Learners in Bushbuckridge are 'taking turns to eat' as families struggle to feed them

Learners in Mpumalanga are said to take turns eating at home as families struggle to afford food for the whole family. Millions of children rely on the Child Support Grant and the national school nutrition programme to meet their basic needs, yet many still face hunger and malnutrition, impeding their ability to learn and thrive.
A 10-year-old boy eats a meagre meal. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)
By Takudzwa Pongweni
23 Mar 2025
When Nomsa* heard that a nine-year-old Grade 4 learner had been complaining of stomach aches, it was a scenario she had become all too familiar with.

“It’s heartbreaking to watch. On any given day, we see children coming into the sick bay with complaints of tummy aches – only to find out they didn’t eat the night before or this morning.”

This grim reality is not unique to one child or school, but affects the entire community. Nomsa, who works at a school in Bushbuckridge, one of Mpumalanga’s most impoverished areas, is all too familiar with the struggles children face when they arrive at school hungry. With an unemployment rate of 50.1% and more than 85% of the population living below the poverty line, for many families in Bushbuckridge, the economic landscape is unforgiving.

With most residents earning less than R19,200 a year, the fight to make ends meet is relentless, and too often children pay the price. Most come from families that rely on Child Support Grants, said Nomsa. 

A lifeline but is it sufficient?

The Child Support Grant (CSG) in South Africa effectively reaches a significant number of children living in poverty, with 13 million out of 20 million children receiving this crucial support through their primary caregivers.

The grant is aimed at low-income households to help caregivers meet a child’s basic needs and it has the best pro-poor targeting record of all the existing social grants.

However, a 2023 report by the Children’s Institute at the University of Cape Town revealed a critical shortfall: the grant’s R500 value at the time was inadequate to shield the most vulnerable children from destitution as it was too low to address hunger, malnutrition and stunting. Nearly eight million children still live below the food poverty line, defined as the cost of the minimum daily food required for energy needs. In 2025, this line was R796 per person per month.

In February 2025, Stephen Devereux from the Institute of Development Studies, Busiso Moyo from the University of the Western Cape and Mark Heywood from the University of Cape Town published an article calling for an immediate increase in the CSG to R1,634, with subsequent adjustments. This amount is the minimum needed to meet essential needs such as nutritious food, clothing, and shelter.

During his budget speech on 12 March, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced an increase in social grants, including a R30 (5.6%) boost to the Child Support Grant, bringing it to R560 a month. With inflation at 3.2%, the higher-than-inflation increases are meant to help cushion grant beneficiaries against the VAT increase. But is this figure truly enough to sustain a child in communities such as Bushbuckridge where most residents earn less than R19,200 a year?

 

 

Nomsa said she hoped the increase would alleviate the frequent hunger-related problems she witnessed at school. She recalled an instance where siblings explicitly stated that it “wasn’t one of their turns to take lunch to school” due to the stark reality that their grandmother, caring for multiple children, simply lacked the financial resources to provide daily meals for all of them.

Malnutrition’s toll 

The pervasive issue of hunger presents significant obstacles to effective learning, with studies indicating that hunger can impair cognition, memory, and long-term brain development, consequently widening the achievement gap among students.

Elmien Crofford, an Associate Professor at North West University (NWU) and child protection social worker, stated that depriving a child of food or a balanced diet can lead to a range of psychological, physical and behavioural issues, both short- and long-term. The timing of these effects varies depending on each child’s unique genetic makeup.

“If a child is not getting the nutrition they need, there could be psychological consequences, such as anxiety, irritability and concentration levels are impacted. When you can’t concentrate, you can’t adhere to classroom rules, you won’t be in a position to perform your best academically and this puts the child now at an academic disadvantage, but at the same time, immediately, may start influencing the social functioning of the child,” she said.

Crofford recalled instances where children, as a behavioural consequence of malnutrition, may resort to criminal behaviour. Driven by hunger pains, children end up stealing food, whether from classmates, a nearby tuck shop, or even from someone carrying groceries. She emphasised that when a child engaged in delinquent, oppositional, or criminal behaviour, it should trigger an alarm for adults to consider what’s happening at home.

“Children are innocent, even those who steal food – they do it for a reason, often because they’re hungry.” 

While not all food theft stems from hunger, Crofford, as a practitioner, has witnessed it first-hand. She said society often responded with punishment and judgment, failing to recognise that these children acted out of desperation. This misunderstanding was often fuelled by people’s own struggles, which led to a harsh, punitive reaction.

Livhuwani Siaga, a statutory social worker and part-time lecturer at NWU, explained that not receiving adequate nutrition could affect a child’s behaviour in ways that even teachers might not understand. A previously well-behaved, high-performing child might suddenly start acting out or bullying others.

“The child’s own wellbeing as well is affected because this child comes from a home with little food and roughly R500 which we can agree is not enough. As a result, there is no food at all, then you expect the child to perform in class, but they won’t be able to concentrate,” she said. 

A recent report from the Children’s Institute has revealed that South Africa’s stunting rate has increased from 27% to 29% – this is due to malnutrition, a condition that directly affects their ability to learn in school and hold down employment as adults.

School meals: a lifeline for millions, but disruptions put students at risk

The National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) provides meals to 9.7 million learners across South Africa, with the aim of supporting their learning through nutritious meals. The programme targets children in no-fee-paying schools (quintiles 1-3) and, when resources permit, extends to quintiles 4 and 5. The NSNP includes daily school meals, nutrition education and school food gardens to promote long-term food security.

However, the programme has faced significant challenges over the years, leading to disruptions in meal delivery. At its worst, this has resulted in numerous learners going without meals, as seen during the first month of school in 2025.

The closure of Ithala Bank has severely affected service providers in KwaZulu-Natal, leaving them unable to procure and deliver food to schools. This disruption has affected more than 2.4 million learners in 5,405 schools, with vulnerable children going without meals. In the uMngeni Municipality, local authorities had to use their own funds to ensure meals were provided to students in rural areas with roughly 1,800 learners affected. 

Similarly, schools in the Northern Cape have struggled with delayed funding for their feeding schemes, leaving learners without their essential meals.

“For many, this programme provides the only meal they receive in a day. A simple plate of food can mean the difference between a child thriving in the classroom or dropping out altogether,” said a school principal from the Northern Cape, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions. 

Holistic support beyond grants

Siaga said that despite receiving support from grants, some individuals found themselves in even deeper problems, often engaging in risky behaviour. During a home visit, a mother revealed that her CSG card was with a loan shark. She had borrowed money to supplement her income, but now, unable to repay it, the loan shark took her grant money each month instead of it going to her child.

Crofford echoed these concerns and said that child protection social workers in South Africa operated at various levels: prevention, early intervention, statutory intervention and aftercare or reunification.

However, due to the overwhelming crisis and challenging working conditions, including severe resource shortages, understaffing, low salaries, and moral distress, child protection social workers often focused only on severe abuse cases at a statutory level. This left little room for the critical prevention or early intervention needed in South Africa. 

“The child support grant is great. It’s good. It supports those who need additional support.

“But how about we start focusing on preventing this great dependency on a grant and we help people with the relevant knowledge and skills to first lay the foundation for a happy and healthy home before having children. Family planning is essential,” she said. DM

*Not her real name.

Comments

Jubilee 1516 Mar 23, 2025, 10:09 PM

This is VERY sad. Children are innocent. These children must be helped. However, instead of joking and boasting about different fruit flavoured, taxpayer sponsored Max condoms in parliament, Cyril should address SA's family planning, its effects on poverty, and Aids crises in parliament.

Chris Heymans Mar 24, 2025, 07:28 AM

Clearly whatever public sector child support systems exist aren’t working. Would be useful if DM runs an investigation to hive information about RELIABLE civil society options for donations.

nickhiltermann Mar 24, 2025, 07:34 AM

Thank you for shedding light on the heartbreaking reality faced by so many of our country’s children. Articles like this are so important, but I believe they should also guide readers on how they can help if they feel moved to do so. Please consider including information on organisations like The Lunchbox Fund and Cotlands, and provide direct links so readers can donate or get involved. Stories like this should inspire action, and I’m certain many would want to contribute if given the opportunity.

Alan Mar 24, 2025, 08:57 PM

Thanks. Knowing where to go really helps.

Balekatou Mar 24, 2025, 07:38 AM

Don't you see the Commie plan with the child grant, school feeding schemes and bankrupting commercial farmers?. Whoever controls the food, controls the nation absolutely. If all food is imported, you only need to control a few harbours and not thousands of farmers providing food. Money in the hands of parents can be abused and defeat the object. I feel that churches should be handling the feeding schemes. Their intentions should be more honourable than parents with drug or alcohol dependency!

Rod MacLeod Mar 24, 2025, 08:13 AM

Commie plan? I heard a podcast where some black chap said the same thing except it was a capitalist plan to control food supply. No man, the problem here is not food supply, it's the feeding of kids. Devereux, Moyo and Heywood calling for a grant increase to R1,634 is insanity - already at R560 you can see people having extra kids just to get their hands on the grant. CSGs encourage poor family planning - implement food banks, not cash grants.

Lindi Van Niekerk Mar 24, 2025, 07:49 AM

I saw the effects of poverty and hunger during my community service year at a rural district hospital in 2023. One of my patients had become psychotic as a result of hunger. I kept her in the female ward for a few days longer than she actually needed. By the time she was discharged she looked like a different person. It was heartbreaking knowing that I could do nothing more to help her and her children. She would be going back to the same situation that made her ill in the first place

Alan Jeffrey Mar 24, 2025, 08:08 AM

Instinctively, any normal human will want to protect and nurture little children but the harsh question that needs to be asked-why have large families if you have no or little hope of being able to feed them?

Jane Crankshaw Mar 24, 2025, 11:12 AM

Get rid of child grants and feed kids at school - educate and feed these disadvantaged offspring at the same time. And educate the parent ( normally only one around) about contraception and the advantages of birth control.

id wY Mar 24, 2025, 08:06 PM

I agree with any plan that gets food to children. Schools where we delivered milk presented a variety of problems; firstly each school receives the money to pay the supplier but the money is used up on other items, secondly the roads to the schools are not paved&amp; hellish to navigate in rainy season, thirdly the way the milk is delivered is changed - first they want large containers for decanting, then they want individual bottles, then the milk is diluted. no guarantees of food

Yvette Taylor Mar 24, 2025, 12:02 PM

This is the effect of a criminal government who's endless corruption impacts the poorest of the poor. Every instance of corruption takes money from vulnerable people. The billions that have been stolen could feed all the children of SA. Where is the 500 billion donated by the EU for COVID relief? Our political leaders are responsible and the children of SA are paying the price.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 24, 2025, 12:53 PM

Kids starving in SA whilst our plotical elite pretend to be global powers, giving the middle finger to the largest foreign investor in SA and the largest importer of our manufactured products. Sick, disgusting, crimimal and immoral. Shameless, as only the ANC can be.

Rod MacLeod Mar 24, 2025, 01:16 PM

Take a drive up the R40 from Bushbuckridge and you will find a plethora of mansions owned by local councillors. Many of these councillors sell fresh municipal water to the residents of the squatter camps and slums at a huge premium. They're like Maribu storks feeding on the carrion before them - the only ones feeding in the area.

Jane Crankshaw Mar 24, 2025, 04:18 PM

Thats really interesting - and a common occurrence it seems. I’m trying to think of any reason why those in power act like this? A little like Hamas who, for their own greed, deny the citizens of Gaza a right to medical services, safety, security and food. Im not sure Apartheid can be blamed for this absence of humanity and outright greed! Ubuntu left our shores about 30 yrs ago….How disappointing for Madiba.

Gretha Erasmus Mar 24, 2025, 10:05 PM

Grow the economy. Stop losing billions to corruption and 30% surcharge on tenders for "local beneficiation" that benefits literally nobody. Feed kids at the lowest quintile schools more. Stop all the political nonsense that prevents growth. Example one, the cozy relationship between Iran and the ANC does not grow the economy, it harms it. Grow the economy, increase employment and we will see fewer starving children. It is that simple.