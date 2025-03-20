The Sony World Photography Awards: The 2025 Open competition

Inspired by Lorna Simpson's collages, I took this photograph with the aim to personify the women used within her work - what might their life look like beyond the collage? Natural light was used here to accentuate the model's facial features and bring a sense of elegance to the image.This image was captured in my home due to its 1970's features which is when Simpson created most of her collages. (Photo: Daisy Cooper, United Kingdom, entry, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) While the allure of a new port beckons, most sailors remain aboard, diligently tending to their daily duties. The hustle and bustle of port activity contrasts with the quiet dedication of those who keep the ship running smoothly.The steadfast commitment and the often-overlooked aspects of a sailor's journey. (Photo: Oliver Ehmig, Colombia, entry, Open Competition, Street Photography, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) The man who helps people get healthy ears has healthy ears. He keeps his word. I took this picture at Chinatown in New York City. The date when I took this picture 5/25 2024. (Photo: Mincheon Yoo, Korea, Republic Of, entry, Open Competition, Street Photography, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) Folk dance, Ottawa, Canada, 2024. (Photo: Lu Zhang, Canada, entry, Open Competition, Motion, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) This photograph was taken at Jim Corbett National Park, Uttrakhand, India. (Photo: Santosh Jana, India, entry, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) I took the photo this year in spring in South Moravia, also known as Moravian Tuscany, which is known for its undulating countryside cultivated by farmers. (Photo: Vladimír Klement, Slovakia, entry, Open Competition, Landscape, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) A group of workers unloads paddy straw from a truck. The rice straw is a by-product of farming that is used for a variety of purposes, including as cattle feed and fuel. (Photo: Syed Mahabubul Kader, Bangladesh, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) The series of 2023–2024 Sundhnúkur eruptions started on 18 December 2023, at the Sundhnúkur crater chain in the Reykjanes volcanic zone, north of Grindavík on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula. As of 20 November 2024, seven eruptions had occurred, following a period of intense earthquakes. (Photo: Vilhelm Gunnarsson, Iceland, Shortlist, Open Competition, Landscape, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards) On the last weekend of August, there is a crab derby in the small seaside vacation town of Birch Bay, USA. People travel from all around to be judged on how many crabs they can catch and how big they are. This was the champion on this particular day. (Photo: Kathryn Mussallem, Canada, Shortlist, Open Competition, Lifestyle, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards) The photographer’s grandmother sits on a fragile island of silt where her house once stood, surrounded by still waters – a symbol of displacement and resilience. The composition suggests a journey shaped by loss and survival. The quiet violence of environmental degradation, river erosion and the isolation it imposes also serve as a testament to endurance in the face of an uncertain landscape. (Photo: Enamur Reza, Bangladesh, Shortlist, Open Competition, Lifestyle, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards) A local fisherman casts into the surf, just after sunset in the Algarve region of southern Portugal. (Photo: Scott Seager, United States, Shortlist, Open Competition, Lifestyle, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards) The misfortune of some brings happiness to others, and for these polar bears, the death of a whale in east Greenland heralded a royal feast. Attracted by the smell, more than sixty bears were recorded in the area. However, their behaviour was almost benevolent, possibly due to the abundance of food. (Photo: Estebane Rezkallah, France, Winner, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards) A warm hug after the end of the coronavirus epidemic. (Photo: Hadi Malijani, Iran, Islamic Republic Of, entry, Open Competition, Lifestyle, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) High-contrast image of a woman taking a selfie in the empty space. (Photo: Jiri Vatka, Czech Republic, entry, Open Competition, Street Photography, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) I took this picture in Kolkata, India. Whenever it rains, I love to use flash. I saw this couple having a moment away from the crowd in the heavy rain. I loved the orange umbrella; the colour stands out, and in the background, people with umbrellas create an echo in the photograph. The internal flash was enough to create this dreamy effect in the rain. (Photo: Subhran Karmakar, India, entry, Open Competition, Street Photography, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards). DM