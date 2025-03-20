Iran says it will consider 'opportunities' as well as threats in Trump letter

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected Trump's letter last week as deceptive, saying Trump's excessive demands would "tighten the knot of sanctions and increase pressure on Iran".

But Araqchi said Tehran was still evaluating the letter and weighing its reply.

"Trump’s letter was more a threat, but it claims to have opportunities. We paid attention to all points held in the letter and will consider both threat and opportunity in our response,” Araqchi said.

"There is an opportunity behind every menace."

On Wednesday, Axios reported that Trump's letter gave Iran a two-month deadline to reach a nuclear deal or face stricter sanctions under the U.S. President's renewed "maximum pressure" campaign.

Araqchi said Tehran would respond to Trump's letter in the coming days via appropriate channels, rejecting any direct negotiations as long as Washington levels "pressure, threats and sanctions".

In his first term, Trump withdrew the U.S. from a 2015 deal between Iran and major powers that had placed strict limits on Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

After Trump pulled out in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions, Iran breached and far surpassed those limits in the development of its nuclear programme.

Western powers accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons by enriching uranium up to 60% purity, above what they say is justifiable for a civilian programme.

Tehran says the development of its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes and that it respects its commitments under international law.

(Reporting by Dubai NewsroomEditing by Gareth Jones and Peter Graff)

