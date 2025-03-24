Cape Epic riders beat blistering sun and stormy weather to complete the trek

After eight days of continuous riding, just under 600km covered across the hills of Durbanville, Paarl, Stellenbosch and Somerset West while climbing for more than 16,000m, the 21st edition of the Cape Epic ended on Sunday.

Swiss duo Nino Schurter and Filippo Colombo (SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing) claimed the win at the finish line at Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West after coming in at a cumulative two hours, 12 minutes and 39 seconds.

It was one minute and 31 seconds faster than Italians Luca Braidot and Simone Avondetto (Wilier-Vittoria).

Schurter and Colombo led the overall Epic standings from stage one all the way to stage seven.

In the women’s section, Denmark’s Annika Langvad claimed her sixth Cape Epic title and teammate, Argentinian Sofia Gomez Villafane (Toyota|Specialized), her second, as the pair led the race from the first pedal at the prologue at Meerendal Wine Estate until the final one entering Lourensford.

Filippo Colombo and Nino Schurter during Stage 4 of the 2025 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Fairview, Paarl, Cape Town, South Africa on the 20th March 2025. (Photo by Nick Muzik/Cape Epic)

Langvad’s victory (she has won all six of her appearances at the event) makes her the most successful rider in the history of the race, surpassing the five shared by Karl Platt and Christoph Sauser.

Langvad retired from the sport to have a child and has been working full-time as a dentist before roaring back to triumph at this year’s Cape Epic, 21 minutes and 32 seconds faster than the second-placed team.

Namibia’s Vera Looser and American teammate Alexis Skarda (Efficient Infiniti SCB SRAM) finished behind the champions.

Challenges

The Cape Epic is known for being a gruelling trek, with thousands of kilometres of elevation to climb, but the weather throughout the eight-day effort made the challenge even tougher.

With temperatures nearing 40°C in Paarl during the first few stages, the race organisers were forced to shorten stage three, as riders were taken to hospital owing to the heat.

Then, stage seven was shortened and the route adjusted due to overnight rain, while the start times for cyclists were delayed.

Switzerland’s Nino Schurter (left) and Filippo Colombo celebrate after stage 7, winning the 2025 Cape Epic, on 23 March 2025. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Kim Ludbrook)

Nino Schurter (right) and Filippo Colombo from team Scott-Sram MTB Racing celebrate their Cape Epic victory. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Kim Ludbrook)

Denmark’s Annika Langvad (left) claimed her sixth Absa Cape Epic title and teammate, Argentinian, Sofia Gomez Villafana her (Toyota|Specialized) her second in the women's race. (Photo: Dom Barnardt / Cape Epic)

Local talent

After riding valiantly for six days, South Africans Tristan Nortje and Marco Joubert (Imbuko ChemChamp A) finally got a stage win on the penultimate day seven, and finished third overall as the best-placed local team at the Cape Epic.

Nortje and Joubert dominated stage six on their way to victory ahead of Braidot and Avondetto.

Having tried all week for a stage win, the pair were overcome with emotion.

“We just never gave up,” Nortje said at the finish line. “And [Saturday] it came. That stage was so intense though, it was wild.

“There was mud, rain, trails, everything. I felt good. I felt bad. At one stage I didn’t think I would even finish the stage. I have never suffered so much on a bike. It was so sketchy out there and so stressful trying to keep it all together, but we did it.”

The reigning champion of 2023 and 2024, Matt Beers, was back in 2025 and this time with a different American partner, Keegan Swenson. Unfortunately for Beers, he couldn’t repeat his feat for a third time in succession and fourth overall as he finished 12th overall alongside Swenson. DM

Nino Schurter during stage 6 of the Cape Epic on 22 March 2025. (Photo: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic)

Nino Schurter (left) and Filippo Colombo celebrate winning the Cape Epic on 23 March 2025. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Kim Ludbrook)

UCI men’s category stage results

1 Georg Egger and Lukas Baum – ORBEA Leatt Speed Company – 1:33:22

2 Nino Schurter and Filippo Colombo – Scott-SRAM MTB Racing – 1:34:01 (+39)

3 Matt Beers and Keegan Swenson – Outride | Toyota | Songo – 1:34:20 (+58)

4 Craig Oliver and Ben Oliver – MitoQ NZ Cycling Project – 1:34:37 (+1:15)

5 Miguel Munoz Moreno and Luis Francisco Perez Martinez – Klimatiza Orbea 2 – 1:34:55

UCI men GC overall results

1 Nino Schurter and Filippo Colombo – SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing – 23:12:39

2 Luca Braidot and Simone Avondetto – Wilier-Vittoria – 23:14:10 (+1:32)

3 Marco Joubert and Tristan Nortje – Imbuko ChemChamp A – 23:25:37 (+12:58)

4 Samuele Porro and Marc Stutzmann – Klimatiza Orbea – 23:35:52 (+23:13)

5 Lukas Baum and Georg Egger – ORBEA Leatt Speed Company – 23:54:34

Aramex UCI women’s category stage results

1 Monica Yuliana Calderon Martinez and Tessa Kortekaas – CANNONDALE ISB SPORT – 1:54:38

2 Katazina Sosna-Pinele and Claudia Peretti – Torpado Kenda FSA WMN – 1:55:11 (+33)

3 Vera Looser and Alexis Skarda – Efficient Infiniti SCB SRAM – 1:58:01 (+3:23)

4 Bianca Haw and Hayley Preen – TitanRacing SE Honeycomb – 1:58:06 (+3:28)

5 Haley Smith and Ella Bloor – MAAP – 1:58:35 (+3:57)

Aramex UCI women’s category GC overall results

1 Annika Langvad and Sofia Gomez Villafane – Toyota | Specialized – 29:03:10

2 Vera Looser and Alexis Skarda – Efficient Infiniti SCB SRAM – 29:24:42 (+21:32)

3 Bianca Haw and Hayley Preen – TitanRacing SE Honeycomb – 29:41:17 (+38:07)

4 Monica Yuliana Calderon Martinez and Tessa Kortekaas – CANNONDALE ISB SPORT – 29:43:16 (+40:06)

5 Katazina Sosna-Pinele and Claudia Peretti – Torpado Kenda FSA WMN – 30:04:29 (+1:01:19)