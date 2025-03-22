In pictures: Crash at Saldanha Airshow claims the life of a decorated pilot James O'Connell

A fatal crash occurred at the West Coast Airshow in Saldanha at approximately 3 PM on Saturday, 22 March 2025. The aircraft involved was an Impala Mk I performing a solo aerobatic routine.

Organisers of the airshow later confirmed that, during the official flying display, a fatal accident occurred involving the Impala Mark I aircraft, piloted by highly respected South African test pilot James O’Connell.

South African Air Force pilot, James O'Connell (Photograph: Supplied)

O'Connell, a highly decorated Air Force veteran with nearly 40 years of flight experience, did not survive. The crash occurred within the designated flying zone, with no other injuries reported.

The Impala was the third performance of the day, following displays by the Marksmen Aerobatic Team and others. The airshow, delayed by low clouds and poor visibility, only began around 2 PM. Several hundred spectators gathered at the airfield outside Saldanha on South Africa’s West Coast.

The Atlas Impala Mk I, a double-seat jet trainer and light attack aircraft developed in South Africa, was involved in the crash.

"Despite the aircraft appearing stable through most of the performance, a sudden loss of altitude during the final manoeuvre led to a devastating crash. Emergency services responded immediately. Thankfully, no spectators were injured," the organisers said in a statement. Airshow commentator Brian Emmenis, who witnessed the incident up close, shared: “He went into the dirty configuration, he rolled the aircraft… he was in a serious deep dive and went straight into the ground. There was no sign of any attempt to eject. The crowd remained behind the barriers, totally stunned.”

O'Connell has been described as an "aviation legend with over 36 years of flying experience, including 25 dedicated to experimental flight testing. "With 4000+ hours on Rotary Wing and 1600+ hours on Fixed Wing aircraft, his achievements include leading testing for the South African Air Force A109 LUH helicopter and spearheading the Oryx helicopter upgrade.

But that's not all! James's unique experience in arctic and Antarctic operations sets him apart. A retired senior officer of the South African Air Force, he advises on flight test matters and holds esteemed positions in aviation associations. Presently, James serves as the Chief Flight Instructor for the Test Flying Academy of South Africa," the advertisement for the airshow said. A full investigation by ASSA and the Civil Aviation Authority is now underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. DM

This article was updated on 23 March to reflect that there was no sign of an attempt by the pilot to eject himself from the aircraft.

The Impala prepares to commence the solo aerobatics. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhösel)

The Impala increases altitude. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhösel)

The Impala commences the aerobatic show. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhösel)

The Impala appears to bank to the right shortly before crashing. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhösel)

The Impala hits the ground. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhösel)

Debris can be seen as it crashes. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhösel)

The Impala disappears in a ball of fire. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhösel)

The Impala engulfed in flames as stunned onlookers and marshals watch in horror. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhösel)

The Impala continues to burn. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhösel)

Airshow attendees were left in shock following the tragic incident. (Photo: Gunnar Oberhösel)