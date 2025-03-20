Daily Maverick
Iran says it will consider 'opportunities' as well as threats in Trump letter

Iran will consider the "opportunities" as well as the threats in a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump that urged it to reach a new nuclear deal, and will soon respond, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Thursday.
Houthi supporters protest against US airstrikes in Sana'a A Houthi soldier stands guard as Houthi supporters wave the flags of the Iran-backed axis of resistance (R-L) Yemen, Iran, Hezbollah, Lebanon and Iraq, during a protest in Sana'a, Yemen, 17 March 2025 against US airstrikes on Houthi positions. Houthi supporters have taken to the streets of Sana'a to protest the airstrikes that targeted Houthi-held positions in several Yemeni cities on 15 March. The Houthis have vowed to target US ships in the Red Sea in retaliation for the recent US airstrikes that killed at least 53 people and wounded 98 others, according to a statement by Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Reuters
By Reuters
20 Mar 2025
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected Trump's letter last week as deceptive, saying Trump's excessive demands would "tighten the knot of sanctions and increase pressure on Iran".

But Araqchi said Tehran was still evaluating the letter and weighing its reply.

"Trump’s letter was more a threat, but it claims to have opportunities. We paid attention to all points held in the letter and will consider both threat and opportunity in our response,” Araqchi said.

"There is an opportunity behind every menace."

On Wednesday, Axios reported that Trump's letter gave Iran a two-month deadline to reach a nuclear deal or face stricter sanctions under the U.S. President's renewed "maximum pressure" campaign.

Araqchi said Tehran would respond to Trump's letter in the coming days via appropriate channels, rejecting any direct negotiations as long as Washington levels "pressure, threats and sanctions".

In his first term, Trump withdrew the U.S. from a 2015 deal between Iran and major powers that had placed strict limits on Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

After Trump pulled out in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions, Iran breached and far surpassed those limits in the development of its nuclear programme.

Western powers accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons by enriching uranium up to 60% purity, above what they say is justifiable for a civilian programme.

Tehran says the development of its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes and that it respects its commitments under international law.

(Reporting by Dubai NewsroomEditing by Gareth Jones and Peter Graff)

