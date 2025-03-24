Politically Aweh goes live with ‘Nation in a State’

From Donald Trump’s Afrikaner refugee offer, the EFF’s imploding leadership, the MK party already looting from its own coffers and corruption in every sector, South Africa is in a state! And we’re breaking it all down!

KG is joined by co-host Onke Ngcuka, Daily Maverick’s Suné Payne and Letlhogonolo Letshele from Open Secrets. Together they unpack the corruption in the private sector, government, and even rural municipalities. And, of course, a familiar face returns, played by the hilarious Keeno-Lee Hector.

“A wealthy foreigner comes from abroad, gets government contracts for their own companies, and goes into cahoots with the president to control key state institutions? Now, why does that just sound so familiar?”

The year 2025 has landed with a bang as US Presidents Donald Trump and Elon Musk are shaking up the world order by taking inspiration from South Africa’s own State Capture playbook and the “good old days” of apartheid.

As if President Cyril Ramaphosa doesn’t already have enough on his plate trying to keep the GNU (Government of National Unity) together and manage other pressures from abroad — like trouble in the DRC.

And how are we dealing with our own corruption situation and its impacts?

Expect sharp analysis, candid conversation, and a good dose of humour as we examine the real state of the nation! DM

