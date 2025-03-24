Former ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool welcomed back home, and more from around the world

ANC, SACP and COSATU members welcome former South African Ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool Ebrahim Rasool and his wife, Roshieda, at the Cape Town International Airport on March 23, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The former ambassador was declared persona non grata and expelled from Washington last week for comments he made related to the Trump administration. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Theo Jeptha) Reporters interview former South African Ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool Ebrahim Rasool at the Cape Town International Airport on March 23, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The former ambassador was declared persona non grata and expelled from Washington last week for comments he made related to the Trump administration. Indian police personnel detain student activists and supporters of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) during a protest against the Indian government in New Delhi, India, 24 March 2025. Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) student activists protested against the Indian government, demanding the rollback of the National Education Policy 2020. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA A protester wearing a whirling dervish costume performs in front of Turkish riot police barricades as he tries to march to Taksim Square from the Istanbul Municipality headquarters during a protest against the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in Istanbul, Turkey, 23 March 2025. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of the Republican People's Party (CHP) was jailed and dismissed by the Turkish Ministry of Interior on 23 March on corruption charges following his detention on March 19 along with 100 others. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN Elfyn Evans of Great Britain and Scott Martin of Great Britain compete with their Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 during Rally Kenya, Round 3 of the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship on March 23, 2025 in Naivasha, Kenya. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images) People participate in the National Carnival Parade in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 23 March 2025. Santo Domingo was filled with color, music, and creativity for the National Carnival Parade, the main popular cultural celebration of the Dominican Republic, birthplace of the first carnival in the Americas. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA A group of young people with body paint and costumes dance through the streets as part of the San Nicolas de los Ranchos Carnival on March 23, 2025 in Puebla, Mexico. In this carnival, young people paint their bodies and dance in the town's streets. It is worth noting that it is the closest town to the Popocatepetl volcano. (Photo by Hector Quintanar/Getty Images) Athletes brake at a soft wall after a Women's 60m Hurdles semi-final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, 22 March 2025. EPA-EFE/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES Indonesian surfer Rio Waida during the third stage of the World Surfing Championship and the only stage of the World Championship that takes place in Europe, which will take place at Super Tubos beach, in Peniche, 23 March 2025. EPA-EFE/CARLOS BARROSO A model presents a creation of designer Maggie Ma at the China Fashion Week 2025 in Beijing, China, 24 March 2025. China Fashion Week 2025 runs from 20 to 28 March. EPA-EFE/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES An explosion following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, 23 March 2025. Israeli forces resumed airstrikes on Gaza on 18 March, ending a ceasefire that had been in place since 19 January. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER A road is closed in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, 24 March 2025, as a wildfire fueled by strong winds spreads for the third consecutive day. EPA-EFE/YONHAP The Houses of Parliament stand on Whitehall in London, Britain, 23 March 2025. Britain's Chancellor Rachel Reeves has promised that the UK Government’s Civil Service running costs will be cut by 15 percent with a reduction of Whitehall jobs by civil service jobs by 10,000 by the end of the decade. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL A participant displays messages on the cheek as people rally during the national protest for the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, in Brussels, Belgium, 23 March 2025. Nearly 200 associations, NGOs, and trade unions, supported by hundreds of citizens, called for a 'stand against racism'. This event, intended to 'impose a real change' against 'an ideology of extreme right that is increasingly translated into politics' in a demonstration to fight against the banalization of racism, violence, and extreme right. EPA-EFE/FREDERIC SIERAKOWSKI A man walks past a billboard that shows Elon Musk and reads: "Let's De-Musk Social Media" on March 24, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. The billboard is calling for support for a petition drive called "Save Social" for the creation of independent social media networks in Europe. Musk, through his "X" platform, has lent strong support to European far-right groups and has sought to directly influence European elections outcomes. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) A woman rides a bicycle past graffiti that reads: "Eat the rich, Free Daniela!" in the neighborhood where RAF member Daniela Klette lived before her arrest last year on March 24, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. Klette's trial on charges including armed robbery is scheduled to begin tomorrow. Klette was a "third generation" member of the Red Army Faction, a leftist terror group that was responsible for politically motivated murders, kidnappings and attacks in the 1980s and 90s, but also supermarket and money transport robberies in the 2000s. Two of her accomplices, Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg, are still on the run. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Pope Francis leaves the Gemelli hospital, where he has been hospitalised for 37 days in Rome, Italy, 23 March 2025. Pope Francis was discharged with a prescription for at least two months of convalescence after spending more than five weeks in the hospital for bilateral pneumonia. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO A nun prays in St Peter's Square during the rosary prayer service for the health of Pope Francis after his release from hospital on March 23, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis was discharged from Gemelli hospital in Rome on Sunday, following more than five weeks of treatment for a respiratory tract infection and double ­pneumonia. The 88-year-old pontiff has returned to his residence at Casa Santa Marta in Vatican City, where he will spend at least two months convalescing. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Christopher Furlong). DM