In pictures: Crash at Saldanha Airshow claims the life of a decorated pilot James O'Connell
A decorated former Air Force pilot and highly experienced test pilot lost his life during a solo aerobatic routine at the West Coast Airshow between Saldanha and Vredenburg on 22 March 2025. Gunnar Oberhösel, present at the event, documented the aircraft’s flight and tragic crash for Daily Maverick.
The Impala MKI moments before it crashed at the West Coast Airshow crash in Saldanha. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhösel)
A fatal crash occurred at the West Coast Airshow in Saldanha at approximately 3 PM on Saturday, 22 March 2025. The aircraft involved was an Impala Mk I performing a solo aerobatic routine.
Organisers of the airshow later confirmed that, during the official flying display, a fatal accident occurred involving the Impala Mark I aircraft, piloted by highly respected South African test pilot James O’Connell.
O'Connell, a highly decorated Air Force veteran with nearly 40 years of flight experience, did not survive. The crash occurred within the designated flying zone, with no other injuries reported.
The Impala was the third performance of the day, following displays by the Marksmen Aerobatic Team and others. The airshow, delayed by low clouds and poor visibility, only began around 2 PM. Several hundred spectators gathered at the airfield outside Saldanha on South Africa’s West Coast.
The Atlas Impala Mk I, a double-seat jet trainer and light attack aircraft developed in South Africa, was involved in the crash.
"Despite the aircraft appearing stable through most of the performance, a sudden loss of altitude during the final manoeuvre led to a devastating crash. Emergency services responded immediately. Thankfully, no spectators were injured," the organisers said in a statement. Airshow commentator Brian Emmenis, who witnessed the incident up close, shared: “He went into the dirty configuration, he rolled the aircraft… he was in a serious deep dive and went straight into the ground. There was no sign of any attempt to eject. The crowd remained behind the barriers, totally stunned.”
O'Connell has been described as an "aviation legend with over 36 years of flying experience, including 25 dedicated to experimental flight testing.
"With 4000+ hours on Rotary Wing and 1600+ hours on Fixed Wing aircraft, his achievements include leading testing for the South African Air Force A109 LUH helicopter and spearheading the Oryx helicopter upgrade. But that's not all! James's unique experience in arctic and Antarctic operations sets him apart. A retired senior officer of the South African Air Force, he advises on flight test matters and holds esteemed positions in aviation associations. Presently, James serves as the Chief Flight Instructor for the Test Flying Academy of South Africa," the advertisement for the airshow said.
A full investigation by ASSA and the Civil Aviation Authority is now underway.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. DM
This article was updated on 23 March to reflect that there was no sign of an attempt by the pilot to eject himself from the aircraft.
How can you report on such a singular event with this outcome and make a mess of the article - you claim he attempted to eject and then report the commentator saying g the opposite . Then you finish the article of about a luminary’s death with the phrase “and that’s not all!”
What planet of supposed reliable journalism are you on
Pierre JoubertMar 24, 2025, 04:27 PM
Excellent article, lots of detail, excellent photos, some sub editorial errors accepted and excused. You dont seem to know there are also deadline pressures.
Re the phrase “and that’s not all!” , seems you did not read the paragraph to the end
Daryl JoubertMar 23, 2025, 11:22 AM
@Niall Evans, the reporter just might be of Germanic origin, which may explain why the article has been written the way it has
Talking of writing skills, shouldn't your comment "What planet of supposed reliable journalism are you on" be followed by a question mark?
Nos FeratuMar 23, 2025, 11:54 AM
Tragic. I was at the airshow at Lanseria in 1993(?) when an Impala lost a wing at low altitude. The pilot ejected but was too low for the parachute to be effective. I will never forget the awful feeling that descended over the crowd that day. Condolences to family and friends.
bushboyvosMar 23, 2025, 12:35 PM
A sad tragedy, only slightly alleviated by the pilot doing what he clearly loved right to the end.
RIP, noble and skilled flyboy.
Dominic RooneyMar 23, 2025, 12:54 PM
A bad business. I know nothing of flying and was not present at the event but am curious that, to judge by the photographs provided in the story, the undercarriage was down during the flight. Is this normal ?
Margaret NeunbornMar 24, 2025, 11:05 AM
@Niall Evans - reread for quotation marks for airshow advertisement.
Tragic loss, of great skills and his joy of flight.
Jane CrankshawMar 25, 2025, 06:47 AM
He died doing what he loved doing - not a bad way to go!