Musk are giving SA a lesson in "SA African Economic Theory" - Nothing for Mahala. Rasool should have come back with 1) Starlink (Less all the BEE "BS") 2) The best AGOA deal we have ever seen 3) HIV USAID package better than the last one (This is a priviledge not a right) - "we" don't pay tax in the USA. Rasool - nobody gives a rat's ass what your political or religious views are. You failed SA

The Proven Mar 25, 2025, 09:13 AM

Agreed!

Peter Geddes Mar 25, 2025, 10:57 AM

That applies if you want to live in a world where only money and power have value, and nothing else matters. Sorry, not for me…

D'Esprit Dan Mar 25, 2025, 11:50 AM

I take it you're not one of the 40% unemployed or one of the 28m grant recipients who'd rather have a shot at a job and dignity than bask in the glow of the ANC's 'values'?

Jon Quirk Mar 25, 2025, 07:34 AM

Economic realities that American money supports major chunks of our healthcare system, our ability to mitigate against climate change, our Agoa exports that supports significant employment, the absence of which will set our country back decades. Politics is not a wish-list but shaped, formed and funded by realities. If we do not successfully adapt to US policy changes, we are doomed. Selective morality is not something we can afford.

Rod MacLeod Mar 25, 2025, 07:34 AM

Not all Americans support Trump. Not all South Africans support Ramaphosa. To conflate the opinions and heart-felt feelings of American and South African citizens with the lying politicians Trump and Ramaphosa that are unfortunately their leaders at this time is disingenuous at best and in bad faith at worst. This article is riddled with contentious half-truths too many to call out here - a thoroughly contemptible attempt at sh!t-stirring.

kanu sukha Mar 25, 2025, 11:11 AM

Have you not fallen into the same "half truths" and 'disingenuous' you rail against ? So much for "conflation" and "contemptible attempt". ! Maybe just have difficulty in understanding 'different' perspectives and 'contestation' of mainstream superior wisdom.

John P Mar 25, 2025, 08:09 AM

Whilst I agree that Trump is a bully I do not see China stepping up to be that friend we need to stand up to the bully. We are a very small fish in a very big pond, teasing the shark is not a great survival strategy.

Hidden Name Mar 25, 2025, 05:10 PM

China is indeed waiting in the wings. To take everything of value they can from us. They are NO ONES friend. Nor are the Russians. Also, they dont actually bring us much of value - yes, we buy more from China than anywhere else, but we sell orders of magnitude more to the US - so China is actually a massive cost to our trade balance. Its like people live in another dimension when they bleat on about this stuff. Depressing doesnt begin to cover it.

Jubilee 1516 Mar 25, 2025, 09:29 AM

SG, the US taxpayer owes us nothing, and has no obligation to throw billions down this bottomless black hole with its anti-Amercan attitude. How is that anti-restitution? We are "restituting" back to the time the hated colonialists introduced the pen, wheel and sail here. Apartheid was vile back then; new Apartheid is vile now. At least old Apartheid, according to UN HDI's, produced the best educated and developed black majority on Earth. The US did not support the Apartheid government anything like Russia, China, East Germany, Cuba and other anti-democracy forces supported for instance the MPLA and MK. "Old SA" for instance did not receive American fighter planes like Angolans and Cubans received MiGs. Old SA built a highly profitable arms industry, ANC destroyed Denel.

Gerrie Pretorius Mar 25, 2025, 02:37 PM

On the button!

Jill Davies Mar 25, 2025, 02:57 PM

I wholeheartedly agree with you - well put.

Michele Rivarola Mar 25, 2025, 09:34 AM

One again the so-called strategic and trading importance of SA is being grossly overplayed. Those who advocate showing the US the middle finger would do well to be prepared to employ those who will lose their jobs as a result of their obtuse ideologies. Learn from India they are everyone's friend and to great benefit to their country. Ideologies don't put bread on the table, they sure take it away though. A pragmatic approach is required so that we don't throw baby and bath water out.

kanu sukha Mar 25, 2025, 11:24 AM

You mean the India that democrat Gandhi strived after, or the one autocrat Modhi took over ? Certainly a lesson in the law of action and reaction. A scrutiny of Brij Maharaj's article last week, may provide some (not all) insights.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 25, 2025, 09:35 AM

"the only way to deal with a bully is to stand up to them." Or, as Mike Tyson famously observed, "everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face." The key issue is why the ANC thinks it is important in global affairs? We're not. Our economy is shrinking in real terms, our infrastructure is stuffed, our jobless rate is 40% and counting, and yet our 'leaders' swan around like they're important? Why can't we act according to our size: stay out of fights that aren't ours.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 25, 2025, 09:35 AM

kanu sukha Mar 25, 2025, 11:28 AM

Imagine Gandhi saying we can't stand up to once GREAT Britain ! 'Empires' don't last forever.

Pieter van de Venter Mar 25, 2025, 01:09 PM

At least Ghandi occupied the moral high ground. The ANC only occupies luxury homes and vehicles.

akwjacks Mar 25, 2025, 10:33 AM

When will we get over the illusion of SA exceptionalism - no-one cares about the Rainbow transition - and we have Zuma et al to thank for our rapid descent from the moral high ground of the mid 90s - the ANC should stop posturing for cheap domestic political points (e.g. Sandton Drive renaming debacle), grow up and exercise a bit of real politik that represents the interests of the people of SA (jobs, FDI and balance in the non-aligned strategy).

kanu sukha Mar 25, 2025, 11:45 AM

"Stop posturing for cheap political points " ... like the US renaming the gulf of Mexico .. and annexing Canada and Greenland, and so many other whoppers ? LOL ! The verdict of the ICJ case .. 'without foundation', 'no standing', 'without foundation', 'no merit', 'baseless' etc etc (promoted ad nauseum by the captured mainstream media) must really hurt the uber alles US (and western) narrative of superiority .

Martin Neethling Mar 25, 2025, 01:18 PM

Instead of only replying to other people’s comments, why not post your own views on the article. Explain how you see it. Let others test your thinking.

Hidden Name Mar 25, 2025, 05:17 PM

ICJ case is a fairly blantant example of Iran paying a bribe to the ANC - at least thats how it looks. Granted, that cannot be proven, but the circumstantial evidence is strong. How does that make you feel? That your favoured ANC have likely accepted a bribe from a murderous dictatorial theocracy which likes to kill and abuse its women and men for daring to disagree with them? Moral high ground? I seriously dont think so.

evan ho Mar 25, 2025, 10:53 AM

It’s kind of tragic the platform DM are giving to Rasool, who was unable to serve his country in the US due to hatred for Trump, quite apart from his bigoted support for antisemitic terrorists and Islamists. DM was the one SA publication prepared to stand against ANC patronage but sadly you’ve giving up that position in your blind anti-American sentiment. It’s tragic. US still the land of the brave and the free.

Stef Rigotti Mar 25, 2025, 01:21 PM

You have to be kidding surely..... "the brave and the free"? And maybe Rasool's bigoted support just may be against crimes of war or genocide and not so much in support of anti-"Israeli" terrorists (not to be confused with anti-semitism, or are those Americans of Jewish religion also called anti-semitic?)

kanu sukha Mar 26, 2025, 12:08 AM

Have you heard of the genocide of the indigenous people of America ? Land of the hubristic and genocidal might more accurately describe it !

Mar 25, 2025, 11:07 AM

The ANC may at last be on the way to realising that chumming up to warlords like Putin while forsaking our friends in the West was, and is, a bad idea. Putin will give us carrots to the same degree as Donald Trump when it suits him. Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, Scandinavia, and the entire EU, will all welcome us in joining them to flip the bird at Trump. They will be only too happy to buy our goods in favour of supporting a vindictive and incredibly stupid senile idiot like Trump.

Hercules Louw Mar 25, 2025, 12:15 PM

The ICJ court case seems to be at the heart of the strained US/SA relations and as such merits a rational objective cost/benefit analysis from the perspective of ordinary SA citizens. The following questions should be addressed. How many Palestinian and/or Israeli hostage's lives were saved? Did the court case lengthen or shorten the war? How many SA lives will be lost due to the cutting USAID? How many SA jobs and revenue linked to AGOA are at risk? Is it worthwhile for SA to dig in?

Lyn Scheibe Scheibe Mar 25, 2025, 12:21 PM

Is Rasool not the same guy involved in the brown envelope affair in Cape Town so many years ago? just asking....

kanu sukha Mar 26, 2025, 12:25 AM

That is like asking if Trump is not the same person who has was found guilty (more than once nogal!) in a US court of law ? In other words a convicted felon ! Just thinking ...

Beyond Fedup Mar 25, 2025, 12:33 PM

What an absolute hypocrite and liar Ramaphosa is! Human rights are universal and indivisible??? Tell that to the Ukrainians, Zimbabweans, Venezuelians , Mozambicans etc etc. All that rotten man and his putrid party have is selective human rights that suits their sinister agenda. It is the same as their big lie that SA is non-aligned. SA is anything but and closely aligns and supports the most evil mass-murderers, human right abusers and vicious tyrants like Putin etc.

Stef Rigotti Mar 25, 2025, 01:23 PM

Well...he is right in that statement ...just not right in its implementation

Jeff Robinson Mar 25, 2025, 12:43 PM

Hey DM. It is far past time that you tell us who to thank for the photo collages that are created to effectively capture what the article/editorial is about. Excellent work whoever you are. Siyabonga kakhulu.

Freda Brodie Mar 25, 2025, 02:38 PM

Firstly, Stephen says Rasool was met by a large crowd, a large crowd is 1000 plus people. I watched it, maybe there was only up to 200 people, mainly Muslim and cops, and the odd Anc leader. Rasool should have skipped the reception and should have kept quiet. He is a disgrace! Ramaphosa says to reject the policy of divisive politics, which is exactly what our own politicians are doing. Iran paid the Anc who couldn’t even pay salaries at the time when they opened the ICJ case, go figure

Smudger Smiff Mar 25, 2025, 02:51 PM

I think it is naive and unhelpful to everyone to paint SA as the innocent victim of a misinformed/disingenous Trump. The ANC's true colours, intentions are well-described in trecent piece by Daliel Elhoff in Politics Web - between-two-expropriation-truths? He reports the speech by Mzwanele Nyhontso, Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development on 11 March 2025. It's worth finding Stephen.

Steuart Pennington Mar 25, 2025, 04:54 PM

This is a very confused and confusing article, unbalanced, uncontextual, and very one-sided “SA led by black people who pursue an agenda of restitution” Really? Restitution in what? Education? Employment? Safety? Public service? Health? Economic growth? Clean government? Clearly Stephen Grootes is still as blinkered as he was on SAfm. Baffling!

kanu sukha Mar 26, 2025, 12:19 AM

Stephen, notwithstanding your numerous previous criticisms of the ANC, judged by the numerous outpourings of being an ANC 'stooge', your latest analysis seems to have unlocked a hornets nest of 'liberal' thinking ! My suggestion is that you take succour from the perspectives of Sean Jacobs and Brett Davidson.

Martin Neethling Mar 26, 2025, 06:21 AM

To describe Grootes’s weekly outpourings as ‘analysis’ is too generous, and his ANC leanings are self-confessed, so no ‘stooge’ label is needed even if comfortable. Yes I’m sure Grootes likes Davison's anti Trump/US/Musk views, although Sean Jacob’s musings about ‘Africa as a Country’ are pretty marginal, even for our columnist.

Pieter van de Venter Mar 26, 2025, 12:33 PM

No Stephen, you cannot say "hardening of SA attitudes". It is a too Groot statement. Maybe hardening of some attitudes?? You do not have to like Trump to agree with some of his points. For how long has the ANC been warned about "hardening of attitudes" against their racist laws? But it all fell on deaf ears. They had a majority.

chulleyrsa Mar 27, 2025, 07:25 AM

Please probe and disclose whether ANC took funds from Iran as a gift for launching the ICJ case against Israel.

chrysos.eng Mar 27, 2025, 10:38 PM

Israel has a right to defend itself. South Africas ICJ case was and is a deflection from the poor condition the ANC has left the country in. To persue the ICJ case is a waste of hundreds of millions of our tax payers money to gain nothing. Use that money to help the poorest people.