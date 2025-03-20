Hugo Broos’s Bafana Bafana out to make major strides in World Cup qualification quest

Bafana Bafana continue their quest to qualify for their first Fifa World Cup since 2010 when they take on neighbouring Lesotho, as well as Benin during this international break. The matches will be South Africa’s (SA’s) fifth and sixth respectively in their qualification journey, a voyage will see them play a total of 10 tussles.

Barring a shock 2-0 defeat to Rwanda in late 2023, Bafana Bafana’s qualification has been steady so far. The team’s record from their four games so far reads two wins, one draw and that loss to the Rwandans. This sees them second on the six-team mini-league, only trailing first-placed Rwanda on goal difference.

Which makes these upcoming fixtures extremely important for Hugo Broos’s men. Six points will be vital for a number of reasons. Depending on results elsewhere, they may take command of the group. Which will be a major psychological boost for the remaining matches.

Upcoming fixtures

“As everybody knows, we have important games in front of us. It’s a key moment. I said it already before … if we can achieve two victories against Lesotho and Benin, then we can make a big step in qualification. Certainly, also taking into account the other games in the group,” Bafana boss Broos said.

Of course, one of the matches that will be of particular interest to the South Africans is the clash between Group C leaders Rwanda, and struggling heavyweights Nigeria.

The Super Eagles have thus far struggled to take flight during this campaign. From their four outings to date, the Nigerians are yet to win. Instead, they have played to three draws and one defeat. SA will hope that against Rwanda, the Super Eagles can rise like a phoenix and take the sting out of the Wasps.

A much-needed win for Nigeria would put some distance between SA and the Rwandans.

Jamie Webber of Bafana Bafana celebrating his goal during the 2025 African Nations Championship qualifier match between South Africa and Egypt at Free State Stadium on 2 March 2025 in Bloemfontein. (Photo: Charle Lombard/South Africa)

Wins are what count

Granted that Bafana Bafana actually win, of course. On paper Bafana Bafana are favourites over both Lesotho and Benin. Nevertheless, the South Africans still have to play the games and obtain the desired results.

“We will try to do it, and on the other side we know that these will be tough and difficult games. Lesotho is a team that fights for each other. They fight for each other, they fight for each metre and every ball,” Broos said.

“They are playing against [their neighbours] SA. So, they will try to do something more against SA than against other teams. So, it will be a tough game,” said the Belgian about Lesotho.

“They are a good side. But obviously with our supporters and the mood in the camp, the boys are ready for the game,” Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana right-back Mudau added.

Read more: Bafana’s future looking bright as SA clubs shine in Africa, fuelling World Cup aspirations

Whereas they’ll be depending on Nigeria to take care of Rwanda, SA can personally handle the other teams that’s close to them – Benin.

While they will be playing Lesotho at home (at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane), SA’s tussle with the Cheetahs of Benin will be played in neighbouring Ivory Coast. This, as the host country does not have pitches up to standard for international fixtures of this magnitude.

Bafana Bafana coach Broos said this detail of their fixture against the Cheetahs may help them outrun their rivals. Although there are no guarantees.

“We have the game outside of the country against Benin. The only advantage we have here is that Benin is playing in Ivory Coast, so a big crowd and their supporters will not be there. That is a little advantage for us,” Broos said.

“We have to be confident. We can do that, get six out of six points. Mentality will be more important than quality,” the Belgian added on what is needed in order for his team to collect maximum points in both matches.

SA against Lesotho takes place on Friday, 21 March. Kick-off is at 6pm.

Bafana Bafana are hoping that once again a healthy crowd will come out to cheer them on. Under Broos, South Africans have gradually gravitated towards Bafana Bafana once more, after years of blanking the team due to poor performances.

SA’s battle with Benin is scheduled for Tuesday, 25 March. It will also commence at 6pm. DM