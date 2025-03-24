Daily Maverick
Diversity diverted — global headwinds force rethinking of BEE in SA

South Africa’s economic and social stability hinges on genuine, not superficial, transformation.
p17 Reimagining BEE Illustrative image: The challenge now is to reimagine BEE in the construction industry in a way that genuinely serves local communities and emerging businesses.
By Yeshiel Panchia
24 Mar 2025
With the ascent of Donald Trump into the US presidency, the removal of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives from the US federal government began in earnest, and soon many corporates began to follow suit.

Such reversals indicate a widely scoped retreat from diversity-driven agendas, with discussions about the promotion of racial redress exploding in South Africa with regard to our own diversity initiatives, notably broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE), nearly three decades after apartheid’s end.

The shifting international landscape underscores the urgency of assessing South Africa’s DEI and BEE policies. Have these interventions achieved their intended purpose?

South Africa: a unique context

South Africa’s context is uniquely defined by its history of racial segregation and systematic discrimination. Our country’s diversity policies take the form of B-BBEE – legislation enacted specifically to rectify historical economic injustices caused by apartheid.

Unlike broader global DEI initiatives, B-BBEE explicitly targets economic redistribution through mechanisms such as ownership equity, management control, skills development, enterprise support, preferential procurement and socioeconomic development.

After the end of apartheid employment in South Africa rose significantly from about 8.9 million employed individuals in 1994 to about 15.1 million in 2024. Black South Africans accounted for the biggest increase, climbing from roughly 63% of total employment in 1994 to about 73% in 2014, according to Statistics South Africa data.

On the surface, this appears to be a clear policy success, yet the reality is complex and nuanced. Although more black South Africans entered employment, their movement into higher-skilled occupations has been frustratingly limited.

(Racially) mixed results

Skilled occupational representation among black South Africans increased only slightly from 15% in 1994 to 18% by 2014. In contrast, skilled employment among white and Indian/Asian groups significantly expanded during the same period.

This tension illustrates a fundamental question surrounding BEE’s success. On the one hand, BEE has undeniably facilitated the emergence of a significant black middle class. Academic Frank Horwitz, in a sweeping 2011 study, notes that affirmative action mandates effectively reshaped managerial roles, leading black representation in senior management to increase dramatically, reaching 42% by 2007, which would have been unthinkable under apartheid.

However, although this represented significant progress at the managerial level, the broader picture reveals systemic challenges that remain unresolved.

Chief among these issues is unemployment, particularly among young black South Africans. In early 2024, official youth unemployment in South Africa was staggeringly high at 60.8%, disproportionately affecting previously disadvantaged groups, particularly young black people.

Structural economic sluggishness, a failing education system and persistent inequality are key factors that sustain this bleak scenario. Economic stagnation has restricted overall job creation, disproportionately affecting those without skills or higher education – the majority of whom are black or coloured.

Moreover, the prevalence of “fronting” – a practice Lionel October, former director-general of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, explicitly identified as a major problem as early as 2013 – undermines genuine empowerment.

Such practices not only dilute policy effectiveness, but also foster cynicism and resentment, fuelling the narrative of elite capture, where only politically connected individuals benefit significantly.

South Africa’s BEE efforts now face additional headwinds as multinational corporations operating locally reassess their commitment to local DEI policies. In a paper published by Fairbridges Wertheim Becker, one of the oldest law firms in the country, Nadia Nassiep and Ali Sonday highlight the pressures corporations face amid shifting international trends, particularly in the context of the government of national unity.

“There’s growing corporate caution towards DEI initiatives globally. Companies are increasingly wary about appearing overly politicised or socially engineered, especially under mounting economic pressures. South African companies will have to navigate these international pressures carefully if they are to maintain commitments to genuine economic transformation.”

Clear but imperfect progress

Yet, the intrinsic value of diversity in workplaces remains undeniable. International research clearly demonstrates that diverse organisations enjoy improved innovation, creativity and financial performance.

Moreover, extensive research has been conducted on the efficacy of inclusive workplace hiring and practices. McKinsey, which has performed more than a decade of research on the matter, illustrates this clearly. In its 2023 report it states that, among other benefits, “companies in the top quartile for gender diversity on executive teams are 39% more likely to outperform financially compared to their less-diverse peers”.

Systemic and structural issues remain

However, despite BEE efforts, alarming racial disparities in income and wealth persist. Black South Africans continue to earn significantly less than their white counterparts, even when employed in similar roles.

Ownership of economic assets further underscores these inequalities. As of 2022, non-white ownership on the JSE was only 30%, whereas white South Africans and foreigners held about 70%.

This imbalance reveals persistent barriers to substantial wealth accumulation and underscores the necessity for stronger enforcement and broader policy refinement.

Public sector employment, however, demonstrates the potential effectiveness of aggressively enforced BEE. More than 80% of public sector employees, including senior management, are now black, signifying rapid demographic transformation made possible by strict regulatory compliance and deliberate hiring practices.

The private sector has lagged significantly, though, highlighting that without strong enforcement and clear incentives, transformation can remain superficial.

How change can be made

To achieve meaningful economic empowerment, policymakers must address critical underlying issues. Comprehensive educational reform linked directly to market requirements is essential for bridging persistent skill mismatches.

October emphasises the urgency of refining and integrating B-BBEE policy with broader economic strategies: “B-BBEE must enter a new phase, fostering entrepreneurship, diversifying value chains and aligning more closely with national economic strategies like the industrial policy and the New Growth Path.”

Only through such integrated and rigorous approaches can South Africa ensure its BEE policies deliver inclusive, broad-based economic growth.

Ultimately, although BEE and DEI policies have reshaped South Africa’s workforce, deeply entrenched structural inequalities remain stubbornly resistant.

Genuine diversity and economic empowerment are still elusive three decades after democracy’s dawn. For South Africa to realise the promise of a better life for all, policymakers, corporations and civil society must commit to true diversity, not merely as regulatory compliance, but as a fundamental pursuit of equity and inclusivity.

The resilience and stability of South Africa’s economic and social fabric depend on achieving this authentic transformation, fulfilling democracy’s initial promise made 30 years ago. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.

Comments

Kim Webster Mar 24, 2025, 03:38 PM

Government dictating ownership to private enterprise ie straight forward state intervention. In which case it’s no longer private enterprise. Guaranteed to discourage initiative.

Jeff Robinson Mar 24, 2025, 04:06 PM

Redress is about putting right past wrongs. As years and decades roll by, it becomes increasing difficult if not impossible to achieve redress for those who were wronged as more and more of those who were either losers or winners i.r.o. apartheid (as with slavery) are dead. The only defensible way forward to genuine empowerment and equity is to ensure that succeeding generations get the best possible educational opportunities leading (not to degrees) but to demonstrable competence.

Dion Black Mar 24, 2025, 04:16 PM

There have been many, many alternatives to BEE offered by very intelligent people, that could be so influential in spreading the wealth amongst SA citizens, but our racist ANC thugs would not benefit, so they sweep it all under the carpet, and continue to peddle lies to "our people". Sad.

Don Haynes-Smart Mar 24, 2025, 04:29 PM

The most effective way to redress inequality is to scrap BEE and many of the other race based regulations and let the economy flourish. The 'rising tide' will lift everybody with man in the street seeing the benefit. Businesses will stop having to jump through hoops to keep compliant with all these regulations and focus on their core function - helping a business make money. The revenue lost to BEE tenderpreneurs and 'fronting' will benefit all

Steve Broekmann Mar 26, 2025, 08:26 AM

Well said. If only the racist ANC would listen

Jubilee 1516 Mar 24, 2025, 04:48 PM

By 1652 the VOC was already 50 years old, in real terms the world's most profitable and biggest company ever. The world's first listed company. The world's first stock exchange, Amsterdam. Dutch corporate law that would eventually build much of the economies of London, New York's Wall Street, Shanghai, Hong Kong. My comment may be misunderstood as bigoted, despite it being 100% factual and very well intended. The VOC also introduced the wheel and plough to SA. The Dutch/English being the second wave of settlers, the Bantu expansion the first, first introduced nations already at very different levels of development to each other. So, will we redress till we are all back at 1652/1820 level, a more natural level. Will it be ideologically or scientifically determined?

Johan Buys Mar 24, 2025, 05:32 PM

I like statistics, but question some claims’ basis. When we say blacks own 30% of the JSE, how is this determined? What race are pension and retirement funds and unit trusts? What race are companies and trusts? What race are individuals for that matter - we have no race identifier in ID numbers. Is Van Rooyen name assumed white? Remember Des… We’re doomed while we fixate on race.

Karl Sittlinger Mar 24, 2025, 05:38 PM

Not all DEI initiatives are positive, some have been proven to foster and amplify racial divisions. Even a cursory look at some studies on this topic lay bare some major problems that some DEI methods can enable. A much more nuanced conversation is necessary, not this typical "DEI good, everyone not agreeing is obviously right wing" level of discussion we are having at the moment. DEI is one of the reasons Trump won, maybe it's worth looking at it a little more critically?

Karl Sittlinger Mar 24, 2025, 06:01 PM

As for BEE, while it may have helped a bit, it has also caused untold damage to our economy and growth. The amount of theft, incompetence in the name of BEE is calculated in the trillions by some. BEE at this point is causing alot of damage, and the fact that this is not even mentioned in this article makes this a bit of a puff piece. When can we start having an honest discussion what does work and what doesn't?

Karl Sittlinger Mar 27, 2025, 08:10 AM

As usual you have nothing to add but ad hominem attacks Kanu. Meaningless.

Lawrence Sisitka Mar 31, 2025, 03:03 PM

Actually anti-DEI is one of the Trumpian obsessive bigotries, and anything that put him in power should be avoided like the plague, unless, of course, we want to return the the Paleozoic swamp from which we, OK our reptilian ancestors, emerged. So long may genuine DEI continue.

Karl Sittlinger Apr 6, 2025, 11:05 AM

The idea that everything that Trump says is wrong simply because Trump said it is a complete logical fallacy. Every topic deserves to be interrogated by its own merrits irrespective of who says it. There is enough studies out there that show clearly that some DEI initiatives are not productive and achieve the opposite of what they set out to do. The fact that someone like Trump could leverage this topic to gain votes should maybe lead to some introspection rather than such kneejerk reactions.

Marion Botma Mar 24, 2025, 09:43 PM

McKinsey... seriously? Your writer uses their research??

Gretha Erasmus Mar 24, 2025, 10:14 PM

With every expansion of BEE laws the economy has decreased. Initially BEE quotas could be fulfilled through skills development, then through forced filling of positions, then through forced ownership, forced into private companies. Go and look at a graph of additions to BEE laws in SA and then go and look at the economy. The more red tape to private business by BEE laws the more the economy contracted. Let the economy grow, then everyone will benefit.

kanu sukha Mar 26, 2025, 09:58 PM

Everyone ? .. including the ones who have already ? Show me the graph of how that will work please ?

Rod MacLeod Mar 31, 2025, 08:23 AM

First, you show us the graph of how current practice has benefitted everyone ...

Gazeley Walker Apr 1, 2025, 01:15 PM

Show me a graph reflecting where the previously disadvantaged black population have benefitted against the massive cadre enrichment that has occurred since BEE was introduced. How many "connected" black ANC cadres became instant millionaires on the back of companies buying them off to meet their black investment quotas? Weigh this against the millions of poor blacks who have seen no benefit from BEE, and show me what the ANC government has done to address this horrendous situation.

Gerrie Pretorius Mar 24, 2025, 10:18 PM

“ …. effectiveness of aggressively enforced BEE. More than 80% of public sector employees, including senior management, are now black, …. “ So effective that all SOEs and most municipalities are totally bankrupt, driven by greed and corruption, with unemployment at horrific levels. Thank you anc!

Jane Crankshaw Mar 25, 2025, 06:40 AM

Some great comments to this article - sadly all appear to be by whites…it would be enlightening to get comments from blacks as to their take on the current effectiveness of BEE policies and whether they should remain or be disbanded. Do they create jobs? Are they derogatory to those capable of getting ahead on their own cognisance? Are these policies racist along the same lines as Apartheid? Or are they critical to a future of integration and harmony? Takes two sides to Tango!

kanu sukha Mar 26, 2025, 10:37 PM

Beware ! You are not supposed to refer to colour (code for race). Notwithstanding a certain Donnie's penchant for the orange hue ... only on the face though. According to some analysts/commentators .. it apparently makes one a 'racist'. Ignoring this or wearing blinkers about this 'thing' called race apparently solves the issue . About "integration &amp; harmony" .. not as long as president Musk and his orange hued sidekick are alive ! According to Bolton, they have and would continue engaging in something called 'regime change' - sometimes overtly and at other times covertly to defend it. They even warn about a 'white genocide'. Not sure if they mean Gaza/Palestine style ?

Rod MacLeod Mar 31, 2025, 08:25 AM

Are you ADDing to the debate on this article, or drifting again? We're talking about BEE in South Africa here.

Gazeley Walker Apr 1, 2025, 01:22 PM

Not sure I understand exactly what your response refers to, especially in the context of the article I just read. But then again, I do not read through tinted glasses, so I can fairly differentiate between colours without any racial baggage.

Mar 25, 2025, 10:33 AM

If I have a service, product, or supply problem at a government organisation, I know that at floor level my problem is going to be met (mostly) with incompetence, or a lack of understanding and/or interest. Escalating it to management level may resolve the issue but mostly with great difficulty. I know from experience that if a white staff member or manager gets involved, my problem is usually resolved on the turn. Correct this anomaly and SA will grow rapidly and prosper.

Blaine McCleland Mar 25, 2025, 10:38 AM

Up front the author states out that from 1994 to 2024 employment increased from 8.5 to 15.1m which indicates policy success by the ANC (at least in pure employment numbers). A dramatic increase, but how does that square with the huge unemployment stats at present. Quite simply. That only represents a 1.77% pa growth rate over the 30 years which is significantly less than the population growth. This is a Trumpian omission - the rest of the piece then has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Rob Glenister Mar 25, 2025, 10:42 AM

Your rejection of my previous comment was petty - no reason was given. Surely DM has a broader approach to comments than this.

Julian Cape Town Mar 25, 2025, 12:35 PM

The lack of insight into real empowerment is so glaringly lacking - it is laughable. The only way for BEE to penetrate senior management is through networks. Do you think if Siya Kolisi never went to Grey College, he would be Springbok Captain? BEE has to create high level networks of support - like Jews, Afrikaners, Moslems and WASPs have. That is the way it works - wealthy, educated black networks taking care of their own - with no ANC interference.

Miles Japhet Mar 25, 2025, 12:53 PM

It's about jobs guys!! The DM needs to get its editorial slant in the direction of practical measures to grow this economy - no quick fixes or social engineering. The ANC has no ability or desire to reform and the lack of education (deliberate?) of the masses means they cannot see that ANC policy is disastrous for them, despite every form of enterprise they touch collapsing. Sad

Jane Crankshaw Mar 26, 2025, 06:40 AM

The scary thing is that “Education” is the second highest benefiter of our Budget - so where is all this money going if it’s not actually educating the masses? A conundrum that is never addressed!

kanu sukha Mar 26, 2025, 11:32 PM

The Republicans are complaining about the same thing, in what Sanders calls the 'richest' country in the world ! I guess the conundrum is in distinguishing between educating and indoctrinating, and is very fine .. and also subject to 'interpretation'. And the tech giant owners smile all the way to their billions, on fanning our 'conundrum'.

Deon Botha-Richards Mar 27, 2025, 10:22 AM

I very much doubt there’s any credibility in quoting statistics that are a decade or more old. If we’re assessing the success of BEE in 2025 one needs stats from 2024 or 2023 at the oldest. The figures on JSE ownership are also misleading. Direct white ownership is around 12%. And GEPF is a significant investor mostly for black pension investors. One cannot claim most wealth on the JSE is concentrated in white hands. Even if whites are generally wealthier.

Deon Botha-Richards Mar 27, 2025, 10:22 AM

May 2, 2025, 10:37 PM

&gt; As of 2022, non-white ownership on the JSE was only 30%, whereas white South Africans *and foreigners* held about 70%. You are evidently a follower of Goebbels Yeshiel Repeating a made-up statistic doesn't make it true. Where's your proof? Your "race" is not encoded in your ID number. The JSE does not record your race when you buy shares. This made up number comes from some poor research by the BBBEEE Commission, which fails to distinguish between "whites" and foreigners. Why?