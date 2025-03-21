Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsletters

Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 15 March-21 March 2025

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

P4U_readersubmission_20250321 Karoo Spotlight. Photographer: Gerhard Kroukamp
Daily Maverick
By Daily Maverick
21 Mar 2025
Facebook
0

Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you're subscribed and ready, there'll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally ('landscape' format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture's not published, please keep sending them in!

First Thing's John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don't have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we'll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers' photos, contact us and we'll put you in touch with the original photographers.

Storm on the way! Photographer: Caiti Woollcott</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250321
Storm on the way! Photographer: Caiti Woollcott
Full moon ambience. Photographer: Daniel McArthurd</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250321
Full moon ambience. Photographer: Daniel McArthurd
Imminent spring. Photographer: Valerie Rose</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250321
Imminent spring. Photographer: Valerie Rose
Karoo Spotlight. Photographer: Gerhard Kroukamp</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250321
Karoo Spotlight. Photographer: Gerhard Kroukamp
Last butst of summer before autumn - still life, Lions Head with Umbrella Pineead. Photographer: Lucinda Jolly</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250321
Last butst of summer before autumn - still life, Lions Head with Umbrella Pineead. Photographer: Lucinda Jolly
An international treasure. Photographer: Nicky Elliott</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250321
An international treasure. Photographer: Nicky Elliott
Rays of hope. Photographer: Calla Hansen</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250321
Rays of hope. Photographer: Calla Hansen
The little things? The little moments? They aren’t little. Photographer: Caroline Rowbottom</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250321
The little things? The little moments? They aren’t little. Photographer: Caroline Rowbottom
The rumours are true. Photographer: Tania Kuhl</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250321
The rumours are true. Photographer: Tania Kuhl
Hot spring meditation. Photographer: Carrie Campbell</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250321
Hot spring meditation. Photographer: Carrie Campbell

Comments

Scroll down to load comments...